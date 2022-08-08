Key Takeaways from the Latest Harvard/Harris Poll

The Veracity Report

The newest iteration of the prestigious Poll from Harvard University provides some interesting insights into the pulse of registered American voters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z6507_0h8BCkt200
Image Courtesy of Harvard University Polling

A link to the complete poll is provided here for those of you who love delving into statistical analysis as much as we do. If you don’t, we’ll provide you with what we feel are some key highlights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37mWON_0h8BCkt200
Image Courtesy of Harvard University Polling

In the poll, 56% of registered voters (not just 'likely' voters as in other polls) believe their personal financial situations are getting worse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FjIHb_0h8BCkt200
Image Courtesy of Harvard University Polling

A staggering 78% of registered voters believe their lives will stay equally as bad or get worse over the next calendar year while only 22% believe their lives will at least modestly improve.

Also, a full 84% of registered voters believe we are either in a recession right now, or will be within the next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XP0KN_0h8BCkt200
Image Courtesy of Harvard University Polling

Only 38% of registered voters either strongly approve or somewhat approve of President Biden's job performance since his inauguration. A full 57% either strongly disapprove or somewhat disapprove of his performance during that time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ShpTG_0h8BCkt200
Image Courtesy of Harvard University Polling

With a completely Democratically controlled Congress in power, less than one third of registered voters (only 30%) believe congress is doing a good job while a whopping 61% of registered voters either strongly or somewhat disagree when asked: Do you approve of way Congress is doing its job?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9vbf_0h8BCkt200
Image Courtesy of Harvard University Polling

Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and Bernie Sanders are, and remain the top three most favorable political figures in America. It also bares noting that Texas Senator Ted Cruz comes in fourth and before Joe Biden (5th) or Kamala Harris (6th).

What is perhaps most intriguing about this chart though is that Senator Cruz, in 4th place, is favorably neutral (meaning there is exactly the same percentage of registered voters who view him favorably, as there are who view him unfavorably. Of the 18 people on this list, only the top 3 (Trump, Pence and Sanders) have overall (or net) positive favorability amongst registered voters. With Cruz being neutral at number 4, all 14 other politicians on this list have net negative overall voter favorability's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36EIhp_0h8BCkt200
Image Courtesy of Harvard University Polling

Inflation and the overall state of the economy are, by far, the biggest concerns for American voters, with guns and immigration tied for third, and crime, drugs, and women' rights tied for fourth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLmVx_0h8BCkt200
Image Courtesy of Harvard University Polling

When asked the exact question: Is Joe Biden mentally fit to serve as President of the United States, or do you have doubts about his fitness for office? A mind-boggling 56% of registered American voters said they believed Biden is mentally unfit for office.

But what is even more telling here, is that, according to this poll, a full 25% of voters registered as Democrats said that they believe that he is unfit.

Similarly, when asked: Do you think Joe Biden is showing he is too old to be President or do you think he is showing he is fit to be president? a whopping 64% of registered American voters said they felt he is showing that he is too old to serve, with an incredible 34% of voters registered as Democrats stating this opinion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Gvkv_0h8BCkt200
Image Courtesy of Harvard University Polling

There are many other fascinating statistics we found within this poll and strenuously suggest you view it in its entirety at your earliest convenience.

Compiled by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon - Because the Truth Matters!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XImcu_0h8BCkt200
Copyright 2022 The Veracity Report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QvsML_0h8BCkt200
Copyright 2022 The Veracity Report

