Opinion: July 11 NY Times Poll - Biden Sets New Lows

A new low for job approval, a new high for job disapproval, and a new low percentage of people who believe the country is headed in the right direction, give us a look at the current state of discord in America

Image Courtesy of CSPAN

Author’s Note

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and completely unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The New York Times, Siena College Polling, and Real Clear Politics.

This morning, the New York Times, in association with Siena College, released the latest set of polls and none of them looked good for the Biden Administration.

Here is the link to the full poll for those who are interested in the minutiae.

In this latest batch of surveys, the New York Times found that only 33% of the voting public approve of the President’s job performance to this point in his term. That’s down from his previous low of 36% where it had been hovering for the last couple of weeks.

As you can see in the Real Clear Politics index we provided in the link at the top of this article, the Rasmussen Report from last week shows Biden’s job disapproval nudged down a tick from his all-time high of 61% last week. Currently it's polling at 60%.

Perhaps the most telling is the metric that shows that only 13% of Americans believe the country is headed in the right direction. Conversely, an astounding 77% believe our country’s Government is steering us in the wrong direction.

As always, we here at The Veracity Report will never attempt to tell you what to think, what to believe, or who to trust. Our entire goal is to make sure you have access to all the facts so that you can make honest and educated decisions for yourself and your families.

This story compiled by Investigative Journalist Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!