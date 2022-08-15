Opinion: Liz is Losing Big and Running Out of Time

The Veracity Report

Aug. 16th has been circled on many a calendar for months now as the most significant date on the 2022 primary calendar. With only 1 day left, here’s how that’s shaking out

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BEOUl_0hI1LShL00
Image Courtesy of the Casper Star Tribune

Veracity Editor's Note to Readers:

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, FiveThirtyEight Polling, The Casper Star Tribune, and The Associated Press.

One of the highest-profile Republican critics of former President Donald Trump is facing the voters this week. Everyone wanted to know if there was any place left for her in the Republican Party, or even in American politics in any capacity.

To many, as evidenced in the billboard depicted above, this Wyoming Republican primary is the culminating vindication of the former President, who has been under the constant ire and scrutiny of Rep. Liz Cheney and her January 6th House Select Committee for over a year now.

Throughout that time, many media outlets have done everything in their power to convince America that voters across the country have been watching the televised hearings with bated breath and placing the upmost level of integrity and trust in the testimony being presented.

The now irrefutable fact that virtually every one of ‘the impeachment 10’ (the 10 Republican House members who voted with Speaker Nancy Pelosi to impeach former President Donald Trump) have lost their respective re-election bids, would seem to directly contradict that claim.

To that point, four of the ten, including Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IA), who also serves on the January 6th committee with Cheney, didn’t want to have to face the voters after their impeachment votes and simply opted not to run for re-election at all.

Because of the lopsided numbers in these specific primaries, many are now billing these matchups as the voters’ opportunity to avenge Trump against those who wrongly accused him. Considering the almost unanimous results being no longer debatable, it’s hard to disavow that assertion – a reality that is quite the opposite of the agenda being presented to the masses that the overwhelming majority of Americans are against the former President and want to see him punished.

Be that as it may, with only 1 day remaining before the polls close in the Wyoming House primary, Rep. Liz Cheney, polling over 30 points behind Trump-endorsed attorney Harriet Hageman, is all but certainly about to become the latest victim of the impeachment 10.

The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, was the embodiment of Republican politics — until Trump came along. In early 2021, she voted to impeach him for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and she has since become the loudest anti-Trump voice within the Republican Party, most notably by serving as vice chair of the House select committee.

She has paid a price for it: In February 2021, the Wyoming Republican Party overwhelmingly voted to censure her, and that May, her House colleagues voted to remove her from party leadership.

Without any serious opposition in the pro-Trump lane, Hageman has zoomed into the lead, according to surveys. Even Cheney herself appears to realize it: She recently released a defiant TV ad featuring her father excoriating Trump — pretty much the opposite of an effective message in this heavily pro-Trump state.

All things considered, it would appear that Cheney’s time in American politics will end in January when her current term expires, and Hageman officially takes over the job. After that? Despite rabid speculation of a possible 2024 Presidential bid -- even a recurring role on the controversial and politically charged ABC daytime talk show ‘The View’ has been suggested by more than a few. Nevertheless, Cheney’s future remains unclear. We will, of course, keep you updated on any changes or updates.

As always, we here at The Veracity Report will never attempt to tell you what to think or who to believe. It is, and always will be our mission to present you with the facts so that you can use that information to formulate your own educated opinions based upon your own unique knowledge, morals, and family values.

Compiled by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJq1c_0hI1LShL00
Copyright 2022, The Veracity Report

# Liz Cheney# Wyoming GOP Primary# Donald Trump# Mid Term Elections# Harriet Hageman

Comments / 113

