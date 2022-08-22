Opinion: First Major Post-Inflation Act Poll Shows How America Feels About the Country’s Direction

In it, Reuters/IPSOS asks Americans were asked many questions regarding this administration and their approval of Joe Biden, this is what they had to say

Here are the results of the latest Reuters/Ipsos Right/Wrong track Poll. Perhaps more significantly, it is the first major poll conducted after the passing and signing into law of the controversially monikered ‘Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.’

In this poll, the agency polled registered voters, as opposed to ‘likely’ voters. For the survey, 436 of those polled were registered Democrats, 367 were registered Republicans, and 135 were registered as Independents.

As far as the general cross-section sample of all the adults polled, without regard to any political affiliations, according to the data presented in the graph below, 70% of all those polled still believe our country is on the wrong track. Conversely, only 20% of the people polled believe the country is headed in the right direction, and another 10% are unsure.

According to the data in the next chart, those polled overwhelmingly still believe that the economy, unemployment, and jobs are by far the most important issues facing America, with 29% of those polled selecting that category as their primary concern.

Coming in second was Crime and Corruption which was chosen as most important to 10% of those polled, followed by the Environment and Climate which was considered most important by 8%, and America’s Healthcare System came in fourth with 7% (this includes concerns about abortion and abortion laws and regulations).

Next, the survey, which can be viewed in its entirety here: Reuters/Ipsos Poll, addressed the weekly job approval variances for President Joe Biden. As you can see, at the time of the poll, Biden’s overall approval rating was only 38% while his disapproval rating was hovering at about 57%.

In the next graph, when we look at the President’s approval rating according to party affiliation, we can see that only 75% of Democrats approve of the President’s job performance. And while 75% is still ¾ of the party electorate, most incumbent politicians usually maintain approval rating percentages within their own parties that fluctuate between the high 80s and low 90s.

In conclusion, the 2024 Presidential campaign is still quite a way off. Nevertheless, the players who will make up the integral field for our voting consideration are already taking shape. Even as you read this, deep behind the scenes, decisions are being made about who will run in the presidential primary elections for each party, and perhaps more importantly this time around, who won’t.

The information provided in this poll, as well as several others we have seen, does not bode well for the president’s internal party support for a possible 2024 re-election campaign. No matter how it’s publicly sliced up and fed to the masses, a 75% approval rate within a president’s own party, and while only halfway through that president’s first term, is not good.

Nobody knows yet exactly how the field of candidates for each party will look for the 2024 Presidential election cycle. But we do know that, historically at least, these preliminary presidential polls play a large role in determining the temperature of midterm elections for each party, which, as we all know, are right around the corner on November 8th.

Taking that into consideration, if the Democrats can’t find a way to get these numbers up substantially within the next couple of months, it doesn’t take a crystal ball to know that the party, as a whole, probably won’t fare very well for maintaining control in the House or the Senate, not to mention the numerous governorships that are up for grabs.

