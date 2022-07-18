Brand New Poll by The Casper Star Tribune Shows Cheney Getting Crushed by Hageman Statewide

With less than 1 month left until the Wyoming Republican Primary for the State’s sole House seat, Hageman enjoys a commanding lead

Image compiled by The Veracity Report

The hand-selected pick by former President Donald Trump to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney, Harriet Hageman, holds a seemingly insurmountable 22-point lead with only a month remaining until the primary, according to a July 7-11 poll conducted by the Casper Star-Tribune. It is the first independent, public, in-state poll to be conducted for this election cycle.

Graph Courtesy of Mason-Dixon Polling

Hageman, a Natural resources attorney is currently leading the incumbent Cheney 52% to 30%, according to the poll. The next closest competitor is State Senator Anthony Bouchard who managed to wrangle 5% of the voter tally despite admitting earlier this year that he had impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18. No other challenger received more than 5% support and only 11% of voters were undecided.

According to Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy managing director Brad Coker, the company that conducted the poll, 1,100 registered Wyoming voters who are likely to participate in the primary were polled, resulting in a margin of error of plus or minus 3%.

Last September, Trump selected Hageman as his pick to take on Cheney.

In previous elections, Cheney has handily beat her primary opponent. Because Wyoming is one of the nation’s ‘reddest’ states, any GOP nominee often cruises to victory in the general election.

In this case, however, the Wyoming Republican Party has turned on Liz, censuring Cheney soon after she voted in favor of Trump’s impeachment. As if that weren’t enough, the State Republican Party also voted last fall to no longer recognize her as a member of the GOP and the State’s voting electorate would seem to be in agreement.

According to the article in the Casper Star Tribune:

Graph Courtesy of Mason-Dixon Polling

“Among those polled, only 27% approved of Cheney’s job performance. Two-thirds disapproved, with 7% saying they were not sure. Men were especially critical of Cheney’s performance: Only one in five approved of the job she’s doing.

Those results track with interviews conducted by the Star-Tribune this summer. The congresswoman’s critics say she’s too distracted by her service on the House Jan. 6 committee and her battles with Trump to properly serve the state, and the poll found 54% of voters were less likely to support her because she’s part of the panel investigating the attack on the Capitol.

Cheney critics complain that she rarely visits, with many of them calling her a “RINO” (Republican in name only) as they air their grievances. Voters also called her a “carpetbagger,” an insult she’s been hit with since she moved to the state in 2012, a year before her unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate.

“Liz Cheney betrayed President Trump,” said Mark Hladik, who’s lived in Wyoming for 42 years. “Ninety-nine-point nine percent pure RINO.””

All things considered, and with less than a month left before the August 16th Wyoming GOP primaries, none of this is good news for Cheney.

Compiled by Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!