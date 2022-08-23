Mitt Romney on Liz’s Bid to Oppose Trump in 2024: “She Would Lose.”

The Veracity Report

In the wake of Liz Cheney’s history-making defeat at the hands of Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, another failed presidential hopeful, Mitt Romney weighed in on the displaced Congresswoman’s bid for the oval office

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B4PmE_0hRzSMRk00
Image Courtesy of the Associated Press

Veracity Editor's Note to Readers:

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Deseret News, Axios, ABC News, Business Insider, and The Associated Press.

“If Liz Cheney seeks the GOP’s presidential nomination in 2024, she will lose to Trump and not by a little,” Utah Senator Mitt Romney told ABC News when asked if he would consider being her running mate.

After losing her Wyoming GOP primary earlier this month to a Trump-backed challenger, Cheney has indicated she will begin laying the groundwork for a potential run for the White House as an alternative for anti-Trump Republicans.

"I don’t know if she really wants to do that. She would not become the nominee if she were to run. I can’t imagine that would occur," Romney told attendees at a Chamber of Commerce event in Utah on Thursday, per Deseret News.

Romney supported Cheney during her primary campaign but acknowledged her chances were “slim to none in the time of Trump,” according to Business Insider.

Cheney has been a vocal, almost radical critic of Trump, and most experts believe that position has already cost her another term in Congress. In addition to supporting his impeachment, she has worked closely with Democrats on the investigation into his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and the former President’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

"I believe that Donald Trump continues to pose a very grave threat and risk to our republic," Cheney said on the "Today" show, as she continued on her revenge tour, speaking with most of the liberally slanted media outlets in America. "And I think that defeating him is going to require a broad and united front of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents, and that’s what I intend to be a part of."

On the other hand, keeping Trump from winning the nomination if he ultimately runs again might be impossible, Romney said.

"My party has changed a great deal over the last decade. It will change again over the next 10 years. I can’t tell you how, but I think we’ll have more voices than one at some point," Romney said, Deseret News reports.
"But right now one voice, and that’s President Trump’s voice, is the loudest and the strongest, and bucking him is something people will do at their peril."

Compiled by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJq1c_0hRzSMRk00
Copyright 2022, The Veracity Report

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Liz Cheney# Election 2024# Mitt Romney# Donald Trump

Comments / 206

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

Macon, GA
23514 followers

More from The Veracity Report

Georgia State

The Abrams / Warnock Tightly Woven Web of Secret Funding Sources is Starting to Unravel - Opinion

Recent reports and a forensic examination of tax records show numerous sketchy ties to shadow corporations paying Georgia’s Democratic candidates' hundreds of thousands of dollars per year – for nothing.

Read full story
254 comments
Pennsylvania State

Latest Poll: Trump vs Biden 2.0 in PA, Biden’s Home State

Emerson College has conducted a new poll in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Among their questions, between Biden and Trump, which would win PA today? Here’s what they found.

Read full story
688 comments

Opinion: Cheney vs Trump - Head to Head, We Take a Look at Who Might Win and Why

There are 3 possible scenarios, we will examine each one to see how it might turn out. To be perfectly clear, we here at The Veracity Report, do not believe Liz Cheney is ever going to run for any elected government office ever again.

Read full story
258 comments
Wyoming State

OPINION: Donald Trump Jr Releases Instantly Viral Video Celebration of Liz's Monumental Loss

This homemade compilation video of his father, Donald Trump Sr., dancing as he often does at his rallies amidst the backdrop of a very popular song, went viral within minutes of its release.

Read full story
586 comments

Opinion: First Major Post-Inflation Act Poll Shows How America Feels About the Country’s Direction

In it, Reuters/IPSOS asks Americans were asked many questions regarding this administration and their approval of Joe Biden, this is what they had to say. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, and Reuters/Ipsos Polling.

