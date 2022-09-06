Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

The Veracity Report

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDs5v_0hk1VhuK00
Screenshot of SCRIBD by The Veracity Report

A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YuGO9_0hk1VhuK00
Image Courtesy of the Associated Press

In summary, the decision by US District Judge Aileen Cannon is a win for Trump and his legal team –and came despite objections from the Justice Department, which argued it had already completed a review of potentially privileged documents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eQxNe_0hk1VhuK00
Image Courtesy of the Associated Press

In her ruling, Cannon agreed to appoint a special master — an independent third party — to review the boxloads of personal items, documents, and material seized in the FBI’s Aug. 8 raid on Trump’s home that may potentially be subject to claims of attorney-client or executive privilege.

The judge used this legal rationale in rendering her decision on the matter:

“In addition to being deprived of potentially significant personal documents, which alone creates a real harm, the plaintiff faces an unquantifiable potential harm by way of improper disclosure of sensitive information to the public,” Cannon wrote in her ruling.
Judge Cannon also said in her order that some of the seized materials included “medical documents, correspondence related to taxes and accounting information.”

The judge ordered the DOJ to stop reviewing and using the seized documents as part of its criminal investigation until the special master can complete a review. She will, however, allow US intelligence officials to continue a classification review and national security risk assessment.

Cannon — who gave Trump’s lawyers and the DOJ until Friday to file a proposed list of special master candidates — had previously signaled her inclination to authorize the request, asking a DOJ lawyer during arguments last week:

“Ultimately, what is the harm of appointing a special master?”

The Justice Department tried to argue the appointment would slow the pace of its probe into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago and that its filter team — made up of agents not part of the probe — had already completed its work, but Judge Cannon cast doubt on the reliability of the investigative review process, noting in her Monday order that investigators appeared to have already been “exposed” to potentially privileged material.

“Without delving into specifics, the Privilege Review Team’s Report references at least two instances in which members of the Investigative Team were exposed to material that was then delivered to the Privilege Review Team and, following another review, designated as potentially privileged material,” she wrote. “Those instances alone, even if entirely inadvertent, yield questions about the adequacy of the filter review process.”

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors had also previously argued Trump couldn’t claim executive privilege because the seized records belonged to the government and not him.

“He is no longer the president,” Jay Bratt, the department’s top counterintelligence lawyer, said at a Sept. 1 hearing. “And because he is no longer president, he did not have a right to take those documents.”

But Trump’s team of lawyers said their push to have a special master appointed was not akin to a national security scandal, saying it was an “overdue library book scenario.”

His lawyers accused a “politicized” DOJ of trying to thwart their efforts to have the special master installed so that federal investigators could just go “unchecked, unobserved, unmonitored.”

The latest decision came after Cannon last week approved the unsealing of a more detailed inventory list of the items seized during the Aug. 8 search of Trump’s home, which included a number of classified documents and dozens of folders marked “classified” that were empty.

The rundown of documents showed that federal agents also took innocuous items, including the former president’s clothing magazine and newspaper clippings that he kept.

In total, 11,179 government documents and photographs seized by the FBI bore no classification markings at all. By contrast, 54 documents were marked “SECRET” and another 18 were “TOP SECRET.”

The Justice Department has alleged in previous court filings that sensitive government records were hidden in and removed from Mar-a-Lago’s storage room — and that the FBI was misled about the continued presence of classified documents there.

Prosecutors argued that Trump’s records custodian falsely certified in June that a “diligent search” had been conducted and all government records had been returned to the government in the months prior to the raid.

The Veracity Report will, of course, continue to keep you apprised of any breaking developments.

Compiled by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you would like us to consider you to become an independent foodie evaluating contributor, anywhere in the US, or as a writing contributor for any of our other departments, please send a request to info@veracityreport.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJq1c_0hk1VhuK00
Copyright 2022, The Veracity Report

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Donald Trump# Mar a Lago Raid# Classified Documents# Special Master# Decision

Comments / 1402

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

Macon, GA
26132 followers

More from The Veracity Report

Just How Much Time Has Joe Biden Spent on Vacation Since Being Inaugurated? | Opinion

Nothing in this article is in any way sponsored or affiliated with any other individuals or companies. The writer of this story is the founder and CEO of The Veracity Report. Visiting the company website could, at some point, generate revenue for the company or the writer, or both. We will always disclose when links or names included in our articles could generate profits for us or any of our employees.

Read full story
90 comments

Update: Wray Confirms Thibault Allegations and Hunter Biden Criminal Investigation to Senate Judiciary

In his August 4, 2022, appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee, FBI Director Chris Wray tries to remain elusive in his answers, but nevertheless reveals facts that have been hotly contested among Americans.

Read full story
906 comments

Biden's Speech Evokes Tremendous Backlash | Opinion

President Biden’s speech has whipped up a firestorm of starkly positioned opposing political controversy. Nothing in this article is in any way sponsored or affiliated with any other individuals or companies. The writer of this story is the founder and CEO of The Veracity Report. Visiting the company website could, at some point, generate revenue for the company or the writer, or both. We will always disclose when links or names included in our articles could generate profits for us or any of our employees.

