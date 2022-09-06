Just How Much Time Has Joe Biden Spent on Vacation Since Being Inaugurated? | Opinion

As it turns out, quite a bit

Veracity Editorial Disclaimer to our readers:

Nothing in this article is in any way sponsored or affiliated with any other individuals or companies. The writer of this story is the founder and CEO of The Veracity Report. Visiting the company website could, at some point, generate revenue for the company or the writer, or both. We will always disclose when links or names included in our articles could generate profits for us or any of our employees.

This non-satirical, non-biased, and fully attributed article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: ABC News, CNN, The USA Times, The Washington Examiner, The New York Post, RNC Research, IB Times, International Business Weekly, Sky News Australia, and The New York Times.

After seeing a plethora of these articles swirling around our numerous RSS feeds for the past couple of weeks, our researchers at The Veracity Report set out to determine exactly how much of president Joe Biden's less than two years in office he has spent on vacation.

The answer? Shockingly, it's just under 40 percent! In fact, we have now confirmed that since the date of Biden’s inauguration on January 21, 2021, until the time of this writing on September 5th, 2022 (exactly 592 days), the vacationer-in-chief has tallied up a staggering 234 days spent on vacations spanning stints at Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware; the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland; as well as vacation trips to Nantucket, Massachusetts; and Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

236 days would equal exactly 40 % of his time in office, as of the date of this writing. However, at the time many of these other agencies reported this story, the percentage was actually well over 40%.

To be sure, the amount of time off the job has not gone unnoticed, not even by The New York Times which penned this article: “‘Go Get Your Bathing Suits!’: Biden Takes a Vacation as Washington Beckons,” ironically, in the middle of a month where the president was on vacation for more than 2/3 of the month of August.

But the Times is far from the only media source that has taken notice of Biden’s almost constant absences from the job. Among them, are The Washington Examiner, The New York Post, RNC Research, IB Times, The USA Times, CNN, and International Business Weekly. What's more, even foreign media sources such as Sky News Australia, are reporting about how often the Oval Office is …well…vacant.

We found particularly humorous, the CNN version of “Can You Find Joe Biden?” where the typically left-leaning media outlet even goes so far as to declare Biden’s vacation time as exceeding that of Donald Trump’s.

So yes, it’s official – up to this point - Joe Biden is ahead of all previous Presidents – at least in how much time he spends on vacation.

Compiled by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon

If you would like us to consider you to become an independent foodie evaluating contributor, anywhere in the US, or as a writing contributor for any of our other departments, please send a request to info@veracityreport.org

Copyright 2022, The Veracity Report

