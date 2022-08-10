Trump or Biden? - a Slew of New Polls Reveal Today's Winner

The latest polls from numerous sources are in and each of them shows former President Donald Trump triumphing in a head-to-head rematch – either against Biden OR against VP Harris

Former President Donald Trump leads both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris across several hypothetical 2024 presidential matchups, according to new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll surveys.

The surveys found if the 2024 presidential election were held today, 45% of respondents would vote for Trump in a race against Biden. On the other hand, Biden only garnered the support of 41 percent of the respondents polled in a head-to-head matchup against his predecessor. 14 percent declared that they were unsure or didn’t know how they would vote yet.

In a similar Trump-Harris face-off, Trump’s lead grew to 7 percentage points – even beyond the survey’s margin of error. 47% percent of those polled said they would support Trump, compared to only 40% for Harris, with 13% declaring they were unsure or didn’t know how they would vote.

Mark Penn, co-director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Polls, noted how Biden would be a weaker candidate and fare much worse in a race against Trump today than he performed in 2020.

“Biden is a very weak Democratic nominee and would lose even the popular vote in a rematch today,” Penn said. “Trump is far from 50 percent support, and there is a high undecided vote despite everyone knowing the candidates because the public wants new over more of the same.”

These polls come as the current President’s approval rating remains at about the lowest point in his presidency. The polls found his approval rating had sunk to 38 percent, which was unchanged from when the pollsters asked the question a month ago.

Both Biden and White House officials have gently indicated that he plans to run for re-election in 2024 if his health allows. On the other hand, Trump has been more blatant with his teases, yet has not officially made that declaration. However, some Republican lawmakers have publicly suggested Trump should wait to declare his candidacy until after the midterm elections to avoid altering the focus away from inflation and other issues currently tormenting the Democratic party and their candidates when voters head to the ballot box in November.

37% of those surveyed said they had a favorable view of Biden, compared to 44% for Trump, while only 36% of voters declared that they had a favorable view of Harris.

Nearly 7 in 10 respondents, a full 69%, said Biden should not run for a second term, while 59% of those polled said Trump shouldn’t run for a second term.

The surveys were conducted online on between July 27th and July 28th among 1,885 registered voters (not likely voters) in a collaboration between the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and the Harris Poll.

What’s more, according to the Real Clear Politics Index of polls, there have now been a total of 33 Trump vs Biden rematch polls since January of 2021 when Biden took office. Of those polls, Trump has now been shown to be victorious in all but 5 of them, with those 5 being polls conducted by The New York Times and The Federalist.

The list of the most recent polls referenced in this article are, Harvard-Harris, Rasmussen, Emerson College, and Trafalgar Group.

Compiled by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon - Because the Truth Matters!

