While a Federal Judge Denied Steve Bannon’s Acquittal Request, He Is Considering Dismissing the Charges Outright

"The court concludes that the evidence presented in the government’s case was sufficient to sustain a conviction," Nichols wrote

Image Courtesy of BBC

On Wednesday, July 27, US District Judge Carl Nichols ruled that Former presidential advisor to Donald Trump, Steve Bannon’s request for an acquittal “lacked merit.” However, the Judge also requested each side in the case to provide him with additional legal briefs of the situation while he seriously considers dismissing the two misdemeanor charges against Bannon outright.

Last Friday, Bannon, who is 68, was found guilty by a jury for two misdemeanor charges of contempt for refusing to provide testimony or documents to the House of Representatives select committee investigating the events of January 6, 2021, at the US Capitol.

Bannon renewed his request to dismiss the case last week, with his lawyers arguing he could not get a fair trial after Nichols previously quashed Bannon's motion to be allowed to subpoena top House Democrats, including the select committee's chairman.

Based upon the Federal sentencing guidelines as detailed in 18 U.S. Code 3559 – Sentencing classifications and offenses, if Bannon’s dual misdemeanor convictions are upheld, he faces up to a year in a Federal Detention center.

The statute reads:

(a)Classification.—An offense that is not specifically classified by a letter grade in the section defining it, is classified if the maximum term of imprisonment authorized is—

(1)

life imprisonment, or if the maximum penalty is death, as a Class A felony;

(2)

twenty-five years or more, as a Class B felony;

(3)

less than twenty-five years but ten or more years, as a Class C felony;

(4)

less than ten years but five or more years, as a Class D felony;

(5)

less than five years but more than one year, as a Class E felony;

(6)

one year or less but more than six months, as a Class A misdemeanor;

(7)

six months or less but more than thirty days, as a Class B misdemeanor;

(8)

thirty days or less but more than five days, as a Class C misdemeanor; or

(9)

five days or less, or if no imprisonment is authorized, as an infraction.

Since the two charges against Bannon are considered Class A Misdemeanors, line 6 of this grid would be the relevant one, however, the statute goes on to say:

(2)Exception.—

With respect to a person convicted of a Federal offense described in paragraph (1), the court may impose any lesser sentence that is authorized by law to take into account any substantial assistance provided by the defendant in the investigation or prosecution of another person who has committed an offense, in accordance with the Federal Sentencing Guidelines and the policy statements of the Federal Sentencing Commission pursuant to section 994(p) of title 28, or for other good cause.

In short, this means that should Judge Nichols decide to uphold the convictions and not to dismiss the charges outright, he has a lot of latitude in how he might decide to sentence Bannon, who has no prior criminal history.

That sentence could range anywhere from the Federal equivalent of a period of probation, to as much as 2 years of incarceration if sentenced to the maximum on each charge with Nichols ordering the sentences to be run consecutively to one another.

