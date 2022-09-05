Liz Vows To Fight Trump-Endorsed Republicans

Soon-to-be former Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney has vowed to assist anyone running against a Trump-Endorsed candidate anywhere in the country

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZE07_0hh3Ayv300
Image Courtesy of The Hill

As it stands so far, even the most vulnerable anti-Trump candidates are remaining silent on whether they plan to accept the newly pledged support from Liz Cheney's new anti-Trump PAC that will support midterm candidates that are running against Trump-endorsed Republicans this fall. Following her massive primary defeat, Cheney converted her campaign committee into a new PAC that will target MAGA candidates and "election deniers" while working to elect their opponents up and down the ballot, spawning a tremendous public backlash against the already defeated, Cheney.

Cheney’s new PAC is labeled "The Great Task," in reference to her concession speech where she quoted President Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg address.

Cheney told ABC News in an interview following her defeat, "I'm going to be very focused on working to ensure that we do everything we can to not elect election deniers, and I'm going to work against those people. I'm going to work to support their opponents," Cheney said.

Neither the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee nor the Democratic National Committee responded when asked for a statement or a comment on the matter.

The soon-to-be former Representative also criticized her Republican colleague, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., telling ABC he should not be the next speaker of the House and is "completely unfaithful to the Constitution."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJq1c_0hh3Ayv300
