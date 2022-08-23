Mitt Romney on Liz’s Bid to Oppose Trump in 2024: “She Would Lose.”

In the wake of Liz Cheney’s history-making defeat at the hands of Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, another failed presidential hopeful, Mitt Romney weighed in on the displaced Congresswoman’s bid for the oval office

Image Courtesy of the Associated Press

Veracity Editor's Note to Readers:

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Deseret News, Axios, ABC News, Business Insider, and The Associated Press.

“If Liz Cheney seeks the GOP’s presidential nomination in 2024, she will lose to Trump and not by a little,” Utah Senator Mitt Romney told ABC News when asked if he would consider being her running mate.

After losing her Wyoming GOP primary earlier this month to a Trump-backed challenger, Cheney has indicated she will begin laying the groundwork for a potential run for the White House as an alternative for anti-Trump Republicans.

"I don’t know if she really wants to do that. She would not become the nominee if she were to run. I can’t imagine that would occur," Romney told attendees at a Chamber of Commerce event in Utah on Thursday, per Deseret News.

Romney supported Cheney during her primary campaign but acknowledged her chances were “slim to none in the time of Trump,” according to Business Insider.

Cheney has been a vocal, almost radical critic of Trump, and most experts believe that position has already cost her another term in Congress. In addition to supporting his impeachment, she has worked closely with Democrats on the investigation into his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and the former President’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

"I believe that Donald Trump continues to pose a very grave threat and risk to our republic," Cheney said on the "Today" show, as she continued on her revenge tour, speaking with most of the liberally slanted media outlets in America. "And I think that defeating him is going to require a broad and united front of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents, and that’s what I intend to be a part of."

On the other hand, keeping Trump from winning the nomination if he ultimately runs again might be impossible, Romney said.

"My party has changed a great deal over the last decade. It will change again over the next 10 years. I can’t tell you how, but I think we’ll have more voices than one at some point," Romney said, Deseret News reports.

"But right now one voice, and that’s President Trump’s voice, is the loudest and the strongest, and bucking him is something people will do at their peril."

Compiled by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!