Biden’s Hispanic Approval Tanks to All-Time Low, So Does General Approval Rating

For the first time in American history, record numbers of Hispanics are disavowing the Democratic Party and backing Republicans—and speaking out very loudly as to why, as Biden’s general approval rating dives to 31%

President Biden's approval rating among all Americans has dropped to a new all-time low of his presidency.

The polling survey was released by Quinnipac University on July 20th. But perhaps the most shocking revelation within this poll is the current president's support among the American Hispanic population.

In an unprecedented showing, the President’s approval rating among the American Hispanic community stands at just 19%, while a full 71% of Americans said they do not want Biden to seek re-election in 2024.

These numbers are also supported by the following recent mainstream media articles:

From CNN: Why Latinos are turning to the Republican Party

From The Hill: GOP basks in growing Latino outreach success

From The Atlantic: The Battle for Latino Voters in the Rust Belt

Some other noteworthy aspects of this poll are that, among all Democrats, only 40% said that they would like to see Biden run again, while 54% do not want Biden to be the Democratic nominee. These numbers are very close to similar results found by several other recent polls by The New York Times, Rasmussen, and the Real Clear Politics average.

According to this new poll, 6 in 10 voters (of all backgrounds and party affiliations together) said they did not want to see former President Donald Trump run in the next presidential election. However, 69% of the Republicans that voted would like to see Trump as the GOP nominee, while 27% would not.

A polling analyst for Quinnipiac University, Tim Malloy, when asked about the polling results also offered: "There's scant enthusiasm for a replay of either a Trump or Biden presidency. But while Trump still holds sway on his base, President Biden is underwater when it comes to support from his own party."

Also telling is the following recent Fox News poll:

POLLS SHOW DEMOCRATS BECOMING PARTY OF ELITES AS WORKING CLASS AND MINORITIES SHIFT TOWARDS REPUBLICANS

That poll further supports the statistical shifting of several groups of minorities away from their traditional support of Democratic candidates and toward their GOP competitors in recent national elections.

Further elements of this poll have shown that only 28% of the population polled said they approve of Biden's handling of the economy, while 66% disapprove of his job thus far. The poll found that most Americans' biggest concern right now is inflation, as costs continue to rise and inflation last month reached a 40-year high of 9.1%.

Also new is the showing that the SCOTUS is running with a high disapproval as the High Court is hovering at a 37% approval rating.

Despite Biden's plummeting approval rating among Americans, the president has teased a possible run for re-election in 2024. Trump has also made comments that insinuate a possible 2024 election bid.

This Quinnipac University poll was conducted July 14-18, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

