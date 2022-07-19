New Rasmussen Poll Suggests a Midterm Red Tsunami is Brewing

According to the poll, released on Sunday, for the second straight week the GOP maintains an 8-point advantage in Rasmussen’s weekly generic congressional survey

Rasmussen Reports is updating the Generic Congressional Ballot findings weekly on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Eastern until the midterm elections in November.

The survey of 2,500 U.S. Likely Voters was conducted on July 10-14, 2022, by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/-2 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that, if the elections for Congress were held today, 47% of Likely U.S. Voters would vote for the Republican candidate, while 39% would vote for the Democrat. Just four percent (5%) would vote for some other candidate, but another eight percent (8%) are not sure. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

The Republican lead is unchanged since last week, when they led 48%-40%. The GOP has led the Generic Congressional Ballot all year.

The Republican lead on the congressional ballot is due both to greater GOP partisan intensity and an 11-point advantage among independents. While 87% of Republican voters say they would vote for their own party’s congressional candidate, just 77% of Democrats would vote for the Democratic candidate. Among voters not affiliated with either major party, however, 41% would vote Republican and 30% would vote Democrat, while 12% would vote for some other candidate and 16% are undecided.

Fifty-four percent (54%) of whites, 24% of black voters and 41% of other minorities would vote Republican if the election were held today. Fifty-eight percent (58%) of black voters, 37% of whites and 36% of other minorities would vote Democrat.

The so-called “gender gap” has narrowed in the latest findings, with men (50%) now five points more likely than women voters (45%) to prefer Republican congressional candidates. The gap was nine points last week.

Voters under 40 favor Democrats by a 16-point margin, 48% to 32%, but 53% of voters ages 40-64 and 56% of those 65 and older would vote Republican if the election were held today.

Republican support is highest among entrepreneurs and retirees, while Democrats do best among government employees.

Republicans lead 50%-38%among voters with incomes between $30,000 and $50,000 a year, while Democrats have a 14-point advantage, 49% to 35%, among voters with annual incomes over $200,000.