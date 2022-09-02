Opinion: Information Regarding Election Denials Every Voter Should Watch

The Veracity Report

Here we will provide brief soundbites of numerous elected officials, some of them very well known, who have been denying elections for various reasons over the past 20 years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14s0GW_0hecffPS00
Image courtesy of The Hill

Veracity Disclaimer to our readers:

The Veracity Report is presenting this non-biased article for the simple purpose of expressing facts. Neither Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network, Inc. nor their subsidiary, The Veracity Report either supports or denies the legitimacy of any elections or personal motivations. We simply report the facts from both sides of the aisle.

Nothing in this article is in any way sponsored or affiliated with any other individuals or companies. We will always disclose when links or names included in our articles could generate profits for us or any of our employees.

What you are about to see isn't biased in any way. It's simply evidence that election denying isn't new, and it certainly isn't limited to only Republicans. To demonstrate this, we have produced a compilation of video segments of prominent members of government past and present. (Some you might recognize, others, not so much) very publicly insisting that numerous elections within the past 20 years were ‘stolen’ for a plethora of reasons.

It is important to revisit these public declarations now that we, as a society, have unilaterally debunked each of the situations used at the time to try to justify these allegations. Knowing what we now know to be the facts, makes what you are about to see that much more chilling.

It’s chilling because most, if not all of the people you are about to see in this video, knew the truth at the time they participated in these interviews, but they didn’t care. They didn’t care about the Constitution, the economy, the rights of individuals, or about civil liberties, or about racism, or about immigration, or about climate change, student debt, or even abortion rights.

The only things the people featured in this video cared about, were winning and discrediting the other side as publicly as possible. What's more, they did this without regard for the costs to anyone else, particularly American voters.

This, ladies and gentlemen, the video you are about to see, is the epitome of government depravity and greed.

The fact that to this day, many of these people still hold government positions is unconscionable. Yet, even now, they dare to ridicule tens of millions of voters across America whose votes were legitimately disenfranchised by the shenanigans that took place during the 2020 election - a fact that translates into the ultimate epitome of hypocrisy.

Here is the video proof, so you can see it for yourself. None of the people in it can ever claim "they didn't say that," or that they don't agree or believe our nation's elections are fair, legitimate, and unmolestable.

We must warn you that the sounds and images you are about to see are indeed, emotionally, psychologically, gutturally, and intestinally disturbing when viewed through the historically appropriate lens and the perspective of what is transpiring in our country today.

The 10-Minute Video Every American Voter Should Watch

Compiled by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon - Because the Truth Matters!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJq1c_0hecffPS00
Copyright 2022, The Veracity Report