Read full story
129 comments
Georgia State

All Recent Polls Show Kemp Pulling Further Away from Abrams

All 5 of the most recent Georgia gubernatorial polls show incumbent Governor Brian Kemp widening his lead over 2x challenger Stacey Abrams. Image Courtesy of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Read full story
121 comments

How Lady and Katie Overcame Rescued Dog Anxiety

Someone abandoned these two pups by our house to die. They were anxious, restless, and hyper. Lady & Katie napping peacefully todayImage by reporter Crystal Dillon. Katie and Lady are two female Sheppard mixes that came running up into our yard one day a few months ago. Both were puppies, and both had obviously been fending for themselves for at least a couple of weeks due to the level of emaciation we saw.

Read full story
Wyoming State

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.

Read full story
1720 comments
Wyoming State

TROUNCED! Cheney Crushed by Hageman in Largest Margin of defeat by any Incumbent in Wyoming History

The people have spoken – and they’ve spoken loudly. What does this tell us about the political mindset of the average American?. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, Wikipedia, and The Associated Press.

Read full story
192 comments

Democrats ‘Have a Likability Problem’ According to Democrat Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney

The problem, Maloney told the New York Times, stems from the party’s recent struggles with racial and gender issues. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: CSPAN, The New York Times, The Daily Caller, The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), CNN, and MSNBC.

Read full story
107 comments
Wyoming State

Opinion: Liz is Losing Big and Running Out of Time

Aug. 16th has been circled on many a calendar for months now as the most significant date on the 2022 primary calendar. With only 1 day left, here’s how that’s shaking out. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, FiveThirtyEight Polling, The Casper Star Tribune, and The Associated Press.

Read full story
114 comments

New Poll: Hageman ‘Trumping’ Cheney Big Only Days Before Primary

With only a few days left before the State of Wyoming GOP House Primary, the new kid on the block appears to have a massive lead over the incumbent Representative. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The University of Wyoming Polling, The Casper Star-Tribune, and The Associated Press.

Read full story
463 comments

Opinion: What Might the IRS Look Like if HR 5376 Passes the House?

Also known as ‘The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022,’ HR 5376 is expected to be voted on in the House this Friday. If it passes unchanged, here are some of the changes we can expect.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: The Truth About the Inflation Reduction Act

Verified and sourced by a video of Bernie Sanders on the floor of the US Senate, this article debunks the false propaganda being spewed about the impending H.R. 5376 – also known as ‘The Inflation Reduction Act’

Read full story
56 comments

Trump or Biden? - a Slew of New Polls Reveal Today's Winner

The latest polls from numerous sources are in and each of them shows former President Donald Trump triumphing in a head-to-head rematch – either against Biden OR against VP Harris.

Read full story
104 comments

Opinion: Bernie Sanders 35-Minute Scathing rebuke of 'The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022' Along with the Complete Bill

A detailed look into why you should call your local House of Representatives Congressperson and feverishly demand they do not support it. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter and Chief Political Correspondent for The Veracity Report, Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: US Senator for Vermont, Bernie Sanders, Reuters, The New York Post, and The Associated Press.

Read full story
404 comments
Palm Beach, FL

Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBI

In a press release on Monday, August 8th, former President Donald Trump confirmed that large quantities of FBI agents were conducting an impromptu raid of the palatial Palm Beach, Florida estate.

Read full story
113 comments
Rockland County, NY

Polio Virus is Apparently Alive in New York

Just when we thought we had enough With COVID-19 and MonkeyPox, an old adversary is deciding to rear its ugly head after an almost 40-year reprieve. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by investigative reporter Crystal Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The New York State Department of Health and Human Services, CBS, The Centers for Disease Control, The Associated Press, and the Columbia University School of Medicine.

Read full story
13 comments
Dallas, TX

Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP Frontrunner

Delivering a well received speech in front of a packed Dallas, TX crowd, after his endorsed candidates dominated GOP primaries nationwide, Donald Trump solidified his position atop the Republican Party.

Read full story
208 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy