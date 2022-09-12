After Biden’s Controversial Speech These GOP Mid Term Candidates Have Lunged Ahead in the Polls

In numerous races across the country, Republican candidates have enjoyed large gains in the polling numbers since President Biden delivered his controversial address to an already divided America

Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

According to comparative snapshots of the Real Clear Politics Averages of nationwide polls today, compared to the same snapshot from 2 weeks ago, there is no denying a marked difference. Without any exceptions our researchers could find, Republican candidates, wherever their respective races may be, are showing marked increases in their polling numbers.

Since the impact of the president’s highly controversial ‘Soul of the Nation’ speech has had some time to ruminate across social media and resonate throughout the court of public opinion, there is little doubt the speech has had some negative consequences for Democratic candidates running for various Congressional seats or governorships.

For example, just two weeks ago, in that race, Democrat Katie Hobbs held a pretty substantial 6-point lead over the Trump-endorsed Republican Kari Lake. That’s just not the case anymore, as polling samples taken between 8/24 and 9/7, now show the two in a statistical dead-heat tie. According to one reporter at the Arizona Sun-Times: “That’s a pretty big jump in just a couple of weeks.”

We agree. Perhaps even more telling, is the fact that the only significant political occurrence that transpired within that two-week span, was the deliverance of President Biden’s national address. What’s more, that isn’t the only example.

On the east coast, many eyes are upon the hotly contested Georgia Senate race pitting incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, against his Football legend and political novice Republican challenger, Herschel Walker.

Ever since the Trump-backed Walker handily won the GOP primary a couple of months back, Warnock has enjoyed a relatively large polling cushion over Walker and the controversial personal issues he has faced since their head-to-head campaign began.

That’s just not the case anymore. In fact, every poll we could find, now shows Walker with as much as a 4-point lead over Warnock, even exceeding the poll’s margin of error which is 3.1%. There’s no denying, that’s a big shift, and, once again, the only major political event that has occurred of late that could e responsible for changing those numbers so drastically, was the President’s speech.

Keeping it in Georgia, the same can be said for the Peach State gubernatorial race between incumbent Republican Brian Kemp and 2-time Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. In that race, While Kemp has enjoyed a continuous lead in the polls over Abrams, the race has been predictably tight. However, when we look at the latest RCP average, Kemp is now polling with anywhere from a 5.5%-point lead, to an 8-point lead – both numbers significantly above the 3.7% margin of error in those races.

By far, these are not the only instances of this sudden leap in the polling data for GOP candidates, but the list is too long for us to include every single one of the examples. Anyone who wishes to explore the data that interests them in races we didn't mention here, can do so by visiting the Real Clear Politics Polling average web page and clicking on the link at the left which pertains to their race of interest.

Of course, there is no way to tell if this recent Republican momentum will continue unabated for the next almost two months until the elections on November 8th. But, with most political experts agreeing that the Democratic party is poised to suffer massive defeats across the board this fall, to begin with, this latest polling data doesn’t look good for the party currently in power.

Compiled by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!