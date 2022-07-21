San Francisco, CA

Opinion: Mr. Pelosi is in the News Again

The Veracity Report

Insidious late night drives in his Porsche, DUI's and now....insider trading? Say it ain't so, Paul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41maP3_0gnidJnI00
Image Courtesy of the San Francisco Police Department

Author’s Note

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and completely unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Washington Examiner, The Securities & Exchange Commission, Fox News, Congress.gov, and The Daily Caller.

In a story broken by The Washington Examiner and Fox News, The Veracity Report has learned that the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), billionaire Paul Pelosi is making headlines again, but this time, it has nothing to do with his car or blood alcohol content.

All government employees, particularly elected officials, are required to submit regular reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission (The SEC) declaring how much and which stocks, bonds, options, or other securities they are either buying or selling and when.

In the most recent filing by Paul Pelosi to the SEC, the billionaire just purchased somewhere between $1M and $5M worth of stock options in the tech-chip company NVIDIA. Nobody knows exactly how much because the declaration that is required only asks for a range of value of the stock. In Pelosi’s case, his financial staff only checked the box that indicates the amount was more than $1M but less than $5M to buy 20,000 shares of NVIDIA.

While the dollar amount is eye opening to those of us that will most likely never see that kind of money at one time in our lives, it’s not too uncommon for high stakes trader-billionaires like Pelosi. He made the purchase in late June around the same time he sold portions of stocks in Apple and Visa, according to a financial disclosure report filed by the House speaker.

The problem here though isn’t the dollar amount, but the fact that he just invested in a company only days before Congress is expected to vote on an economic aid bill that, if passed, will infuse billions of dollars of assistance to American tech companies who manufacture microchips and semi-conductors, of which, NVIDIA is one.

As always, we here at The Veracity Report are not taking sides or suggesting that Pelosi’s purchase is some form of insider trading escapade, at least we hope it isn’t. If it were, it would be about 10,000 times worse than Martha Stewart’s foray into world of white-collar crime. But be that as it may, the appearance and even more, the timing of this transaction, absolutely wreaks of impropriety when he happens to be married to the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

What’s more, the House of Representatives already voted on and passed this same bill, dubbed the America COMPETES Act, on February 4, 2022 and it is largely expected to pass when the Senate votes on it within the next few days. The legislation would allocate $52 billion to boost semiconductor chip production and another $45 billion to support supply chains and is supported by President Joe Biden.

If that happens, and the America COMPETES Act becomes law, by necessity, the value of NVIDIA’s stock will increase. The amount that the value will increase is dependent on a plethora of factors and variables and is impossible to calculate here with any degree of accuracy, however, whenever a large publicly traded company’s bank account adds a large amount of cash which automatically decreases their revenue to debt ratio, the value of that company’s stock price increases, often dramatically if the amount of cash tips the scale of its assets to debt ratio heavily toward the asset side.

“It certainly raises the specter that Paul Pelosi could have access to some insider legislative information,” Craig Holman, a government affairs lobbyist, told the Daily Caller. “This is the reason why there is a stock trading app that exclusively monitors Paul’s trading activity and then its followers do likewise.”

Paul Pelosi has made headlines in recent months after being arrested in June on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a 0.08% blood alcohol level, according to the Napa County District Attorney's Office.

The Veracity Report reached out to the House Speaker’s office though they did not respond to our request for comment.

Compiled by Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DRgmI_0gnidJnI00
Copyright 2022 The Veracity Report

# Paul Pelosi# Nancy Pelosi# Speaker of the House# Securities and Exchange Commis# Insider Trading

