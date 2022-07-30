Opinion: Abrams’ Ultra-Deep-Pocketed Donors Not Enough to Close the Gap with Kemp

The Veracity Report

The latest polls by AJC and Fox Show Kemp increasing his lead over Abrams beyond the polls’ margins of error

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wlR9U_0gxqkw6C00
Image Courtesy of CSPAN

Veracity Editor's Note to Readers:

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Atlanta Journal Constitution, and Fox News Polling.

The separate polls from both The Atlanta Journal Constitution and Fox News show Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp slowly expanding his lead over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams despite the deep pockets of her billionaire donors.

The Fox News poll shows the incumbent Governor’s advantage over Ms. Abrams at exactly three points, which is also the precise margin of error in their poll. But what is perhaps the most telling statistic in the Fox poll, which appears on page 3, is the statistic that shows that, among all of the candidates running for political office in the state of Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp is the only one with a favorable image over 50% (it’s currently 52%), as well as an unfavorable image under 45% (it’s currently 44%).

That data reveals that Governor Kemp has an approval spread of +8. The only other candidate in the state with a positive approval spread is Senatorial candidate Raphael Warnock with a spread of +1. In contrast, the approval spread for Stacey Abrams is -1 (47% and 48% respectively).

Perhaps just as telling is the statistic that Democratic President Joe Biden, when placed on that list, ranks dead last with an approval spread of -15 (41% and 56%) respectively.

Conversely, The Atlanta Journal Constitution poll, admittedly much closer to the ground being rooted in Georgia’s capital, doesn’t show Abrams doing as well as the Fox News poll shows.

According to that AJC poll, Kemp has, in recent weeks, opened up a 48% to 43% lead over Abrams with 7% of those polled declaring they are still undecided. This despite the massive influx of cash Abrams’ campaign has received over the past couple of months by out-of-state billionaires such as George Soros.

Of course, we at The Veracity Report make no distinction as far as how to interpret these poll numbers. Only you can do that. Our goal is, and will always be, to provide as many facts as possible which depict the positions of each side of an issue. We do this in the hope that you, our readers, will be able to absorb those facts into your own unique systems of morals and values and to craft your own well-educated and fully informed opinions using those facts.

Compiled by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fFoFF_0gxqkw6C00
Copyright 2022 The Veracity Report

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Polls# Georgia# Brian Kemp# Stacey Abrams# Gubernatorial Race

Comments / 23

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

Macon, GA
20034 followers

More from The Veracity Report

Texas State

Abbott’s Lead over Beto Might Be Insurmountable

With only about 90 days remaining until the November 8th Texas gubernatorial election, incumbent Governor Greg Abbott’s polling lead over challenging Democrat Beto O’Rourke is only increasing.

Read full story
60 comments

Could Biological Factors Influence Our Political Ideologies?

Scientists at Ohio State University and NYU conducted several studies that find compelling evidence that our individual political Ideologies might largely be influenced through our biology.

Read full story
5 comments
Georgia State

GA Ethics Commission Finds Probable Cause Against 2 Abrams Non-Profits in Campaign Scandal

The probable cause is said to stem from several suspicious expenditures the non-profits made on behalf of Abrams' campaign between 2017 and 2019. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, Reuters, and Georgia.gov.

Read full story
87 comments

Latest Reuters / Politico Polls Show Biden Approval Rating Still Tanking

Reuters/Ipsos and Politico/Morning Consult just completed two separate polls taking the temperature of the President’s current approval ratings, the results weren’t good. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, Reuters, Ipsos, and Politico.

Read full story
470 comments

Latest Politico Poll – 78% Believe America is on the Wrong Track

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, Reuters, Politico, USA Today, Suffolk University, and The New York Times.

Read full story
20 comments

Saudi TV Skit Mocking Biden and Harris Goes Viral - Globally

While researching an article on how the world perceives of Joe Biden and his administration, this is what we found. By now, it’s no longer exactly breaking news that the Saudis created a scathing video mockery of both The President and Vice President of the United States. What we were unprepared for but accidentally found, is that the video is extremely popular. Not just here in America (where it received over 4 million views on Twitter in just its first day), but all around the world.

