DOJ/Garland: No Criminal Charges Against Donald Trump

Several sources have now verified the earlier statement by Attorney General Merrick Garland and 1/6 committee member Adam Schiff that no criminal charges will be filed against former President Donald Trump, paving the way for his 2024 re-election campaign

Author’s Note

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: MSNBC, and Schiff.gov.

Ever since the initial establishment of the House Select Committee to investigate the events of the January 6, 2021, raid on the US Capitol, there has been much speculation as to the logical ends of the investigation. It appears that at least some of the committee members now have some idea.

Following the latest televised hearings which aired on Prime Time on July, 21st, and amid swirling speculation regarding the level of legitimacy both the public and the DOJ place in the proceeds of the House Select Committee’s hearings as well as their admissibility in any court of law, Adam Schiff’s latest interview seems to confirm earlier statements issued by Attorney general Merrick Garland himself -- that there will be no criminal charges will result from any testimony presented during the January 6 committee hearings.

You can watch Schiff's entire 16 minute video here: https://youtu.be/9njeyRLexCc

In a July 14th interview on MSNBC’s “The Beat” with Ari Melber, January 6th Committee member Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that he blames former Trump Administration Attorney general Bill Barr for the present DOJ’s reluctance to move against the former President.

In that interview, Schiff, who makes no secret of his belief that former President Trump is responsible for the events at the Capitol that day, explained to Melber:

"Look, I'm glad [Trump A.G.] Bill Barr finally found a line he wasn't willing to cross, but he crossed a lot of lines before he got there," Schiff said. "Including intervening in criminal cases, implicating the president, to reduce Roger Stone's sentence and make Mike Flynn's case go away completely."



"I think there is a desire at the Justice Department to restore the independence of the department to avoid controversy."

"And while I appreciate that, I think that if they take that too far, that is that the desire to avoid controversy, and they somehow in practical effect immunized the former president (because it is controversial to investigate a former president) that is a political decision. And I think a very dangerous one," Schiff said. "If the A.G. is going to follow the evidence where it leads, then -- We've already seen evidence leading to the former president."