Read full story
839 comments
Wyoming State

Liz Vows To Fight Trump-Endorsed Republicans

Soon-to-be former Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney has vowed to assist anyone running against a Trump-Endorsed candidate anywhere in the country. The Veracity Report is presenting this non-biased article for the simple purpose of expressing facts. Neither Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network, Inc. nor their subsidiary, The Veracity Report either supports or denies the legitimacy of any elections or personal motivations. We simply report the facts from both sides of the aisle.

Read full story
303 comments

August Nielsen Ratings are in – Here’s How Your News Channel Performed

The much-anticipated summer Nielsen ratings for the month of August are in. here’s what they showed. Fox News topped the monthly ratings, yet again, as The Five was once again ranked as number one in total viewers and Tucker Carlson Tonight won the adults 25-54 demographic in August.

Read full story
25 comments

Hope-Casting Media Outlets are Working Hard to Convince Voters the GOP is Losing Ground in Mid-Terms - Opinion

TVR shows you why we know it’s all a combination of hope-casting, opinion, and bluster, with no factual support. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, NBC Polling, NBC News, CNN, The Washington Post, Vanity Fair, and The Daily Mail.

Read full story
543 comments

Opinion: Information Regarding Election Denials Every Voter Should Watch

Here we will provide brief soundbites of numerous elected officials, some of them very well known, who have been denying elections for various reasons over the past 20 years. The Veracity Report is presenting this non-biased article for the simple purpose of expressing facts. Neither Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network, Inc. nor their subsidiary, The Veracity Report either supports or denies the legitimacy of any elections or personal motivations. We simply report the facts from both sides of the aisle.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Latest Two Polls Show Walker Pulling Out in Front Over Warnock

For the first time in this election cycle, as November gets closer and closer, challenging GOP senatorial candidate Herschel Walker is now polling ahead of incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock.

Read full story
1453 comments

Top FBI ASAC Resigns Amid GOP Pressure Regarding Hunter Biden Laptop Investigation

The Veracity Report has laid out the timeline of events as they have begun to unfold quickly in the past few days. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The New York Times, The New York Post, The Washington Examiner, and The Washington Post.

Read full story
791 comments

Facebook’s Mother Zucker Tells Rogan the FBI Warned FB that Hunter’s Laptop was 'Russian Disinformation' - Opinion

In a shocking revelation, the Facebook CEO himself admitted to podcaster Joe Rogan that the FBI requested Facebook censor Hunter's Laptop talk because it was ‘Russian Disinformation”

Read full story
694 comments
Georgia State

The Abrams / Warnock Tightly Woven Web of Secret Funding Sources is Starting to Unravel - Opinion

Recent reports and a forensic examination of tax records show numerous sketchy ties to shadow corporations paying Georgia’s Democratic candidates' hundreds of thousands of dollars per year – for nothing.

Read full story
277 comments
Pennsylvania State

Latest Poll: Trump vs Biden 2.0 in PA, Biden’s Home State

Emerson College has conducted a new poll in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Among their questions, between Biden and Trump, which would win PA today? Here’s what they found.

Read full story
708 comments

Opinion: Cheney vs Trump - Head to Head, We Take a Look at Who Might Win and Why

There are 3 possible scenarios, we will examine each one to see how it might turn out. To be perfectly clear, we here at The Veracity Report, do not believe Liz Cheney is ever going to run for any elected government office ever again.

Read full story
255 comments

Mitt Romney on Liz’s Bid to Oppose Trump in 2024: “She Would Lose.”

In the wake of Liz Cheney’s history-making defeat at the hands of Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, another failed presidential hopeful, Mitt Romney weighed in on the displaced Congresswoman’s bid for the oval office.

Read full story
206 comments
Wyoming State

OPINION: Donald Trump Jr Releases Instantly Viral Video Celebration of Liz's Monumental Loss

This homemade compilation video of his father, Donald Trump Sr., dancing as he often does at his rallies amidst the backdrop of a very popular song, went viral within minutes of its release.

Read full story
588 comments

Opinion: First Major Post-Inflation Act Poll Shows How America Feels About the Country’s Direction

In it, Reuters/IPSOS asks Americans were asked many questions regarding this administration and their approval of Joe Biden, this is what they had to say. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, and Reuters/Ipsos Polling.

Read full story
129 comments
Georgia State

All Recent Polls Show Kemp Pulling Further Away from Abrams

All 5 of the most recent Georgia gubernatorial polls show incumbent Governor Brian Kemp widening his lead over 2x challenger Stacey Abrams. Image Courtesy of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Read full story
170 comments

How Lady and Katie Overcame Rescued Dog Anxiety

Someone abandoned these two pups by our house to die. They were anxious, restless, and hyper. Lady & Katie napping peacefully todayImage by reporter Crystal Dillon. Katie and Lady are two female Sheppard mixes that came running up into our yard one day a few months ago. Both were puppies, and both had obviously been fending for themselves for at least a couple of weeks due to the level of emaciation we saw.

Read full story
Wyoming State

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.

Read full story
1743 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy