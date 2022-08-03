Abbott’s Lead over Beto Might Be Insurmountable

With only about 90 days remaining until the November 8th Texas gubernatorial election, incumbent Governor Greg Abbott’s polling lead over challenging Democrat Beto O’Rourke is only increasing

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, Fox News, Reuters, and FiveThirtyEight Polling.

As is always true when regarding polls, nothing is written in stone. Yet, more often than not, polls, particularly polls that are taken among groups of ‘registered’ voters as opposed to those taken among ‘likely’ voters, are accurate predictors of voting practices in America – this is why we continue to use them so enthusiastically.

Never is our reliance on polls as indicators of the national ‘temperature’ of American voters more acute and relied upon than within the last 90 days before a major series of country-wide elections. In this case, up for grabs are the crucial and hotly contested 2022 midterm elections where many races will decide which prominent political party in America will control the House and the Senate, as well as the governorships of several key battleground states as America ramps up for the 2024 Presidential election season.

In keeping with this tradition, the nationally recognized polling agency FiveThirtyEight just released a new poll targeting the specific voter philosophies as they pertain to the impending gubernatorial races rapidly approaching in November.

Many of these races are just as pivotal as the congressional elections which will also occur in November. That’s because governorships in hotly contested states have the final say on statewide voting practices and other laws which can have dramatic effects on election results.

Particularly among these hotbed contests is the state of Texas. As the second largest federal electoral pool in the nation, whichever party wins Texas gets a major boost in major federal elections. Current Republican Governor Greg Abbott is being challenged by Democrat Beto O’Rourke for the highest seat in The Lone Star State.

In case you weren’t familiar, O’Rourke served as a state legislator in Texas for several years before challenging Texas Senator Ted Cruz in 2018. He lost that challenge. In 2020, O’Rourke decided to try his luck on the national stage and entered the primaries for the 2020 Democratic Presidential race. As we know, he lost that challenge as well.

Fast forward to today, and O’Rourke is challenging Greg Abbott in an attempt to win the Governorship of Texas. And, according to every poll we could find, including this most recent poll by FiveThirtyEight, he is once again not faring very well, despite having numerous very deep-pocketed donors helping his campaign to tally just under $28 million dollars to date.

Despite his bulging campaign coffers, O’Rourke is polling at least 6 points behind the incumbent Abbott in most polls including this most recent, and many polls show him lagging even further behind the sitting Governor.

