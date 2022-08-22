Opinion: First Major Post-Inflation Act Poll Shows How America Feels About the Country’s Direction

The Veracity Report

In it, Reuters/IPSOS asks Americans were asked many questions regarding this administration and their approval of Joe Biden, this is what they had to say

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12BDxK_0hOvKA0H00
Image Courtesy of oregonvbc

Veracity Editor's Note to Readers:

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, and Reuters/Ipsos Polling.

Here are the results of the latest Reuters/Ipsos Right/Wrong track Poll. Perhaps more significantly, it is the first major poll conducted after the passing and signing into law of the controversially monikered ‘Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.’

In this poll, the agency polled registered voters, as opposed to ‘likely’ voters. For the survey, 436 of those polled were registered Democrats, 367 were registered Republicans, and 135 were registered as Independents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E5qGd_0hOvKA0H00
Screenshot Courtesy of Reuters/Ipsos

As far as the general cross-section sample of all the adults polled, without regard to any political affiliations, according to the data presented in the graph below, 70% of all those polled still believe our country is on the wrong track. Conversely, only 20% of the people polled believe the country is headed in the right direction, and another 10% are unsure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fkxMT_0hOvKA0H00
Screenshot Courtesy of Reuters/Ipsos

According to the data in the next chart, those polled overwhelmingly still believe that the economy, unemployment, and jobs are by far the most important issues facing America, with 29% of those polled selecting that category as their primary concern.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lAFpv_0hOvKA0H00
Screenshot Courtesy of Reuters/Ipsos

Coming in second was Crime and Corruption which was chosen as most important to 10% of those polled, followed by the Environment and Climate which was considered most important by 8%, and America’s Healthcare System came in fourth with 7% (this includes concerns about abortion and abortion laws and regulations).

Next, the survey, which can be viewed in its entirety here: Reuters/Ipsos Poll, addressed the weekly job approval variances for President Joe Biden. As you can see, at the time of the poll, Biden’s overall approval rating was only 38% while his disapproval rating was hovering at about 57%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1enRCH_0hOvKA0H00
Screenshot Courtesy of Reuters/Ipsos

In the next graph, when we look at the President’s approval rating according to party affiliation, we can see that only 75% of Democrats approve of the President’s job performance. And while 75% is still ¾ of the party electorate, most incumbent politicians usually maintain approval rating percentages within their own parties that fluctuate between the high 80s and low 90s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ara5E_0hOvKA0H00
Screenshot Courtesy of Reuters/Ipsos

As is always the case here at The Veracity Report, we will never attempt to manipulate your opinions or tell you who you should trust, what you should think, or who you should believe.

Our mission is, and always will be the complete dispersion of facts that take all sides into consideration. We do this whether those facts are good, bad, or ugly. We do this so that you can then assimilate those facts, process them, and use them to formulate your own well-informed, educated opinions on the subjects we address that are branded by the unique combination of your knowledge, morals, and values.

In conclusion, the 2024 Presidential campaign is still quite a way off. Nevertheless, the players who will make up the integral field for our voting consideration are already taking shape. Even as you read this, deep behind the scenes, decisions are being made about who will run in the presidential primary elections for each party, and perhaps more importantly this time around, who won’t.

The information provided in this poll, as well as several others we have seen, does not bode well for the president’s internal party support for a possible 2024 re-election campaign. No matter how it’s publicly sliced up and fed to the masses, a 75% approval rate within a president’s own party, and while only halfway through that president’s first term, is not good.

Nobody knows yet exactly how the field of candidates for each party will look for the 2024 Presidential election cycle. But we do know that, historically at least, these preliminary presidential polls play a large role in determining the temperature of midterm elections for each party, which, as we all know, are right around the corner on November 8th.

Taking that into consideration, if the Democrats can’t find a way to get these numbers up substantially within the next couple of months, it doesn’t take a crystal ball to know that the party, as a whole, probably won’t fare very well for maintaining control in the House or the Senate, not to mention the numerous governorships that are up for grabs.

Compiled by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJq1c_0hOvKA0H00
Copyright 2022, The Veracity Report

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Polling# Joe Biden# Wrong Track Polls# Reuters Polls# Job Approval

Comments / 129

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

Macon, GA
23126 followers

More from The Veracity Report

Georgia State

The Abrams / Warnock Tightly Woven Web of Secret Funding Sources is Starting to Unravel - Opinion

Recent reports and a forensic examination of tax records show numerous sketchy ties to shadow corporations paying Georgia’s Democratic candidates' hundreds of thousands of dollars per year – for nothing.

Read full story
22 comments
Pennsylvania State

Latest Poll: Trump vs Biden 2.0 in PA, Biden’s Home State

Emerson College has conducted a new poll in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Among their questions, between Biden and Trump, which would win PA today? Here’s what they found.

Read full story
416 comments

Opinion: How the Hope Casting Media is Trying to Quell the Red Tsunami

We can’t tell you why, be we can examine how, and show why we know it’s all a combination of hope, opinion, and bluster, with very little factual support. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, NBC Polling, NBC News, CNN, The Washington Post, Vanity Fair, and The Daily Mail.

Read full story
24 comments

Opinion: Cheney vs Trump - Head to Head, We Take a Look at Who Might Win and Why

There are 3 possible scenarios, we will examine each one to see how it might turn out. To be perfectly clear, we here at The Veracity Report, do not believe Liz Cheney is ever going to run for any elected government office ever again.

Read full story
223 comments

Mitt Romney on Liz’s Bid to Oppose Trump in 2024: “She Would Lose.”

In the wake of Liz Cheney’s history-making defeat at the hands of Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, another failed presidential hopeful, Mitt Romney weighed in on the displaced Congresswoman’s bid for the oval office.

Read full story
206 comments
Wyoming State

OPINION: Donald Trump Jr Releases Instantly Viral Video Celebration of Liz's Monumental Loss

This homemade compilation video of his father, Donald Trump Sr., dancing as he often does at his rallies amidst the backdrop of a very popular song, went viral within minutes of its release.

Read full story
581 comments
Georgia State

All Recent Polls Show Kemp Pulling Further Away from Abrams

All 5 of the most recent Georgia gubernatorial polls show incumbent Governor Brian Kemp widening his lead over 2x challenger Stacey Abrams. Image Courtesy of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Read full story
118 comments

How Lady and Katie Overcame Rescued Dog Anxiety

Someone abandoned these two pups by our house to die. They were anxious, restless, and hyper. Lady & Katie napping peacefully todayImage by reporter Crystal Dillon. Katie and Lady are two female Sheppard mixes that came running up into our yard one day a few months ago. Both were puppies, and both had obviously been fending for themselves for at least a couple of weeks due to the level of emaciation we saw.

Read full story
Wyoming State

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.

Read full story
1710 comments
Wyoming State

TROUNCED! Cheney Crushed by Hageman in Largest Margin of defeat by any Incumbent in Wyoming History

The people have spoken – and they’ve spoken loudly. What does this tell us about the political mindset of the average American?. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, Wikipedia, and The Associated Press.

Read full story
192 comments

Democrats ‘Have a Likability Problem’ According to Democrat Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney

The problem, Maloney told the New York Times, stems from the party’s recent struggles with racial and gender issues. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: CSPAN, The New York Times, The Daily Caller, The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), CNN, and MSNBC.

Read full story
107 comments
Wyoming State

Opinion: Liz is Losing Big and Running Out of Time

Aug. 16th has been circled on many a calendar for months now as the most significant date on the 2022 primary calendar. With only 1 day left, here’s how that’s shaking out. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, FiveThirtyEight Polling, The Casper Star Tribune, and The Associated Press.

Read full story
114 comments

New Poll: Hageman ‘Trumping’ Cheney Big Only Days Before Primary

With only a few days left before the State of Wyoming GOP House Primary, the new kid on the block appears to have a massive lead over the incumbent Representative. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The University of Wyoming Polling, The Casper Star-Tribune, and The Associated Press.

Read full story
463 comments

Opinion: What Might the IRS Look Like if HR 5376 Passes the House?

Also known as ‘The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022,’ HR 5376 is expected to be voted on in the House this Friday. If it passes unchanged, here are some of the changes we can expect.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: The Truth About the Inflation Reduction Act

Verified and sourced by a video of Bernie Sanders on the floor of the US Senate, this article debunks the false propaganda being spewed about the impending H.R. 5376 – also known as ‘The Inflation Reduction Act’

Read full story
56 comments

Trump or Biden? - a Slew of New Polls Reveal Today's Winner

The latest polls from numerous sources are in and each of them shows former President Donald Trump triumphing in a head-to-head rematch – either against Biden OR against VP Harris.

Read full story
91 comments

Opinion: Bernie Sanders 35-Minute Scathing rebuke of 'The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022' Along with the Complete Bill

A detailed look into why you should call your local House of Representatives Congressperson and feverishly demand they do not support it. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter and Chief Political Correspondent for The Veracity Report, Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: US Senator for Vermont, Bernie Sanders, Reuters, The New York Post, and The Associated Press.

Read full story
404 comments
Palm Beach, FL

Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBI

In a press release on Monday, August 8th, former President Donald Trump confirmed that large quantities of FBI agents were conducting an impromptu raid of the palatial Palm Beach, Florida estate.

Read full story
113 comments
Rockland County, NY

Polio Virus is Apparently Alive in New York

Just when we thought we had enough With COVID-19 and MonkeyPox, an old adversary is deciding to rear its ugly head after an almost 40-year reprieve. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by investigative reporter Crystal Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The New York State Department of Health and Human Services, CBS, The Centers for Disease Control, The Associated Press, and the Columbia University School of Medicine.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy