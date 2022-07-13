Inflation Soars to Highest Level Since 1981 – What Might We Expect

The Veracity Report

The Consumer Price Index releases staggering 9.1% year-over-year June inflation numbers. Here are some things we might expect to occur over the coming weeks

As we’ve seen first had over the past year, when inflation rises drastically, the brain trusts at the Federal Reserve often combat this by raising consumer interest rates. They do this to help prevent economic downturns, like the ones we’ve seen lately, from mutating into full-fledged recessions by making it more expensive for the public to spend money. Historically, when our money buys less, we typically spend less. This is the hope of increasing interest rates.

While that tactic works to a certain extent, it also increases the financial pain of day-to-day living for most of society. That’s because increasing interest rates always correlates to increased prices for many of the products we buy every day.

In this article, The New York Post explains the panic: Likely Rate Hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The new CPI data also stoked speculation about stiffer rate increases from the Fed, which hiked its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point for the first time since 1994 after a higher-than-expected inflation reading in June.

Investors are currently betting on another three-quarter percentage point hike later this month, with a one-in-three chance of a full-point hike, according to Bloomberg.

“Unless the wheels really come off of the economy over the next two weeks, the July decision will very likely be a three quarters of a percent hike—and if not that, a full percentage point increase is more likely than a half percentage point one,” Comerica Bank chief economist Bill Adams, said.

On a monthly basis, the Consumer Price Index, a closely watched inflation gauge that measures what consumers paid for goods and services, rose 1.3% from May to June. The core CPI, or the price of goods excluding volatile food and energy costs, was 5.9% on an annualized basis.

June’s numbers were even higher than expected as initial policy efforts meant to curtail prices fail to make an impact. Economists had expected an 8.8% increase for the month, according to Dow Jones data. Economists had expected the core CPI to increase 5.7%.

Energy prices have surged 41.6% since the same month last year, marking the steepest annual increase since April 1980. The food index also increased at a decades-high clip of 10.4%.

Rent prices, another key input for inflation, jumped 0.8% from May to June – the largest monthly increase since April 1986.

“Across the economy, consumers, business leaders, investors and regulators are all asking the same question: When will inflation peak?” Bank rate senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick said. “Central bankers were caught flatfooted and are now trying to play catch-up and recover some of their bruised credibility.”

The latest data damages the Fed’s credibility even further and raises questions about the effectiveness of its current approach to the problem, according to Nancy Davis, founder of Quadratic Capital Management.

“The Fed is still behind and continues to view inflation only in terms of supply vs. demand. They continue to try to solve inflation from the demand side,” Davis said. “It’s unclear how the central bank gets the inflation genie back in the bottle without a lot of pain along the way.”

