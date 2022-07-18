Veracity Opinion-Editorial: New Schiff Interview Suggests DOJ Will Not Be Filing Charges Against Trump

Ever since the initial establishment of the House Select Committee to investigate the events of the January 6, 2021, raid on the US Capitol, there has been much speculation as to the logical ends of the investigation. It appears that at least some of the committee members now have some idea

Image Courtesy of Schiff.gov

Author’s Note

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: MSNBC, and Schiff.gov.

Amid swirling speculation regarding the level of legitimacy both the public and the DOJ place in the proceeds of the House Select Committee’s hearings as well as their admissibility in any court of law, Adam Schiff’s latest interview seems to suggest he already believes no criminal charges will result from the hearings.

You can watch the video for yourself here: https://youtu.be/9njeyRLexCc

In a Thursday, July 14th interview on MSNBC’s “The Beat” with Ari Melber, January 6th Committee member Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that he blames former Trump Administration Attorney general Bill Barr for the present DOJ’s reluctance to move against the former President.

In that interview, Schiff, who makes no secret of his belief that former President Trump is responsible for the events at the Capitol that day, explained to Melber:

"Look, I'm glad [Trump A.G.] Bill Barr finally found a line he wasn't willing to cross, but he crossed a lot of lines before he got there," Schiff said. "Including intervening in criminal cases, implicating the president, to reduce Roger Stone's sentence and make Mike Flynn's case go away completely."



"I think there is a desire at the Justice Department to restore the independence of the department to avoid controversy."

"And while I appreciate that, I think that if they take that too far, that is that the desire to avoid controversy, and they somehow in practical effect immunized the former president (because it is controversial to investigate a former president) that is a political decision. And I think a very dangerous one," Schiff said. "If the A.G. is going to follow the evidence where it leads, then -- We've already seen evidence leading to the former president."

The Committee has now released the date of their next televised hearing, which will be in prime time on July 21st.

Compiled by Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!