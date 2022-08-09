Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBI

In a press release on Monday, August 8th, former President Donald Trump confirmed that large quantities of FBI agents were conducting an impromptu raid of the palatial Palm Beach, Florida estate

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, CBS, The FBI, Fox News, and former President Donald Trump via a public press release.

The circumstances of the raid are still not entirely clear. Namely, no source has agreed to disclose yet what the scope of the warrant initiating the search included.

In that release, President Trump's statement was:

"These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Plam Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. This unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate. It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the justice system, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024."

According to the Associated Press:

"The Justice Department has been investigating the discovery of boxes of records containing classified information which were allegedly taken to Mar-a-Lago after President Trump left the Oval Office."

It is now believed this is the issue that precipitated the raid on the former President's home since the FBI is now known to have confiscated some 15 boxes of paperwork from Mar-a-Lago as part of their raid.

We also now know that the raid was carried out by the Washington D.C. Field Office of the FBI, and not local FBI agents regionally positioned near Southern Florida.

It is unknown, though doubtful, if any information pertaining to the House Select Committee hearings regarding the events of January 6th at the US Capitol building have any relevance to the accusation at play here, the underlying warrant, or the raid.

We need to be clear here, that there has never been a raid of this type upon the residency of a former President of the United States. We also know that tensions throughout America are high, and we pray that cooler heads prevail among all citizens around the country in the wake of this unprecedented search and seizure.

