Opinion: What Might the IRS Look Like if HR 5376 Passes the House?

Also known as ‘The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022,’ HR 5376 is expected to be voted on in the House this Friday. If it passes unchanged, here are some of the changes we can expect

Veracity Editor's Note to Readers:

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter and Chief Political Correspondent for The Veracity Report, Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: US Senator for Vermont, Bernie Sanders, HR 5376; The Inflation Reduction Act, The Associated Press, Fox News, RealClearPolicy, IRS.gov, and Title 26 of the US Code.

While the proponents of this bill continuously tout that the purpose of the tax portion of the legislation is to hold billion-dollar corporations accountable for ‘their fair share’ of tax liability, none of them seem to explain that the wording of the bill doesn’t quite say that.

You can read the full, unedited 725-page bill here.

What is most worrisome to many who have read the complete bill, as we have here at The Veracity Report, is that there is no verbiage within the document that specifically limits these new efforts by the IRS expansion to only go after billion-dollar companies. Instead, this bill makes it clear that all corporations will be subject to this increased scrutiny.

That means that small business owners whose businesses are incorporated for various reasons such as owners of mom and pop-type restaurants, gift shops, convenience stores, florists, contractors, truck drivers, and other small, independent business owners are just as vulnerable to attention from this massive new influx of 87,000 IRS agents.

Of course, anyone cheating on their taxes, whether incorporated or not, should be caught and required to make good on their respective tax liabilities as long as the deductions they are claiming are not legitimate. This in no way means we should frown upon companies and individuals who utilize legal exemptions within the tax code properly to reroute or defer their tax liability. According to Title 26, The US Tax Code, tax avoidance and tax dodging are two very different situations, one being legal and the other not.

Recently, other concerns have been brought to light by Fox News which were later confirmed by The Veracity Report through the IRS website and other news reporting agencies such as The Wall Street Journal, and RealClearPolicies, which discovered IRS agent recruitment advertisements that previously explained that carrying a firearm, and the possible use of deadly force was part of the criteria for consideration of employment with the government agency, striking up a whirlwind controversy as to why IRS bean-counters, even in the Criminal Investigations Department of the agency, would need to carry firearms and be ready to use deadly force.

This all begs the question, is this an agency that we should bestow additional manpower and grant an additional $80,000,000,000 (80 billion) dollars over the next decade to expand its already terrifying reach and authority? Because of all of these issues, we bring the question – is the controversial ‘Inflation Reduction Act of 2022,’ as it is currently structured, a good thing for America?

Compiled by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

