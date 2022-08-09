Opinion: Bernie Sanders 35-Minute Scathing rebuke of 'The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022' Along with the Complete Bill

The Veracity Report

A detailed look into why you should call your local House of Representatives Congressperson and feverishly demand they do not support it

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f7GNt_0hAqHqWf00
Screenshot taken by The Veracity Report

Veracity Editor's Note to Readers:

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter and Chief Political Correspondent for The Veracity Report, Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: US Senator for Vermont, Bernie Sanders, Reuters, The New York Post, and The Associated Press.

After spending over 35 minutes on the Senate floor pointing out a few good aspects and exposing the myriad abject failures of the improperly monikered 'Inflation Reduction Act,' Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders voted yes for it anyway.

On Saturday afternoon, August 6th, less than a day before the US Senate would vote along party lines to approve the $739 billion dollar House Resolution 5376, also inappropriately dubbed 'The Inflation reduction Act,' Senator Bernie Sanders spent over 35 minutes breaking the bill down on the floor of the US Senate.

In his diatribe, the Democratic Senator from Vermont broke down the key points, both good and bad, of the 725-page bill before most of the body of the Senate. What he pointed out, was nothing short of mind-boggling.

You can watch Bernie's entire, uninterrupted address on our website veracityreport.org or by reading this complete story there: Bernie Sanders Exposes the "So-Called Inflation Reduction Act" Live on the Senate Floor

Also available on our site is the complete, 725-page bill - HR 5376, also referred to as "The Inflation reduction Act of 2022"

The Key Points

  • Bernie explains that recent polling by Gallup shows that only 16% of the American voters (Democrats or Republicans) believe Congress is doing a good job.
  • He explains that a University of Chicago poll has shown that many Americans believe their government is out to get them.
  • But perhaps most telling, Bernie says that “an alarming number of Americans believe they actually need to take up arms against their government.” He goes on to explain that what occurred on January 6th is a perfect example of this. (Ironically, this would also absolve former President Trump of any responsibility for those events).
  • He refers to the bill a couple of times as “the so-called inflation reduction act” because he believes it will do nothing to stifle the current inflation issues plaguing the country.
  • In an attempt to aggrandize the “Build Back Better” plan, Bernie offers this report as a way of highlighting the glaring deficiencies in this legislation and as an attempt to urge the Senate to amend the bill in several key ways for the following reasons:
  • It does nothing to extend last year’s $30 per month child tax credit.
  • Does nothing to expand Medicare, to cover dental, vision, or hearing loss, nor does it address home care for the elderly.
  • Does nothing about homelessness nor reduces the cost of housing.
  • Lowers the prices of 10 drugs, including insulin, but only for people currently enrolled in medicare. There is no benefit for any other American except for a diabetic’s cost of insulin.
  • Caps co-pays for insulin at $35, but this is only for people with existing insurance. There is no assistance for any American not covered by insurance, they still pay full price.
  • Bill allows medicare to finally negotiate the cost of prescriptions but only for the aforementioned 10 specific drugs and those renegotiated prices don’t take effect until 2026.
  • Bernie notes that the Veterans Administration (VA) has been negotiating drug prices for decades and all that would be required to allow medicare to do the same would be to type it into a piece of legislation, which he and Senator Amy Klobuchar did, but was rejected by Democrats and never brought to a vote.
  • Bernie explains that prices for all other drugs not included in the 10 will increase proportionately to compensate the drug companies financially for the losses of the profits for the 10.
  • Bill caps Senior drug expenditures to a max of $2,000 per year, however, the difference will be made up by the drug companies through higher premiums to everyone else.
  • Affordable Care Act premiums get capped but the $64 billion the bill pays to do that goes directly into the pockets of private health care CEOs.
  • The issues regarding the climate change parts of the bill are even worse but too extensive to highlight here. To understand those, In the way Bernie explains them best, we suggest you watch the video.

What is most intriguing to us, however, is that despite this scathing rebuke of the bill, and after Democrats unanimously voted to block any amendments to the bill the following day, before the official vote, (a suggestion Bernie himself pleads with Democrats to do right in this video), Bernie Sanders still voted yes to pass the bill as is.

Also extremely telling, is that at no time does Bernie reference the additional 87,000 IRS agents that this bill will fund or the fact that the 15% mandatory corporate tax will be devastating to mom and pop small business owners.

Compiled by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QvsML_0hAqHqWf00
Copyright 2022 The Veracity Report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XImcu_0hAqHqWf00
Copyright 2022 The Veracity Report

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Bernie Sanders# The Inflation Reduction Act# IRS# Taxes

Comments / 363

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

Macon, GA
21004 followers

More from The Veracity Report

Rockland County, NY

Polio Virus is Apparently Alive in New York

Just when we thought we had enough With COVID-19 and MonkeyPox, an old adversary is deciding to rear its ugly head after an almost 40-year reprieve. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by investigative reporter Crystal Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The New York State Department of Health and Human Services, CBS, The Centers for Disease Control, The Associated Press, and the Columbia University School of Medicine.

Read full story
13 comments
Dallas, TX

Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP Frontrunner

Delivering a well received speech in front of a packed Dallas, TX crowd, after his endorsed candidates dominated GOP primaries nationwide, Donald Trump solidified his position atop the Republican Party.

Read full story
197 comments

Key Takeaways from the Latest Harvard/Harris Poll

The newest iteration of the prestigious Poll from Harvard University provides some interesting insights into the pulse of registered American voters. A link to the complete poll is provided here for those of you who love delving into statistical analysis as much as we do. If you don’t, we’ll provide you with what we feel are some key highlights.

Read full story
7 comments

The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That Is

Julio Jones will play his first game at Merceds Benz Stadium in over a year — but he’ll be wearing crimson and pewter when he does. Last offseason, the Atlanta Falcons, who traded up 21 picks in the 2011 NFL draft to claim the standout flanker from Alabama, traded him to the Tennessee Titans as part of an impending rebuild.

Read full story
6 comments
Michigan State

Opinion: Another One Bites the Dust – 6 out of 10 Trump Impeachment Voters Now Gone

With the loss on Tuesday of Michigan Representative Peter Meijer now final, a full 6 of the 10 House GOP members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump have been officially eliminated from office.

Read full story
743 comments

Abbott’s Lead over Beto Might Be Insurmountable

With only about 90 days remaining until the November 8th Texas gubernatorial election, incumbent Governor Greg Abbott’s polling lead over challenging Democrat Beto O’Rourke is only increasing.

Read full story
1024 comments

GA Ethics Commission Finds Probable Cause Against 2 Abrams Non-Profits in Campaign Scandal

The probable cause is said to stem from several suspicious expenditures the non-profits made on behalf of Abrams' campaign between 2017 and 2019. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, Reuters, and Georgia.gov.

Read full story
140 comments

Opinion: Abrams’ Ultra-Deep-Pocketed Donors Not Enough to Close the Gap with Kemp

The latest polls by AJC and Fox Show Kemp increasing his lead over Abrams beyond the polls’ margins of error. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Atlanta Journal Constitution, and Fox News Polling.

Read full story
21 comments

Latest Reuters / Politico Polls Show Biden Approval Rating Still Tanking

Reuters/Ipsos and Politico/Morning Consult just completed two separate polls taking the temperature of the President’s current approval ratings, the results weren’t good. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, Reuters, Ipsos, and Politico.

Read full story
467 comments

Saudi TV Skit Mocking Biden and Harris Goes Viral - Globally

While researching an article on how the world perceives of Joe Biden and his administration, this is what we found. By now, it’s no longer exactly breaking news that the Saudis created a scathing video mockery of both The President and Vice President of the United States. What we were unprepared for but accidentally found, is that the video is extremely popular. Not just here in America (where it received over 4 million views on Twitter in just its first day), but all around the world.

Read full story
663 comments

While a Federal Judge Denied Steve Bannon’s Acquittal Request, He Is Considering Dismissing the Charges Outright

"The court concludes that the evidence presented in the government’s case was sufficient to sustain a conviction," Nichols wrote. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, and The New York Post.

Read full story
721 comments

Opinion: Hunting the Truth About Hunter - Whistleblowers Expose FBI Coverup

Senator Chuck Grassley has been approached by a whistleblower with information that the FBI has intentionally stifled the Hunter Biden investigation, The Veracity Report investigates.

Read full story
116 comments
Georgia State

Fulton Co. GA District Attorney Willis Disqualified – What Does it Mean?

The disqualification is only the first step in what is likely to precipitate a legal chain reaction. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, The Los Angeles Times, and ga.state.us.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: On July 21st, the 1/6 Hearings Ended the Same Way They Started

That is, with a torrent of sensational innuendo, a flourish of personally biased hyperbole, and the evocation of more questions about what happened at the Capitol that day than it answered.

Read full story
146 comments

Latest 4 Polls: Trump vs Biden - Trump Wins All But NYT

Looking at the latest 4 polls from The NYT, Emerson, Trafalgar Group, and Harvard, all but the Times shows Trump beating Biden in a re-election rematch. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Times, Emerson College, Sienna College, The Trafalgar Group, and Harvard /Harris Polling.

Read full story
1180 comments

Biden and Truman Now Share the Lowest Approval Rating Ever Recorded

This for the second straight month, now making Joe Biden the least favorable President in History. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Five Thirty Eight Polling, Rasmussen Polling, Real Clear Politics, and Gallup Polling.

Read full story
1365 comments

DOJ/Garland: No Criminal Charges Against Donald Trump

Several sources have now verified the earlier statement by Attorney General Merrick Garland and 1/6 committee member Adam Schiff that no criminal charges will be filed against former President Donald Trump, paving the way for his 2024 re-election campaign.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Georgia's Fulton Co. DA Fani Willis Facing Disqualification in Trump Probe

Georgia Senator Burt Jones, and 11 other target letter recipients have petitioned Judge Robert C.I. McBurney to disqualify Willis from participating in the investigation for conflict of interest.

Read full story
825 comments

Biden’s Hispanic Approval Tanks to All-Time Low, So Does General Approval Rating

For the first time in American history, record numbers of Hispanics are disavowing the Democratic Party and backing Republicans—and speaking out very loudly as to why, as Biden’s general approval rating dives to 31%

Read full story
149 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy