Just How Much Time Has Joe Biden Spent on Vacation Since Being Inaugurated? | Opinion

Image Courtesy of The Hill

After seeing a plethora of these articles swirling around our numerous RSS feeds for the past couple of weeks, our researchers at The Veracity Report set out to determine exactly how much of president Joe Biden's less than two years in office he has spent on vacation.

The answer? Shockingly, it's just under 40 percent! In fact, we have now confirmed that since the date of Biden’s inauguration on January 21, 2021, until the time of this writing on September 5th, 2022 (exactly 592 days), the vacationer-in-chief has tallied up a staggering 234 days spent on vacations spanning stints at Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware; the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland; as well as vacation trips to Nantucket, Massachusetts; and Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

236 days would equal exactly 40 % of his time in office, as of the date of this writing. However, at the time many of these other agencies reported this story, the percentage was actually well over 40%.

To be sure, the amount of time off the job has not gone unnoticed, not even by The New York Times which penned this article: “‘Go Get Your Bathing Suits!’: Biden Takes a Vacation as Washington Beckons,” ironically, in the middle of a month where the president was on vacation for more than 2/3 of the month of August.

But the Times is far from the only media source that has taken notice of Biden’s almost constant absences from the job. Among them, are The Washington Examiner , The New York Post , RNC Research , IB Times , The USA Times , CNN , and International Business Weekly . What's more, even foreign media sources such as Sky News Australia , are reporting about how often the Oval Office is …well…vacant.

We found particularly humorous, the CNN version of “Can You Find Joe Biden?” where the typically left-leaning media outlet even goes so far as to declare Biden’s vacation time as exceeding that of Donald Trump’s.

So yes, it’s official – up to this point - Joe Biden is ahead of all previous Presidents – at least in how much time he spends on vacation.

Compiled by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

