Opinion: Liz's Numbers Plummet as She Begs Help from Wyoming Dems

Wyoming’s only Representative in the House, Republican Liz Cheney, daughter of former Secretary of Defense and Vice President Dick Cheney, appears is facing a dilemma. The most recent polls show that Liz is polling so poorly, that her opponent in the upcoming Wyoming GOP primary on August 16th is currently a substantial favorite.

For background, polling in the state of Wyoming is sparse. What's more, none of the few polls that do exist seem to bode well for the incumbent Congresswoman. Cheney has made a name for herself, first by being one of only 10 Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump during his last year in office. More recently however, she has made headlines as the Vice Chairperson of the January 6th House Select Committee investigating that day’s raid on the US Capitol.

In a Harvard Cooperative Election Study (CES) local poll within Wyoming, a large academic survey that asks Americans whether they approve or disapprove of their members of Congress, Cheney sported a 72% disapproval rating. That was up nearly 40 points from her 26% disapproval rating in the late 2020 version, which was fielded before Cheney’s vote to impeach Donald Trump. It also bares noting that in that survey, Cheney was the least popular member of Congress altogether, that is, she ranked 583rd out of 583 Congress people in the poll.

In a late June Quinnipiac University poll , only 17% of Republicans nationwide approved of Cheney’s job as vice chair of the January 6 committee; (61%) disapproved.

This is particularly relevant because the vast majority of Wyomingites are Republicans. According to the Wyoming secretary of state , 71% of voters are registered as Republicans while only 15% are registered as Democrats.

Further, a 2021 Pew Research Center poll found that 64% of Republicans said the party should not be accepting of those who had voted to impeach Donald Trump. Whether or not that statistic is weighing on Ms. Cheney's bad poll numbers is anyone's guess.

Cheney finds herself facing an August 16th GOP primary battle against a popular and well-qualified opponent in the Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman , who, by all accounts, is leading Cheney in the polls by a significant margin (over 26 points in this latest set of polls).

According to these articles by CNN , The New York Times , Politico , The Washington Post , Business Insider , CNBC , Axios , The Hill , and The Washington Examiner, Cheney has tried to mitigate the damage by publicly encouraging Wyoming Democrats to officially change their party affiliations to Republican so that they can vote for her in the rapidly approaching GOP Primary.

Because Wyoming is a Closed Voting State, voters who are registered as Democrats or Independents would need to re-register as Republicans in order to be able to vote in a Republican primary. Since only about 15% of all Wyoming voters are registered as Democrats, even if all of them were to make the switch, there's no guarantee it would be enough to overcome her current statistical deficit.

In summation, nobody knows how elections, or primaries in this case, will ultimately turn out. What we can tell you definitively is that it would seem Ms. Cheney has a steep challenge ahead of her if she hopes to overcome the projected 29 point deficit she’s facing against Harriet Hageman, who, at last look, was ahead in the polls 59% to 28%, with 13% leaning toward other candidates or declaring themselves undecided.

