Democrats ‘Have a Likability Problem’ According to Democrat Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney

The problem, Maloney told the New York Times, stems from the party’s recent struggles with racial and gender issues

Image Courtesy of CSPAN

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Sean Maloney, in an interview with the New York Times last Saturday, declared that the Democratic party has a “likability problem” when it comes to racial and gender issues across America.

The interview was conducted after The New York Times endorsed Maloney in the Democratic congressional primary for New York’s 17th District.

“You’ll find broad agreement in our caucus, from the conservative Democrats to the most progressive, that we have a likability problem,” Maloney said in the interview.

Maloney is quoted as saying that Democrats don’t do a good enough job reaching out to Americans in areas that “have not benefited from the global economy.”

“I think that most of the voters…think that we’re out of touch, they think we’re elitist, we think we are better than they are.”

Maloney mentioned the unpopularity with the average voter of the word “Latinx,” a “gender neutral” alternative to Latino or Latina coined by liberals. Only 2% of Hispanics use the word “Latinx” to refer to themselves. The displeasure with the Democratic party within the Latin community if further evidenced by the recent wave of Hispanic voters pledging allegiance to the GOP, even so much as to flip a Texas House of Representatives border district (the 35th) to Republican, (Rep. Myra Flores R-TX), which, up until last month, had been held by a Democrat for more than 150 consecutive years.

Maloney also criticized the rhetoric of liberal media hosts such as MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.

“I mean, the fact is, is that if you listen to the way people speak on our cable news channels … It’s not the way my neighbors talk, it’s not the way my family talks.”

Liberal policies are falling out of favor with Hispanic voters, a trend that even CNN has noticed. A survey from the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network found that Hispanics were the most anti-lockdown of any demographic group. President Biden’s approval rating with Hispanics continued to plummet in July, with 63% strongly or somewhat disapproving of him.

Compiled by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

