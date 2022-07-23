DOJ/Garland: No Criminal Charges Against Donald Trump

The Veracity Report

Several sources have now verified the earlier statement by Attorney General Merrick Garland and 1/6 committee member Adam Schiff that no criminal charges will be filed against former President Donald Trump, paving the way for his 2024 re-election campaign

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UgQ3N_0gqDKtbR00
Image Courtesy of MSNBC

Author’s Note

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: MSNBC, and Schiff.gov.

Ever since the initial establishment of the House Select Committee to investigate the events of the January 6, 2021, raid on the US Capitol, there has been much speculation as to the logical ends of the investigation. It appears that at least some of the committee members now have some idea.

Following the latest televised hearings which aired on Prime Time on July, 21st, and amid swirling speculation regarding the level of legitimacy both the public and the DOJ place in the proceeds of the House Select Committee’s hearings as well as their admissibility in any court of law, Adam Schiff’s latest interview seems to confirm earlier statements issued by Attorney general Merrick Garland himself -- that there will be no criminal charges will result from any testimony presented during the January 6 committee hearings.

You can watch Schiff's entire 16 minute video here: https://youtu.be/9njeyRLexCc

In a July 14th interview on MSNBC’s “The Beat” with Ari Melber, January 6th Committee member Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that he blames former Trump Administration Attorney general Bill Barr for the present DOJ’s reluctance to move against the former President.

In that interview, Schiff, who makes no secret of his belief that former President Trump is responsible for the events at the Capitol that day, explained to Melber:

"Look, I'm glad [Trump A.G.] Bill Barr finally found a line he wasn't willing to cross, but he crossed a lot of lines before he got there," Schiff said. "Including intervening in criminal cases, implicating the president, to reduce Roger Stone's sentence and make Mike Flynn's case go away completely."
"I think there is a desire at the Justice Department to restore the independence of the department to avoid controversy."
"And while I appreciate that, I think that if they take that too far, that is that the desire to avoid controversy, and they somehow in practical effect immunized the former president (because it is controversial to investigate a former president) that is a political decision. And I think a very dangerous one," Schiff said. "If the A.G. is going to follow the evidence where it leads, then -- We've already seen evidence leading to the former president."

Compiled by Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DRgmI_0gqDKtbR00
Copyright 2022 The Veracity Report

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Election 2024# Donald Trump# Merrick Garland# Department of Justice# January 6 Committee

Comments / 1

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

Macon, GA
18182 followers

More from The Veracity Report

Georgia State

Fulton Co. GA District Attorney Willis Disqualified – What Does it Mean?

The disqualification is only the first step in what is likely to precipitate a legal chain reaction. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, The Los Angeles Times, and ga.state.us.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: On July 21st, the 1/6 Hearings Ended the Same Way They Started

That is, with a torrent of sensational innuendo, a flourish of personally biased hyperbole, and the evocation of more questions about what happened at the Capitol that day than it answered.

Read full story
127 comments

Latest 4 Polls: Trump vs Biden - Trump Wins All But NYT

Looking at the latest 4 polls from The NYT, Emerson, Trafalgar Group, and Harvard, all but the Times shows Trump beating Biden in a re-election rematch. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Times, Emerson College, Sienna College, The Trafalgar Group, and Harvard /Harris Polling.

Read full story
1153 comments

Biden and Truman Now Share the Lowest Approval Rating Ever Recorded

This for the second straight month, now making Joe Biden the least favorable President in History. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Five Thirty Eight Polling, Rasmussen Polling, Real Clear Politics, and Gallup Polling.

Read full story
1360 comments
Georgia State

Georgia's Fulton Co. DA Fani Willis Facing Disqualification in Trump Probe

Georgia Senator Burt Jones, and 11 other target letter recipients have petitioned Judge Robert C.I. McBurney to disqualify Willis from participating in the investigation for conflict of interest.

Read full story
823 comments

Biden’s Hispanic Approval Tanks to All-Time Low, So Does General Approval Rating

For the first time in American history, record numbers of Hispanics are disavowing the Democratic Party and backing Republicans—and speaking out very loudly as to why, as Biden’s general approval rating dives to 31%

Read full story
148 comments

Opinion: Did SCOTUS Nominees Lie During Their Confirmation Hearings?

Rumors have circulated that US Supreme Court Appointees have lied to Senate members during their confirmation hearings, we examine those claims for veracity. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Georgetown Law, The Washington Post, Politico, and The Congressional Research Service.

Read full story
52 comments
Georgia State

Opinion: Over 100 Georgia Sheriffs 'Write Out' Against Stacey Abrams -- Could Mark the Death Knoll of Her Campaign

Within the last couple of weeks, the Sheriffs of 102 Georgia counties physically signed their names to a letter blasting already floundering gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as being "soft on crime."

Read full story
991 comments
Texas State

TX Governor Abbott has a Commanding Lead Over O’Rourke According to U of Houston Poll

According to the poll, incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott maintains a 5-point advantage over challenger Beto O’Rourke in the latest survey. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The University of Houston, Rasmussen Polling, and The Hoby School of Public Affairs.

Read full story
208 comments

Opinion: New Poll Suggests Many Americans Believe 1/6 Hearings are Politically Biased

A further survey shows most of those also believe the primary purpose of the hearings is simply to prevent former President Donald Trump from running again in 2024. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and completely unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: I&I/TIPP Polling, CNN, USA Today, and The Harvard Law Review.

Read full story
2576 comments
Georgia State

New AARP Poll Shows Walker and Warnock in a Dead Heat While Kemp Pulls Away from Abrams

Despite recent reports of Herschel Walker falling behind, the latest AARP poll shows him polling within the margin of error. Meanwhile Governor Kemp’s lead over Stacey Abrams appears to be widening.

Read full story
354 comments
Wyoming State

Brand New Poll by The Casper Star Tribune Shows Cheney Getting Crushed by Hageman Statewide

With less than 1 month left until the Wyoming Republican Primary for the State’s sole House seat, Hageman enjoys a commanding lead. The hand-selected pick by former President Donald Trump to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney, Harriet Hageman, holds a seemingly insurmountable 22-point lead with only a month remaining until the primary, according to a July 7-11 poll conducted by the Casper Star-Tribune. It is the first independent, public, in-state poll to be conducted for this election cycle.

Read full story
1196 comments

Opinion: July 11 NY Times Poll - Biden Sets New Lows

A new low for job approval, a new high for job disapproval, and a new low percentage of people who believe the country is headed in the right direction, give us a look at the current state of discord in America.

Read full story
397 comments

July 11 NY Times Poll - Biden Admin Sets New Lows

A new low for job approval, a new high for job disapproval, and a new low percentage of people who believe the country is headed in the right direction, give us a look at the current state of discord in America.

Read full story

New York Times Poll Reveals 64% of Democrats Don’t Want Biden to Run in ‘24

Besides the latest NYT/Siena College poll featuring record-low approval ratings, The Times also reveals a record-high percentage of Democrats publicly declare they do not want Biden to run for re-election.

Read full story
22 comments

Opinion: January 6th Committee Evidence Comes Under Fire

Committee leadership scrambles to discredit potentially explosive contradictory testimony. Not too long ago, the House Select Committee for the January 6th investigation rushed to put the former White House Aide for Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, in the national headlines by having her publicly drop a series of earthshattering, last-minute, ‘bombshell-type’ revelations regarding behind-the-scenes insights from inside the Trump White House on January 6, 2021.

Read full story
1974 comments

No Confidence – How Low Can Joe’s Public Confidence Level Go?

Pretty low according to the most recent Gallup poll. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and completely unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Washington Examiner, Gallup Polling Service, Rasmussen Reports, and The Mark Halperin Podcast.

Read full story
31 comments
Texas State

New Texas U / YouGov Poll Shows Beto Taking a Backseat to Abbott in Lone Star Governor’s Race

Once thought to have a good shot to unseat incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott, this latest poll shows O’Rourke’s hopes dwindling. Ever since the Texas primary season concluded and this race began to heat up in earnest, there has been no shortage of temperature testing polls taken. Each of those polls has shown Governor Greg Abbott enjoying a comfortable lead over O’Rourke, though each of those polls produced drastically different margins depending on the source and sample size.

Read full story
703 comments

Opinion: 1/6 Testimony and Jumping into GOP Primaries Backfires on Dems

According to nationwide primary results, Trump-backed candidates dominate the scene. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from, and linked directly to, the following sources: CBS News, CNN, Business Insider, Politico, USA Today, Fox News, and Yahoo News.

Read full story
1005 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy