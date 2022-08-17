TROUNCED! Cheney Crushed by Hageman in Largest Margin of defeat by any Incumbent in Wyoming History

The people have spoken – and they’ve spoken loudly. What does this tell us about the political mindset of the average American?

Incumbent Wyoming House Rep. Liz Cheney not only lost her bid for re-election Tuesday to Donald Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman, but she was also crushed by the largest margin of defeat suffered by any incumbent Representative of the State since the office began in December of 1890.

With 99% of the voting counted at the time of this writing, according to Real Clear Politics, Hageman is leading Cheney 113,025 votes to 49,316, or, 66.3% of the vote to 28.9%. For those of you keeping score at home, that’s a difference of 37.4% -- by all accounts, a landslide of unprecedented proportion.

Rather than show humility or admit that her political positions are clearly not in-sync with the people of Wyoming, in her concession speech, after losing by a roughly 40-point margin, the third-term congresswoman decided instead to compare herself to Abraham Lincoln.

Instead of admitting that the majority of America doesn’t agree with her policies, practices, and accusations against former President Donald Trump, she spoke instead of the importance of honoring the outcome of elections and repeatedly took aim at Trump, whom she had voted to impeach after the Jan. 6 Capitol raid on the US Capitol.

“This is not a game. Every one of us must be committed to the eternal defense of this miraculous experiment called America,” Cheney said during her concession speech in Jackson, Wyoming.

“And at the heart of our Democratic process are elections. They are the foundational principle of our constitution.”

Rather than admit that she had abandoned the will of her constituents, and long ago ceased working for the people of Wyoming, the 56-year-old daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney said she lost ‘her’ Congressional seat because of her refusal to support Trump’s 2020 election-fraud claims, blaming her cataclysmic defeat squarely upon the former President, and everyone else – except herself, upon whom she levied no blame whatsoever.

“Two years ago, I won this primary with 73% of the vote. I could have easily done the same again,” Cheney said.

“The path was clear, but it would have required that I go along with President Trump’s lie about the 2020 election. It would have required that I enable his ongoing efforts to unravel our democratic system and attack the foundations of our republic. That was a path that I could not and would not take.”

The congresswoman said no House seat is worth more than the principles US legislators are sworn to protect, in the speech that effectively labeled all of the voters who didn’t vote for her, as Constitutionally ignorant and uneducated in both the facts and the stakes of America’s current political situation.

“Our Republic relies on the goodwill of all candidates for office to accept honorably the outcome of elections,” said Cheney, who called Hageman to concede the race.

“This primary election is over. But now the real work begins,” she added, hinting at a possible run for President and establishing that her ego simply can’t allow her to accept such an emotionally devastating defeat at the hands of the man she has now literally devoted her career to destroying.

“The great and original champion of our party, Abraham Lincoln, was defeated in elections for the Senate and the House before he won the most important election of all,” she said, once again comparing herself to one of the founders of the Republican party and it’s first President. The self-levied comparisons between herself and one of the most prominent Americans of all time, wouldn’t end there, however.

“Lincoln ultimately prevailed.” She went on. “He saved our union, and he defined our obligations as Americans for all of history.”

The race was called relatively early, first by NBC, as incumbent Cheney had garnered just 30% of the vote at that point, compared with Hageman’s 65% with about 10% of precincts reporting. The landslide would only get progressively worse for Cheney.

Hageman, in her victory speech in Cheyenne, thanked Trump for his backing.

“Obviously we’re all very grateful to President Trump, who recognizes that Wyoming has only one congressional representative and we have to make it count,” Hageman told her supporters.

Cheney banked massive campaign coffers from Anti-Trump Republicans and Democrats around the country and was even expected to receive a substantial vote boost from Wyoming Democrats crossing party lines and registering to vote as Republicans just to bolster her chances in the Republican primary. Ultimately, None of it would help her cause.

Cheney’s loss was widely anticipated, however, and she becomes Trump’s most prominent victim in a revenge tour against the 10 House Republicans and seven Republican senators who voted to impeach or convict him of inciting last year’s Capitol riot.

“Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her great and very decisive WIN in Wyoming,” Trump wrote on his social media website.

“This is a wonderful result for America and a complete rebuke of the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs. Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others. Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now.”

The former president repeatedly denounced, chastised, and antagonized Cheney as a “warmonger” during the campaign and urged voters to embrace his “America First” mantra instead of her more interventionist views on foreign policy — while Cheney tried futilely to return fire, declaring Trump as a would-be dictator. Very few listened or took heed to her words.

Cheney is the vice chair and de facto lead prosecutor of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol raid. She has played a leading role in desperately trying to paint a picture of Trump’s actions leading up to that day — as well as his inaction during the violence, often painting a narrative to the American people that most people we have asked find impotent at best, and very scant on anything approaching factual evidence that could be used in a court of law.

“I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible; there will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain,” Cheney said in June at a public hearing of the riot committee, still focused on her singularly fixated and often obsessive mission.

But what most news agencies have failed to report, is that Cheney’s tensions with Trump began even before the Capitol was raided by a wild mob. In fact, he attacked her by name on Jan. 6, only moments before the crowd broke into the building.

In his January 6th speech, Trump told the crowds and the viewing audience watching from home, “We’ve got to get rid of the weak congresspeople, the ones that aren’t any good, the Liz Cheneys of the world. We got to get rid of them. We got to get rid — you know, she never wants a soldier brought home.”

One month before the riot, Trump vetoed a $740 billion defense bill in part because of Cheney-pushed restrictions on removing US troops from Afghanistan, Germany, and South Korea.

After breaking party lines and voting to impeach Trump for his alleged refusal to publicly condemn the raid on the Capitol, Cheney further outraged fellow House Republicans after accepting a post on the riot committee even after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) rejected pro-Trump Republicans who were previously nominated to the panel by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)

The soon-to-be former Wyoming Rep’s reputation as an anti-Trump crusader even fueled speculation that she might be tapped as Biden’s, or some other Democrat’s running mate in the 2024 election — in what would be a rare fusion ticket.

When asked in January about the possibility of her being replaced on the 2024 ballot by someone like Cheney, if not Cheney herself, Vice President Kamala Harris slammed that “gossip”.

When asked in April 2021, whether or not she had Oval Office aspirations, Cheney told The New York Post that she may run for president, without specifying when that may happen. “I’m not ruling anything in or out — ever is a long time,” she declared.

In the final stretch of this much anticipated Wyoming Republican primary campaign, Liz’s father, Dick Cheney, who held the same House seat from 1979 to 1989, released a video ad for his daughter.

“In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual that was a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” he said stoically.

“He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters rejected him. He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters.”

Dick Cheney added, “Liz is fearless. She never backs down from a fight. There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to make sure Donald Trump is never again in the Oval Office and she will succeed.”

It didn’t escape the attention of almost anyone that never once in that campaign ad did the elder Cheney ever provide even one legitimate reason to vote for his daughter – other than to continue to attack Donald Trump. It is also not escaping anyone’s attention now, in the days after her devastating head-to-head loss to a Trump-backed challenger, and in the very State where she admittedly carried 70% of the vote just two short years ago, that anyone involved in her campaign sees this as a political faux-pas on her part.

Cheney was until last year the No. 3 House Republican (third in line to be Speaker of the House for the Republican party) until the party leadership unceremoniously revoked her leadership role due to her persistent criticism and attacks on Trump. Her House colleagues initially tried to stand by her for a short time after she voted to impeach Trump, but soured on her persistent rebukes of the ex-president.

Compiled by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!