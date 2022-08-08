Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP Frontrunner

Delivering a well received speech in front of a packed Dallas, TX crowd, after his endorsed candidates dominated GOP primaries nationwide, Donald Trump solidified his position atop the Republican Party

Image Courtesy of CSPAN

Veracity Editor's Note to Readers:

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter and Chief Political Correspondent for The Veracity Report, Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Harvard/Harris Polling, Reuters, and The Associated Press.

Like him, hate him, or something in between, the speech former President Donald Trump delivered at the Dallas, TX CPAC on August 5th was nothing short of masterful. In one fell swoop, the talented orator simultaneously addressed all of the issues facing America today, what the GOP is, and should be doing to correct and compensate for them, mocked Nancy Pelosi, and employed pure logic to completely dismantle the story told by Cassidy Hutchinson under oath during one of the televised House Select Committee hearings into the events of January 6th, 2021, at the US Capitol.

And he did it all without ever declaring his candidacy for the 2024 Presidential election -- again.

Several sources (Reuters, The AP, and Fox News) have all recently reported that they believe Trump has been advised not to announce his candidacy until after the November mid term elections. Those sources believe this is so not to divert national public attention away from the current state of the economy, which many feel gets a little worse with each passing day, according to this poll and others we have recently reported on.

According to this Harvard/Harris poll, Donald Trump is, by far, the frontrunner for the Republican Party should he decide to declare his candidacy, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis coming up second, and the odds on favorite should Trump ultimately decide not to run. When directly asked the question: If the Republican presidential primary for the 2024 election was held today, who would you vote for? (GOP voters). The specific breakdown of voters opinions is provided in the graph below.

Image Courtesy of Harvard University Polling

Conversely, on the Democratic side of things, while only evoking 31% (less than 1/3) of of the total voters polled who are registered Democrats, President Joe Biden is the top pick. However, as demonstrated in the chart below, should the big guy elect not to run for a second term, VP Kamala Harris gets the nod from the majority or registered Democrats, but would evoke even less support than Biden, garnering only 23% of the Democratic voter base to earn that designation.

Image Courtesy of Harvard University Polling

All that info is great, but the real telling statistic almost all voters would like to see polled is regarding the possible head-to-head matchups. Apparently, Harvard/Harris thought so too. According to this poll, when asked this exact question: If the 2024 election for President were held today and it was between Donald Trump, the Republican and Joe Biden, the Democrat, who would you vote for? 45% said they would vote for Donald Trump, while 41% opted for Biden, with an additional 14% saying they didn't know or were unsure.

When asked directly: If the 2024 election for President were held today and it was between Donald Trump, the Republican and Kamala Harris, the Democrat, who would you vote for? An even larger percentage (47%) said they would vote for Trump, while only 40% said they would vote for Harris, this time with 13% who didn't know or were undecided.

Also, when asked: If the 2024 election for President were held today and it was between Ron DeSantis, the Republican and Kamala Harris, the Democrat, who would you vote for? the contest gets a lot closer, with 41% of registered voters declaring they would vote for Harris, and 40% saying they would vote for DeSantis, with a much larger 19% admitting they didn't know or were undecided.

Image Courtesy of Harvard University Polling

Very telling in this poll is also the fact that when asked: Do you think President Biden should run for a second term or not run for a second term? An incredible 69% of registered voters said no, they didn't believe he should run.

Donald Trump fared substantially better, but still not great, having 59% of registered voters declaring that they didn't think he should run in 2024 when asked the same question. Conversely, In that same segment of the poll, 58% of all registered voters said they would support a moderate candidate who ran over either Trump or Biden.

