Opinion: New Poll Suggests Many Americans Believe 1/6 Hearings are Politically Biased

A further survey shows most of those also believe the primary purpose of the hearings is simply to prevent former President Donald Trump from running again in 2024

Image Courtesy of Twitter

A new poll released by I&I and TIPP shows that a large percentage of Americans view the January 6th hearings as politically biased. A further survey shows most of those also believe the primary purpose of the hearings is simply to prevent former President Donald Trump from running again in 2024.

As can be expected, many Republicans have been loudly critical of the hearings. In contrast, liberal apologists maintain that the committee is a bipartisan panel, due to the positions on the panel of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), both of whom hold office as Republicans despite being vigorously outspoken Trump detractors. Both are also part of the ten-member Republican faction that voted to impeach the former President during the last year of his administration.

Rep. Kinzinger has opted not to seek re-election and is not running in the rapidly approaching mid-term elections, this November. And while Rep. Liz Cheney is seeking re-election in her state of Wyoming, early polling is showing that she is significantly trailing her challenging Republican primary challenger Harriet Hageman, by over 25 points according to the most recent polls.

The House Select Committee investigating the events of January 6th in and around the US Capitol, was originally supposed to include a total of five Republican members. This was designed to maintain fairness and bipartisanship throughout the hearings.

When House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy submitted the names of the five ranking Republican members, the list, which included ranking member Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis, North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong and Texas Rep. Troy Nehls, was rebuked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi promptly barred Republicans Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Jim Banks (R-IA) from participating as part of the panel. Quoted in a July 21, 2021, USA Today article, she explained: "I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee."

In a statement, Pelosi said she had spoken with McCarthy about "the objections raised about Representatives Jim Banks and Jim Jordan and the impact their appointments may have on the integrity of the investigation."

Both Banks and Jordan were among those who opposed certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election and have criticized the select committee's investigation. Pelosi cited both those factors in her rejection of the two.

In a CNN article published the on the same day as the USA Today piece, McCarthy countered the Speaker’s selective editing of the Republican committee roster by rescinding all Republican support for the committee and prohibiting any Republican members from participating in it. He explained this by saying:

“Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts,” McCarthy said.

At a news conference Wednesday, McCarthy accused Pelosi of an “egregious abuse of power.”

“Pelosi has broken this institution,” he said.

The fact that Speaker Pelosi hand-selected Republican Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger, combined with their individual willingness to defy McCarthy’s revocation of Republican participation in the committee, speaks to the partisan neutrality, or lack thereof that exists within the committee.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that the people that are serving on this committee are incapable of assuming the role of neutral arbiters of facts. It becomes imperative if we are to grant factual relevance to the committee, its members, the evidence it presents, or its conclusions that we determine whether we can trust their motivations and ethics.

That’s because in America, our entire adversarial system of jurisprudence, whether it’s through informal meetings, hearings, or through the trial process, all hinge on the pivotal presence of two legally represented sides, both of which are held to task by a completely neutral arbiter and seeker of fact who has no personal stake in the outcome.

Without the presence of any of these elements, it's only normal to question the authenticity and veracity of any information that is presented by any body that has a singular objective and which establishes and presents their findings unchallenged by any opposing point of view, as factual.

Of course, we can't make the determination that this committee is biased, however, if we are to fulfill our responsibility as a neutral media outlet, it is our duty to make sure our readers understand that the possibility exists.

The pollsters at TIPP and I&I asked within this very poll if the public believed the metaphorical deck is stacked against former President Donald Trump in as far as this committee is concerned. And while it might not be a great surprise that Republicans resoundingly agree that the answer is “yes.” What is perhaps surprising to many is that a significant percentage of Democrats who were polled also agreed.

The following is a substantially quoted segment of the I&I/TIPP poll article, publishing the results of that poll, as well as earlier polls conducted on similar topics.

In the July 2022 online I&I/TIPP Poll, they asked 1,643 adults across the country whether they agreed with the following two statements:
“Some say that the Jan. 6 committee was handpicked and represents only Democrats’ points of view.”
“Some say that the Jan. 6 committee’s main aim is to ensure President Trump can’t run in 2024.”
For the first statement, a clear plurality of 46% agreed that the Jan. 6 panel had been “handpicked” to represent Democrats views, versus 35% who disagreed.
But the political breakdown for the poll, which has a margin of error of +/-2.5 percentage points, gets interesting.
No shock that Republicans agree with the statement overwhelmingly, by 64% (agree) to 22% (disagree). But even among Democrats, 43% agreed the Jan. 6 committee shows a pro-Democrat bias, versus 44% who disagreed. That’s within the poll’s margin of error.
Independents were likewise evenly split, 38% to 38%.
Adding further intrigue to the numbers, white and Black/Hispanic groups were surprisingly close. For white Americans, 45% agreed, 38% disagreed. For Blacks/Hispanics, it was 50% to 29%.
One major gap did show in the data: gender. Men agreed by 54% to 33% the panel favors Democrats, while for women, it was nearly split in two, at 39% agree to 37% disagree.
The second statement, that the Jan. 6 investigation’s “main aim” is to keep Trump from running again in 2024 showed 60% agreed while just 27% disagreed.
Even more eye-opening was this finding: 62% of Democrats agree the main purpose is to keep Trump from running in 2024, vs. just 28% who disagree. That’s only slightly less than the 70% to 18% for Republicans.
Independents are more skeptical, but even among their ranks a plurality of 48% agreed, while 34% disagreed. And they were the only group of the more than 21 demographic categories the I&I/TIPP Poll follows that was below 50%. Every other category had a majority, liberal-left, black-white-hispanic, north-south-east-west, male-female, you name it.
These findings suggest, at very least, a high degree of skepticism over the Jan. 6 proceedings among the general public, regardless of party or political conviction.
This is not idle speculation, but based rather on an earlier I&I/TIPP Poll taken in June that showed 44% of Americans felt “confident” the Jan. 6 Commission would make a “genuine effort to uncover the truth,” compared to 40% that said it wouldn’t. 15% described themselves as “unsure.”
At minimum, the public appears to be highly dubious of the Jan. 6 panel, and no doubt any results will be viewed by a significant share of voters, whether Democrat, Republican or independent, as politically tainted and biased against Trump.
One witness’ appearance before the Jan. 6 congressional hearings underscores why the public’s skepticism over the panel’s motives might be growing.
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified under oath that Trump got violent with his own security detail and at one point “lunged” at the steering wheel to gain control of his Secret Service car so he could join the rioters at the Capitol.
That second-hand testimony, hailed by the mainstream media as a “bombshell” revelation, later was called into question, with the two supposed Secret Service sources for Hutchinson’s tale saying they were “willing to testify under oath to dispute Hutchinson’s narrative.”
Further, the Jan. 6 committee tweeted: “Today’s testimony makes clear that Trump wanted to go to the Capitol with the armed mob, despite warnings not to do so from his advisors testimony discussed the hard-core Trump supporters demonstrating that day as an “armed mob”
As American Greatness writer Julie Kelly observed: “Out of hundreds of thousands of Trump supporters in Washington, D.C. and a few thousand who then walked to the Capitol, only six have been charged for possessing firearms — and one left his guns in his vehicle.”
Though raucous and at times violent, that is hardly an “armed mob.”
Nor have the panel’s bona fides been bolstered by the admission of Rep. Cheney on CBS’ “Face The Nation” as to what the Jan. 6 Commission’s real job is: “I can tell you that the single most important thing … is to ensure that Donald Trump is not the Republican nominee and that he certainly is not anywhere close to the Oval Office ever again.”
As the I&I/TIPP results indicate, Americans of all political parties do not like the nation’s judiciary and congressional investigatory apparatus to be used for political ends. Whether the Jan. 6 Commission members know it or not, that’s how they’re viewed.
I&I/TIPP publishes polling data each month on this topic and others of public interest. TIPP’s reputation for excellence comes from being the most accurate pollster for the past five presidential elections.

