Biden and Truman Now Share the Lowest Approval Rating Ever Recorded

This for the second straight month, now making Joe Biden the least favorable President in History

Image Courtesy of CSPAN

Editor’s Note

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Five Thirty Eight Polling, Rasmussen Polling, Real Clear Politics, and Gallup Polling.

President Joe Biden in June achieved the highest disapproval rating in the history of modern polling. This month, his popularity declined even further.

Last month, when we first began compiling the latest polling statistics, roughly 60% of Americans disapproved of the president, according to FiveThirtyEight’s polling average, with only 38% of Americans approving.

Since then, Biden's disapproval has risen and his approval has fallen by a few points over the last month. June was the first time Biden tied Harry S. Truman as the most unpopular commander in chief in recorded history--this month, that distinction is all his own.

Voters are blaming Biden for runaway inflation and the poor state of the nation’s economy. Biden’s historically low approval could spell trouble for Democrats ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. Some polls suggest that even Democrats and racial minorities are beginning to turn on the embattled president.

Modern presidential approval polling began with Gallup’s surveys during the Harry S. Truman administration. Biden is the least popular president in almost 80 years of public opinion data collection. Looking at net approval, or a president’s approval rating subtracted from their disapproval rating, doesn’t paint a much more favorable picture for Biden. The president’s net approval was sitting at -19 percent, tied with Truman for the worst among all presidents.

In the latest Rasmussen Poll of Friday, July 22, those numbers have dipped again, showing that 37% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Biden’s job performance, while 61% percent disapprove. That drops his net approval to an abysmal -24%, making him now the least popular president in recorded American history.

These latest figures also include 18% who Strongly Approve of the job Biden is doing and 49% who Strongly Disapprove. Thus giving him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -31. (see trends)

Compiled by Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon - Because the Truth Matters!