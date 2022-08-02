She Did It! Speaker Pelosi Defies Beijing and Lands in Taipei

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as a contingent of other Democratic lawmakers, made history as their plane touched down in Taipei, Taiwan at approximately 10:45 AM EST directly defying a very public edict by Chinese President Xi Jinping

Image Courtesy of Fox News

Veracity Editor's Note to Readers:

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, Fox News, Reuters, and The New York Post.

For the first time since Newt Gingrich did it in 1997, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s plane landed without incident at about 10:45 PM local time in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday, August 2nd. She also became the highest-ranking US government official to do so since the ’97 Gingrich trip.

Pelosi’s office announced weeks ago that she would be undergoing a trip through Asia which would include Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan — but made no mention of Taiwan until very recently, only to be answered by a deluge of rhetoric by Chinese officials including President Xi himself.

President Biden declared only weeks ago that the US military believed a Pelosi trip to Taiwan was “not a good idea now.” However, members of Congress responded by rallying behind the speaker — including Congressional Republicans.

The Chinese government has consistently made clear that it would view a visit by Pelosi as an endorsement of Taiwan’s independence and China’s Foreign Ministry said Monday that it would “not sit idly by” if the speaker went ahead with the trip.

“We would like to tell the United States once again that China is standing by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army will never sit idly by, and China will take resolute responses and strong countermeasures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

China, views self-governed Taiwan as part of its territory, and Washington’s so-called “One China” policy means the US acknowledges — but does not endorse — Beijing’s claims.

While the US doesn’t have full diplomatic ties to Taiwan, it has an agreement to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

On Monday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby insisted that Pelosi’s visit held no special significance.

“Nothing has changed,” he told reporters. “It is not without precedent for a Speaker of the House to go to Taiwan — if she goes, and I’m not confirming that she is — and it’s certainly not without precedent for members of Congress to want to travel to Taiwan. It has been done this year, and I’m certain that it will be done in the future.

“We have no interest … [in] increasing tensions here,” Kirby added.

In a lengthy video conference call with President Biden last week, Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned Biden of possible consequences of such a visit by issuing a series of bold warnings it would consider if Pelosi followed through with a defiant visit.

“The position of the Chinese government and people on the Taiwan question is consistent, and resolutely safeguarding China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the firm will of the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people,” China’s foreign ministry said in a readout of ​Thursday’s 137-minute call.

“The public opinion cannot be defied. Those who play with fire will perish by it. It is hoped that the US will be clear-eyed about this.”​

Compiled by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!