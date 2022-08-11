Opinion: The Truth About the Inflation Reduction Act

Verified and sourced by a video of Bernie Sanders on the floor of the US Senate, this article debunks the false propaganda being spewed about the impending H.R. 5376 – also known as ‘The Inflation Reduction Act’

Proponents of this bill, including President Joe Biden, have relentlessly touted how this bill will reduce prescription drug costs, how it gives unprecedented resources to sustainable energy sources and manufacturers, and how it taxes ‘billionaire companies who haven’t paid their fair share for decades, and how the part of the bill that is designed to pay down our country’s massive federal debt will reduce inflation.

There is no shortage of economists, including over 20 Nobel Prize Laureates, who passionately disagree with the financial assertions being made about this bill. Be that as it may, whether or not this bill will ultimately pay down our current historic levels of inflation is immediately irrelevant. It’s irrelevant because any effect this bill might have on inflation, good or bad, won’t occur for several years.

Far more urgent are the other issues this bill is said to address. Particularly, its highly touted benefits regarding prescription drug costs, renewable energy investments, and how it will address billionaire tax evaders.

On Saturday, August 6th, none other than Bernie Sanders, a sitting US Senator for the State of Vermont, and former two-time unsuccessful presidential candidate, decided to devote over 35 minutes to addressing both his Democratic and Republican colleagues on the Senate floor. A complete and unedited recording of this address, as well as the complete 725-page piece of legislation that is H.R. 5376, are available to see on our website veracityreport.org. Senator Sanders used that time to deliver a methodically laid out autopsy of the bill, officially names House Resolution (H.R.) 5376, also colloquially named ‘The Inflation Reduction Act.’

Ironically, even Senator Sanders mocks the term ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ by calling it the ‘so-called Inflation Reduction act’ directly at the beginning of his address to the Senate. The Senator tries to compare and contrast the slimmed-down legislation to the original 3 trillion dollar ‘Build Back Better’ plan which he feverishly supports.

Next, Sanders explains that while the bill does lower the cost of insulin for many Americans by capping the insulin co-pay to $35, the bill has no effect on reducing drug prices for the uninsured who are also not on Medicare. That means that the overwhelming majority of Americans will see no benefit or price reduction from the prescription drug portion of this bill. Sanders goes on to explain that, other than insulin, the bill only addresses regulating the costs of exactly 10 other specific drugs. What’s more, he tells the Senate that while any help is good help, the benefits in the price for those other 10 drugs won’t even begin until 2026 and that when it does kick in, the savings will only be offset through increased premiums by insurance providers paying for those drugs, effectually increasing the amount Americans have to pay through higher premiums, despite lower drug prices.

Bernie also addresses the $2,000 per year cap on Senior prescription spending. He tells his fellow Senators that while that’s great in premise, that benefit will also only apply to seniors receiving full Medicare benefits. Uninsured or privately insured American seniors will receive none of that benefit.

He also makes sure that the Senate knows that as a part of that bill, $64 billion (with a b) dollars go directly to private healthcare providers – providers who pay their CEOS exorbitant benefits and compensation packages.

Regarding the climate change portion of the bill, Bernie tells the Senators that while it’s great that over the next decade, this bill will give $370 billion dollars in investments in green energy, however, when the proponents of the bill fail to mention that as a part of that investment, is giving billions in tax breaks to fossil-fuel companies who already receive over $15 billion in tax breaks.

Sanders also demonstrates in the speech, the biggest affront of this part of the bill is the fact that the agreement provides that the Federal government approve the allotment of 60 million acres of offshore waters to fossil fuel companies, every year, for drilling. For scale, Bernie goes on to explain that 60 million acres are roughly equivalent to the size of the State of Michigan. Along with this, the deal includes up to an additional 2 million acres of public land every year. “Far more,” Bernie alleges, “Than the fossil fuel companies could ever need or hope to use in a year.”

Senator Sanders also explains that part of this bill gives guaranteed more accessible permits for drilling procedures which Bernie explains would generate emissions equal to or greater than the emissions from 37 coal refining plants or 27 million cars, every single year.

Lastly, Bernie tells the Senate that while it's great that this bill requires billionaire companies to pay a minimum of 15% corporate tax, there is also no exception or requirement for this to apply to ONLY billion dollar companies and those small business owners will likewise be faced with having to pay this, even if they are only benefitting from legitimate write-offs.

The US House of Representatives is expected to vote on this Bill on Friday, August 12th. This will be the last chance to stop this legislation from passing without substantial addendums or changes.

There are a lot more points that Senator Sanders makes in this address to the US Senate, but only a few of the most egregious ones we have highlighted here. To be able to craft your own opinions based on the facts of the situation, we encourage you to read the bill and watch the video of Senator Sanders on the floor of the Senate.

If you agree that this bill is no good for America, we urge you to visit our website veracityreport.org which has a list of every US House of Representatives member and their contact information. It is the right of every American to contact our local House Representatives and urge them to vote according to our wishes - the will of the people - on important pending legislation such as H.R. 5376 'The Inflation Reduction Act'.

Compiled by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

