New AARP Poll Shows Walker and Warnock in a Dead Heat While Kemp Pulls Away from Abrams

According to the latest AARP poll, and despite several articles declaring exactly the opposite, Football legend Herschel Walker is maintaining pace with incumbent Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, despite help from Warnock’s deep-pocketed corporate supporters.

At present, according to the poll, Raphael Warnock holds a 50% - 47% lead over Herschel Walker in a key race for control of the U.S. Senate. However, with a stated margin of error of 4.9%, it is even possible that Walker is ahead.

Chart Courtesy of AARP Polling

Chart Courtesy of AARP Polling

This poll breaks down their results tremendously, showing that Walker is ahead of Warnock by a healthy margin (52% - 46%) among voters 50+. As in the governor’s race, there is a substantial gender gap, with Warnock’s 58% - 39% lead with women voters giving him the slight advantage overall. In a major contrast to the governor’s race, Warnock leads by 3-points among Independents. Warnock’s image is evenly divided at 47% favorable – 47% unfavorable, while Walker’s public image has taken some hits after Warnock’s recent mud-slinging advertisements at 41% - 49%.

Chart Courtesy of AARP Polling

Be that as it may, even with his wide lead among potential female voters, the overall poll shows Warnock leading by only 3 points, in a poll with a 4.9% margin of error – a significant boon for Walker who lacks the financial fortitude of the incumbent’s corporate sponsorships. This is perhaps negatively impacted by the overall national unhappiness wit the state of the economy, in particular, the surging prices of fuel, food, and many other consumables – not to mention the now ever increasing interest rates.

Chart Courtesy of AARP Polling

According to this poll, The Georgia Senatorial race is also strongly being influenced by national federal policies and the over feeling that the country, as a whole, isn’t headed in the right, or even in a good direction. This may also be a reason why Senator Warnock, as well as many other Democrats running for re-election across the country, have rejected every attempt by the White House to have President Biden assist in their re-election campaigns. As indicated by the following chart, the overall displeasure of the general public with the economy, and the direction of the country may be significant factors.

Chart Courtesy of AARP Polling

Meanwhile, round 2 of the Abrams vs. Kemp gubernatorial bout, incumbent GOP Governor Brian Kemp continues to open up what is becoming a commanding lead over challenger Stacey Abrams. According to the following graph, this could be because, with very few exceptions, Abrams projects a negative image with most demographics of Georgia voters.

Chart Courtesy of AARP Polling

