Opinion: Abrams’ Ultra-Deep-Pocketed Donors Not Enough to Close the Gap with Kemp

The separate polls from both The Atlanta Journal Constitution and Fox News show Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp slowly expanding his lead over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams despite the deep pockets of her billionaire donors.

The Fox News poll shows the incumbent Governor’s advantage over Ms. Abrams at exactly three points, which is also the precise margin of error in their poll. But what is perhaps the most telling statistic in the Fox poll, which appears on page 3, is the statistic that shows that, among all of the candidates running for political office in the state of Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp is the only one with a favorable image over 50% (it’s currently 52%), as well as an unfavorable image under 45% (it’s currently 44%).

That data reveals that Governor Kemp has an approval spread of +8. The only other candidate in the state with a positive approval spread is Senatorial candidate Raphael Warnock with a spread of +1. In contrast, the approval spread for Stacey Abrams is -1 (47% and 48% respectively).

Perhaps just as telling is the statistic that Democratic President Joe Biden, when placed on that list, ranks dead last with an approval spread of -15 (41% and 56%) respectively.

Conversely, The Atlanta Journal Constitution poll, admittedly much closer to the ground being rooted in Georgia’s capital, doesn’t show Abrams doing as well as the Fox News poll shows.

According to that AJC poll, Kemp has, in recent weeks, opened up a 48% to 43% lead over Abrams with 7% of those polled declaring they are still undecided. This despite the massive influx of cash Abrams’ campaign has received over the past couple of months by out-of-state billionaires such as George Soros.

