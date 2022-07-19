TX Governor Abbott has a Commanding Lead Over O’Rourke According to U of Houston Poll

According to the poll, incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott maintains a 5-point advantage over challenger Beto O’Rourke in the latest survey

This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The University of Houston, Rasmussen Polling, and The Hoby School of Public Affairs.

In the race for governor, Republican Greg Abbott leads Democrat Beto O’Rourke by 5% among likely voters, 49% to 44%, with 5% undecided and 2% intending to vote for Libertarian Mark Tippetts.

More than nine out of 10 Abbott (95%) and O’Rourke (92%) voters are certain about their vote choice, while 5% and 8% indicate they might change their mind between now and November. Abbott holds a 27% (60% to 33%) lead over O’Rourke among white voters while O’Rourke holds a 72% (80% to 8%) lead over Abbott among Black voters and a 9% (51% to 42%) lead among Latino voters.

O’Rourke has a 6% (49% to 43%) lead over Abbott among women, while Abbott enjoys a 18% (56% to 38%) lead over O’Rourke among men. Older Texans belonging to the Silent Generation/Baby Boomer cohort and to Generation X favor Abbott over O’Rourke by margins of 18% (57% to 39%) and 9% (52% to 43%) respectively, while O’Rourke is the candidate of choice among younger Texans belonging to the Millennial/Generation Z cohort, with a 15% (51% to 36%) advantage over Abbott.

Virtually every Texas Democrat (96%) intends to vote for O’Rourke compared to 1% who intend to vote for Abbott, and virtually every Texas Republican (91%) intends to vote for Abbott, compared to 2% who intend to vote for O’Rourke. Texas Independents are more evenly divided, with 48% intending to vote for Abbott and 32% for O’Rourke.

When asked to what extent 15 issues would be important to their gubernatorial vote choice, more than three-fourths of Texas likely voters listed these five policies as being extremely or very important: inflation (84%), crime and public safety (83%), economic growth (78%), government spending and taxes (78%), and health care costs (76%).

Only three issues are extremely or very important to less than half of likely Texas voters when deciding who to vote for in the 2022 gubernatorial election: climate change (48%), COVID-19 policies (47%), and LGBTQ rights (36%).

Four issues are extremely or very important to more than nine out of ten Abbott voters when making their gubernatorial vote decision: inflation (96%), immigration and border security (94%), crime and public safety (92%), and government spending and taxes (91%).

Three issues are extremely or very important to more than nine out of ten O’Rourke voters when making their gubernatorial vote decision: voting rights (94%), gun control (92%), and health care costs (90%).

Among Texas registered voters, Greg Abbott is viewed favorably by 49% and unfavorably by 47%; Donald Trump is viewed favorably by 48% and unfavorably by 51%, while Ted Cruz is viewed favorably by 47% and unfavorably by 49%.

Among Texas registered voters, Beto O’Rourke is viewed favorably by 44% and unfavorably by 49%, while Joe Biden is viewed favorably by 41% and unfavorably by 58%.

The Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston conducted an online survey of Texas registered voters to identify their preferences and opinions regarding the 2022 general election candidates and abortion policy. The survey was fielded between June 27 and July 7, 2022, in English and Spanish, with 1,169 YouGov respondents who are registered to vote in Texas, resulting in a confidence interval of +/-2.9%. The respondents were matched to a sampling frame on gender, age, race/ethnicity, presidential vote history, and education and are representative of the population of Texas registered voters. The survey went into the field three days after the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson overruling Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992), the two U.S. Supreme Court decisions that had governed abortion policy in the United States over the last half century.