Read full story
665 comments
Atlanta, GA

The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That Is

Julio Jones will play his first game at Merceds Benz Stadium in over a year — but he’ll be wearing crimson and pewter when he does. Last offseason, the Atlanta Falcons, who traded up 21 picks in the 2011 NFL draft to claim the standout flanker from Alabama, traded him to the Tennessee Titans as part of an impending rebuild.

Read full story
3 comments

While a Federal Judge Denied Steve Bannon’s Acquittal Request, He Is Considering Dismissing the Charges Outright

"The court concludes that the evidence presented in the government’s case was sufficient to sustain a conviction," Nichols wrote. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, and The New York Post.

Read full story
715 comments

Opinion: Hunting the Truth About Hunter - Whistleblowers Expose FBI Coverup

Senator Chuck Grassley has been approached by a whistleblower with information that the FBI has intentionally stifled the Hunter Biden investigation, The Veracity Report investigates.

Read full story
111 comments
Georgia State

Fulton Co. GA District Attorney Willis Disqualified – What Does it Mean?

The disqualification is only the first step in what is likely to precipitate a legal chain reaction. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, The Los Angeles Times, and ga.state.us.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: On July 21st, the 1/6 Hearings Ended the Same Way They Started

That is, with a torrent of sensational innuendo, a flourish of personally biased hyperbole, and the evocation of more questions about what happened at the Capitol that day than it answered.

Read full story
146 comments

Latest 4 Polls: Trump vs Biden - Trump Wins All But NYT

Looking at the latest 4 polls from The NYT, Emerson, Trafalgar Group, and Harvard, all but the Times shows Trump beating Biden in a re-election rematch. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Times, Emerson College, Sienna College, The Trafalgar Group, and Harvard /Harris Polling.

Read full story
1166 comments

Biden and Truman Now Share the Lowest Approval Rating Ever Recorded

This for the second straight month, now making Joe Biden the least favorable President in History. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Five Thirty Eight Polling, Rasmussen Polling, Real Clear Politics, and Gallup Polling.

Read full story
1366 comments

DOJ/Garland: No Criminal Charges Against Donald Trump

Several sources have now verified the earlier statement by Attorney General Merrick Garland and 1/6 committee member Adam Schiff that no criminal charges will be filed against former President Donald Trump, paving the way for his 2024 re-election campaign.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Georgia's Fulton Co. DA Fani Willis Facing Disqualification in Trump Probe

Georgia Senator Burt Jones, and 11 other target letter recipients have petitioned Judge Robert C.I. McBurney to disqualify Willis from participating in the investigation for conflict of interest.

Read full story
825 comments

Biden’s Hispanic Approval Tanks to All-Time Low, So Does General Approval Rating

For the first time in American history, record numbers of Hispanics are disavowing the Democratic Party and backing Republicans—and speaking out very loudly as to why, as Biden’s general approval rating dives to 31%

Read full story
148 comments

Opinion: Did SCOTUS Nominees Lie During Their Confirmation Hearings?

Rumors have circulated that US Supreme Court Appointees have lied to Senate members during their confirmation hearings, we examine those claims for veracity. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Georgetown Law, The Washington Post, Politico, and The Congressional Research Service.

Read full story
53 comments
Georgia State

Opinion: Over 100 Georgia Sheriffs 'Write Out' Against Stacey Abrams -- Could Mark the Death Knoll of Her Campaign

Within the last couple of weeks, the Sheriffs of 102 Georgia counties physically signed their names to a letter blasting already floundering gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as being "soft on crime."

Read full story
993 comments
Texas State

TX Governor Abbott has a Commanding Lead Over O’Rourke According to U of Houston Poll

According to the poll, incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott maintains a 5-point advantage over challenger Beto O’Rourke in the latest survey. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The University of Houston, Rasmussen Polling, and The Hoby School of Public Affairs.

Read full story
208 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy