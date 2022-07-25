Latest 4 Polls: Trump vs Biden - Trump Wins All But NYT

The Veracity Report

Looking at the latest 4 polls from The NYT, Emerson, Trafalgar Group, and Harvard, all but the Times shows Trump beating Biden in a re-election rematch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26tHl1_0gr5veeP00
Image Courtesy of Newsweek

Veracity Editor's Note to readers:

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Times, Emerson College, Sienna College, The Trafalgar Group, and Harvard /Harris Polling.

According to the Real Clear Politics average, if the expected 2024 Trump/Biden rematch were to occur today, Trump would win with 44.5 percent of the vote to 43.5 percent for Biden.

That average is comprised from 4 recent polls, completed by four independent polling agencies over the last couple of weeks.

The first poll, conducted by Emerson College, shows that a large percentage of Americans are extremely displeased with the way the Biden administration has handled the Brittney Griner detainment in Russia. This poll has found that to be the most heavily weighted factor why those polled would vote for Trump over Biden if the election were to be held today, though it was far from the only reason.

The second poll, conducted by The Trafalgar Group, found that if the election were held today, and if Trump and Biden were the only two choices, 47.9 percent would vote for Donald Trump, while only 42.6 percent would vote for Joe Biden.

What’s perhaps even more telling in this poll, is that the polled sample consisted of 39.3 percent of respondents who identified as Democrats, 35.6% who identified as Republicans, and 25.1% who identified as non-partisan, or ‘other’, as their party affiliation. Even more surprising was that, of those 39.3 percent identifying as Democrats, almost a full 20% of that number (19.6%) would vote for Donald Trump if the election were held today. The poll, however, offers no explanation as to why.

Next is the now-notorious New York Times/Sienna College poll that shows that most democrats don’t want Joe Biden to be the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee. Despite that truth and combined with the revelation that the current president’s disapproval rating had eclipsed the 61% threshold for the first time in history, this poll maintains that if the election were held today, Biden would defeat Trump by about 3 percentage points, 44 percent to 41 percent. Then again, it is the New York Times.

Lastly, The Harvard/Harris poll, boasts the largest test sample, having received responses from a total of 1,308 actually registered voters, (RVs) as opposed to those deemed ‘likely’ to vote (LVs).

This poll also shows Trump defeating Biden by about 3 percentage points, 43% to 40% if the election were held today.

It also bares mentioning that when evaluating the Real Clear Politics average indices, the site shows the results of these Trump vs Biden presidential rematch polls dating all the way back to August of 2021.

In that list of 31 polls, conducted by 11 different polling agencies, over a period of the last year, only 6 of the 31 turned out favorable to Biden. Except for 2 ties, Trump came out on top in each of the other 24 contests.

Perhaps even more indicative of the country’s political presidential ‘temperature’ are the margins of victory in many of these polls. For example, in the polls where Trump came out ahead, several showed a margin of victory equal to or greater than 10 percentage points, with one poll showing Trump would win by a staggering 13 percentage points.

Conversely, the largest margin of victory in any Biden prevailing poll was only 3 percentage points. Equally telling, is that of the 6 wins for Biden among these polls, 3 of them were only by 1 percentage point.

Compiled by Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# 2024 Election# Donald Trump# Joe Biden# Ron DeSantis# Polling

Comments / 1168

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

Macon, GA
18849 followers

More from The Veracity Report

Latest Reuters / Politico Polls Show Biden Approval Rating Still Tanking

Reuters/Ipsos and Politico/Morning Consult just completed two separate polls taking the temperature of the President’s current approval ratings, the results weren’t good. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, Reuters, Ipsos, and Politico.

Read full story

Latest Politico Poll – 78% Believe America is on the Wrong Track

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, Reuters, Politico, USA Today, Suffolk University, and The New York Times.

Read full story
11 comments

Saudi TV Skit Mocking Biden and Harris Goes Viral - Globally

While researching an article on how the world perceives of Joe Biden and his administration, this is what we found. By now, it’s no longer exactly breaking news that the Saudis created a scathing video mockery of both The President and Vice President of the United States. What we were unprepared for but accidentally found, is that the video is extremely popular. Not just here in America (where it received over 4 million views on Twitter in just its first day), but all around the world.

Read full story
119 comments
Atlanta, GA

The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That Is

Julio Jones will play his first game at Merceds Benz Stadium in over a year — but he’ll be wearing crimson and pewter when he does. Last offseason, the Atlanta Falcons, who traded up 21 picks in the 2011 NFL draft to claim the standout flanker from Alabama, traded him to the Tennessee Titans as part of an impending rebuild.

Read full story
2 comments

While a Federal Judge Denied Steve Bannon’s Acquittal Request, He Is Considering Dismissing the Charges Outright

"The court concludes that the evidence presented in the government’s case was sufficient to sustain a conviction," Nichols wrote. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, and The New York Post.

Read full story
530 comments

Opinion: Hunting the Truth About Hunter - Whistleblowers Expose FBI Coverup

Senator Chuck Grassley has been approached by a whistleblower with information that the FBI has intentionally stifled the Hunter Biden investigation, The Veracity Report investigates.

Read full story
96 comments
Georgia State

Fulton Co. GA District Attorney Willis Disqualified – What Does it Mean?

The disqualification is only the first step in what is likely to precipitate a legal chain reaction. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, The Los Angeles Times, and ga.state.us.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: On July 21st, the 1/6 Hearings Ended the Same Way They Started

That is, with a torrent of sensational innuendo, a flourish of personally biased hyperbole, and the evocation of more questions about what happened at the Capitol that day than it answered.

Read full story
147 comments

Biden and Truman Now Share the Lowest Approval Rating Ever Recorded

This for the second straight month, now making Joe Biden the least favorable President in History. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Five Thirty Eight Polling, Rasmussen Polling, Real Clear Politics, and Gallup Polling.

Read full story
1364 comments

DOJ/Garland: No Criminal Charges Against Donald Trump

Several sources have now verified the earlier statement by Attorney General Merrick Garland and 1/6 committee member Adam Schiff that no criminal charges will be filed against former President Donald Trump, paving the way for his 2024 re-election campaign.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Georgia's Fulton Co. DA Fani Willis Facing Disqualification in Trump Probe

Georgia Senator Burt Jones, and 11 other target letter recipients have petitioned Judge Robert C.I. McBurney to disqualify Willis from participating in the investigation for conflict of interest.

Read full story
821 comments

Biden’s Hispanic Approval Tanks to All-Time Low, So Does General Approval Rating

For the first time in American history, record numbers of Hispanics are disavowing the Democratic Party and backing Republicans—and speaking out very loudly as to why, as Biden’s general approval rating dives to 31%

Read full story
148 comments

Opinion: Did SCOTUS Nominees Lie During Their Confirmation Hearings?

Rumors have circulated that US Supreme Court Appointees have lied to Senate members during their confirmation hearings, we examine those claims for veracity. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Georgetown Law, The Washington Post, Politico, and The Congressional Research Service.

Read full story
53 comments
Georgia State

Opinion: Over 100 Georgia Sheriffs 'Write Out' Against Stacey Abrams -- Could Mark the Death Knoll of Her Campaign

Within the last couple of weeks, the Sheriffs of 102 Georgia counties physically signed their names to a letter blasting already floundering gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as being "soft on crime."

Read full story
990 comments
Texas State

TX Governor Abbott has a Commanding Lead Over O’Rourke According to U of Houston Poll

According to the poll, incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott maintains a 5-point advantage over challenger Beto O’Rourke in the latest survey. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The University of Houston, Rasmussen Polling, and The Hoby School of Public Affairs.

Read full story
208 comments

Opinion: New Poll Suggests Many Americans Believe 1/6 Hearings are Politically Biased

A further survey shows most of those also believe the primary purpose of the hearings is simply to prevent former President Donald Trump from running again in 2024. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and completely unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: I&I/TIPP Polling, CNN, USA Today, and The Harvard Law Review.

Read full story
2577 comments
Georgia State

New AARP Poll Shows Walker and Warnock in a Dead Heat While Kemp Pulls Away from Abrams

Despite recent reports of Herschel Walker falling behind, the latest AARP poll shows him polling within the margin of error. Meanwhile Governor Kemp’s lead over Stacey Abrams appears to be widening.

Read full story
354 comments
Wyoming State

Brand New Poll by The Casper Star Tribune Shows Cheney Getting Crushed by Hageman Statewide

With less than 1 month left until the Wyoming Republican Primary for the State’s sole House seat, Hageman enjoys a commanding lead. The hand-selected pick by former President Donald Trump to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney, Harriet Hageman, holds a seemingly insurmountable 22-point lead with only a month remaining until the primary, according to a July 7-11 poll conducted by the Casper Star-Tribune. It is the first independent, public, in-state poll to be conducted for this election cycle.

Read full story
1199 comments

Opinion: July 11 NY Times Poll - Biden Sets New Lows

A new low for job approval, a new high for job disapproval, and a new low percentage of people who believe the country is headed in the right direction, give us a look at the current state of discord in America.

Read full story
397 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy