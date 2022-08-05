Georgia DA Willis Faces Recall After Being Found in Conflict by Judge

Now that she’s been found to be in conflict, several of her other ‘targets’ are rallying to have her recalled as Fulton County’s DA amidst soaring Atlanta violent crime and a passionate ardor only to push the Donald Trump ‘big lie’ narrative

Image courtesy of WSBTV

Veracity Editor's Note to Readers:

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, The Atlanta Journal Constitution, WSB, WSBTV, and Bill White.

Last week, Fulton Co. Georgia DA Fannie Willis was found to be in conflict in her prosecution of State Senator Burt Jones. She was subsequently barred from participating in his case.

Now, several of the other people who received ‘target’ letters of her ‘big lie’ and ‘fake elector’ investigations are sidestepping their ‘possible defendant’ status proffered by the at least partially politically conflicted District Attorney and decided to go on the offensive instead.

They’re doing that by rallying donors and supporters to begin the recall process against the controversial DA who openly promotes her desire to prosecute former President Donald Trump and those who support his contention of voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

A source, who is helping to raise money for the effort, said Trump and his associates are "aware" of the recall campaign and that among those actively involved in the effort are David Shafer, the Georgia Republican Party chairman, and Brad Carver, a prominent GOP lawyer in the state. Both men were among the 16 so-called fake electors in Georgia who recently received target letters from Willis informing them they were facing potential indictments in her probe.

While several donors are being courted, perhaps the most prominent is Bernard Marcus, a co-founder of Home Depot and a strong Trump supporter who is commonly believed to be the wealthiest man in Georgia. Marcus could not be reached for comment. Shafer and Carver did not respond to messages seeking comment for this article.

The recall campaign burst into public view this week when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., retweeted a recall message from Bill White, a Republican from Buckhead, Georgia.

"The Fulton County DA is using Fulton County taxpayer's money for her personal political witch hunt against Pres Trump, but will NOT prosecute crime plaguing Atlanta! Atlanta has WORSE crime than Chicago! RECALL!!!"

When asked to comment, Willis’ communications director said,

"The District Attorney is investigating and prosecuting crime in Fulton County without fear or favor, as she promised the voters when she ran for the office in 2020. People have the right to express their opinions on the job she's doing, and she's happy to discuss with the voters why it is important that everyone be treated equally before the law."

The recall effort comes at a critical stage in Willis’ fast-moving investigation. She is currently fighting legal battles over appearances by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., and other GOP lawmakers who all have been subpoenaed by Willis but have lodged legal objections to their testimony.

In addition, Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s lead election lawyer, has been subpoenaed to testify before a special grand jury next week. Assuming he shows up, Giuliani is expected to object to answering key questions on the grounds of attorney-client privilege, potentially resulting in a separate, closed-door hearing before a state judge.

Willis’ investigation has also faced other setbacks. In a ruling last week, Fulton County Chief Judge Robert McBurney disqualified her and her office from questioning one subpoenaed witness, Republican state senator Burt Jones, who is the GOP candidate for lieutenant governor, because Willis had previously co-sponsored a primary fundraiser for Charlie Bailey, now the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor. "This scenario creates a plain—and actual and untenable – conflict," McBurney wrote.

In seeking a recall campaign against Willis, Republicans are borrowing a page from the playbook of activists who have sought recall campaigns against progressive prosecutors in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and most recently prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to remove Democratic District Attorney Andrew Warren. The recall effort against San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin recently succeeded.

A Georgia recall campaign faces barriers under the state’s recall law. Recalls are only permitted for specified offenses including acts of malfeasance or misconduct in office, violations of an office holder’s oath, failure to perform duties “prescribed by law” and willfully misusing public funds or property.

In addition, the law requires recall proponents to gather signatures equal to 30 percent of the registered voters in the jurisdiction where the office holder sits. In 2020, there were 806,451 registered voters in Fulton County. That means that recall organizers would have to collect more than 240,000 signatures to get a recall of Willis on the ballot.

Compiled by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

Copyright 2022 The Veracity Report