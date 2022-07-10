No Confidence – How Low Can Joe’s Public Confidence Level Go?

Pretty low according to the most recent Gallup poll

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and completely unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Washington Examiner, Gallup Polling Service, Rasmussen Reports, and The Mark Halperin Podcast.

According to the latest Gallup poll, Joe Biden has indeed achieved something that no other American President has in the last half-century.

In that poll, less than a quarter of those surveyed have “confidence” in the current presidency. A number that’s worse than it has been at any other point since 1975 when Gallup began tracking the presidential confidence metric.

Currently, at 23%, Gallup has never recorded a confidence reading as low as Biden’s.

“The largest declines in confidence are 11 percentage points for the Supreme Court — as reported in late June before the court issued controversial rulings on gun laws and abortion — and 15 points for the presidency, matching the 15-point drop in President Joe Biden's job approval rating since the last confidence survey in June 2021,” said Gallup.

“All three party groups are much less confident in the presidency than they were a year ago, showing declines of at least 10 points,” added the polling outfit of its annual confidence survey.

It’s also not much better for the US Supreme Court or Congress, which are also at historic low confidence levels, joining TV news and newspapers in the cellar. "This year's poll marks new lows in confidence for all three branches of the federal government — the Supreme Court (25%), the presidency (23%), and Congress," said the pollster.

“More than just another bad poll for Biden, Gallup is yet another sign of the nation’s feelings about the lackluster president, and it comes during a building wave of anti-Biden sentiment from Democrats,” said the Washington Examiner.

What’s more, political analyst Mark Halperin heralded reports of Democratic discomfort with the president.

“Nearly every political and substantive domestic problem of the Biden administration is on vivid display in this news cycle,” he said in steering his readers to reports about the president's woes.

“The overall bill of particulars is long, and includes: the president’s habit of yelling at staffers is being imitated by senior aides shouting at more junior ones; the White House is slow to react to crises and Republican attacks (if it reacts at all); Mr. Biden is uninspiring; administration officials are exhausted and it shows,” said Halperin.

It should be no surprise, then, that a new Rasmussen Reports poll says that a record low percentage of likely voters who identify as registered Democrats want Biden to run for reelection.

As far as Gallup is concerned, the nation’s leading polling agency shared the following point of view in its “Bottom Line,” where Gallup suggested that confidence in Washington may never return.

“The confidence crisis extends beyond political institutions at a time when a near record-low 13% of Americans are satisfied with the way things are going in the U.S. Confidence in institutions is unlikely to improve until the economy gets better — but it is unclear if confidence will ever get back to the levels Gallup measured in decades past, even with an improved economy,” explained Gallup.

Compiled by Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon - Because the Truth Matters!