Opinion: Another One Bites the Dust – 6 out of 10 Trump Impeachment Voters Now Gone

With the loss on Tuesday of Michigan Representative Peter Meijer now final, a full 6 of the 10 House GOP members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump have been officially eliminated from office

By all indications, the people of America aren’t done speaking yet either, as Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is all but guaranteed to lose her Republican primary battle on August 16th, against the Trump-backed Harriet Hageman.

Those 10 Republican members of the US House of Representatives were the only GOP leaders to vote against Trump, and now, about two years later, more than half of them have either opted not to run for re-election or have already been voted out of contention by the very political party they claim to represent.

Three members of that contingent faced primary rivals yesterday, and as The New York Times reported, at least one, Meijer, has already been defeated.

This is also one of the races in which Democrats admittedly intervened in the hopes of helping a seemingly unelectable Republican win the primary, ostensibly giving Democrats a pick-up opportunity in one of Michigan’s most competitive congressional districts.

Of course, if the Trump-backed John Gibbs, who will now be facing the oft-criticized Democratic incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the November general election ultimately wins, it will be ironic indeed that their own Democratic party leadership will have played a direct role in her defeat—particularly in a battleground state like Michigan.

If recent history is any indication of future results, things aren’t looking too good for the blue team. Last month, Rep. Tom Rice was crushed in the South Carolina Republican primary, losing by more than 26 points to Trump-backed rival Russell Fry.

Meijer is only the latest of those 10 anti-Trump Republicans to succumb to the vengeful axe blade of Republican voters though, by all indications, he’s unlikely to be the last. That’s because, as previously mentioned, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who not only voted to impeach Trump a little over two years ago, but also volunteered to be named Vice Chair of the House Select Committee investigating the events of the January 6th, 2021, raid of the US Capitol building, also has a primary race to contend with in less than two weeks and every poll we could find shows the incumbent Representative polling as a serious underdog behind Hageman. If those polls are accurate, Cheney is liable to fall to Hageman by an even larger margin than the Rice defeat in South Carolina.

As for the rest of the group, these are the other three members (in alphabetical order):

  • Washington’s Jaime Herrera Beutler is running for re-election in a district in which her local Republican Party formally censured her for holding Trump accountable. She’s facing a primary challenger who’s received the former president’s endorsement.
  • Washington’s Dan Newhouse is facing multiple primary challengers, one of whom has received Trump’s backing. Preliminary tallies suggest he also fared well in his race yesterday.
  • California’s David Valadao, whose district supported President Joe Biden in 2020, not only faced a Republican rival, he also found that his district’s lines were redrawn in unfriendly ways. He’s already advanced to the general election, though whether he’s able to keep his seat remains to be seen.

While it looks like Washington State’s Republicans Beutler and Newhouse are likely to win their respective primaries, each faces a steep uphill battle to win their general elections in November, as both face strong, well-backed Democratic challengers in an historically deep blue state.

Because of these facts, it is entirely possible that, of those 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, none of them will be on Capitol Hill in the new year, and that would be a tremendous victory for Trump’s impending 2024 presidential re-election campaign, or for whomever he decides to endorse for the White House should he opt not to run.

Ron DeSantis, anyone?

