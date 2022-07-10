No Confidence – How Low Can Joe’s Public Confidence Level Go?

The Veracity Report

Pretty low according to the most recent Gallup poll

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vzVur_0gahNOYv00
Image Courtesy of Twitter

Author’s Note

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and completely unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Washington Examiner, Gallup Polling Service, Rasmussen Reports, and The Mark Halperin Podcast.

According to the latest Gallup poll, Joe Biden has indeed achieved something that no other American President has in the last half-century.

In that poll, less than a quarter of those surveyed have “confidence” in the current presidency. A number that’s worse than it has been at any other point since 1975 when Gallup began tracking the presidential confidence metric.

Currently, at 23%, Gallup has never recorded a confidence reading as low as Biden’s.

“The largest declines in confidence are 11 percentage points for the Supreme Court — as reported in late June before the court issued controversial rulings on gun laws and abortion — and 15 points for the presidency, matching the 15-point drop in President Joe Biden's job approval rating since the last confidence survey in June 2021,” said Gallup.

“All three party groups are much less confident in the presidency than they were a year ago, showing declines of at least 10 points,” added the polling outfit of its annual confidence survey.

It’s also not much better for the US Supreme Court or Congress, which are also at historic low confidence levels, joining TV news and newspapers in the cellar. "This year's poll marks new lows in confidence for all three branches of the federal government — the Supreme Court (25%), the presidency (23%), and Congress," said the pollster.

“More than just another bad poll for Biden, Gallup is yet another sign of the nation’s feelings about the lackluster president, and it comes during a building wave of anti-Biden sentiment from Democrats,” said the Washington Examiner.

What’s more, political analyst Mark Halperin heralded reports of Democratic discomfort with the president.

“Nearly every political and substantive domestic problem of the Biden administration is on vivid display in this news cycle,” he said in steering his readers to reports about the president's woes.

“The overall bill of particulars is long, and includes: the president’s habit of yelling at staffers is being imitated by senior aides shouting at more junior ones; the White House is slow to react to crises and Republican attacks (if it reacts at all); Mr. Biden is uninspiring; administration officials are exhausted and it shows,” said Halperin.

It should be no surprise, then, that a new Rasmussen Reports poll says that a record low percentage of likely voters who identify as registered Democrats want Biden to run for reelection.

As far as Gallup is concerned, the nation’s leading polling agency shared the following point of view in its “Bottom Line,” where Gallup suggested that confidence in Washington may never return.

“The confidence crisis extends beyond political institutions at a time when a near record-low 13% of Americans are satisfied with the way things are going in the U.S. Confidence in institutions is unlikely to improve until the economy gets better — but it is unclear if confidence will ever get back to the levels Gallup measured in decades past, even with an improved economy,” explained Gallup.

Compiled by Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon - Because the Truth Matters!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Joe Biden# No Confidence# Polling# Elections

Comments / 26

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

Macon, GA
14140 followers

More from The Veracity Report

Wyoming State

Liz Numbers Plummet – Begs for Help from Wyoming Dems

Liz Cheney, Wyoming’s sole House Representative and a Republican, is in trouble and has no problem asking for help. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Harvard CES, CNN, Business Insider, Politico, The Hill, Axios, The Washington Examiner, The Washington Post, CNBC, The New York Times, and Quinnipiac University Polling.

Read full story

July 11 NY Times Poll - Biden Admin Sets New Lows

A new low for job approval, a new high for job disapproval, and a new low percentage of people who believe the country is headed in the right direction, give us a look at the current state of discord in America.

Read full story

New York Times Poll Reveals 64% of Democrats Don’t Want Biden to Run in ‘24

Besides the latest NYT/Siena College poll featuring record-low approval ratings, The Times also reveals a record-high percentage of Democrats publicly declare they do not want Biden to run for re-election.

Read full story
14 comments

Opinion: January 6th Committee Evidence Comes Under Fire

Committee leadership scrambles to discredit potentially explosive contradictory testimony. Not too long ago, the House Select Committee for the January 6th investigation rushed to put the former White House Aide for Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, in the national headlines by having her publicly drop a series of earthshattering, last-minute, ‘bombshell-type’ revelations regarding behind-the-scenes insights from inside the Trump White House on January 6, 2021.

Read full story
1637 comments

New Texas U / YouGov Poll Shows Beto Taking a Backseat to Abbott in Lone Star Governor’s Race

Once thought to have a good shot to unseat incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott, this latest poll shows O’Rourke’s hopes dwindling. Ever since the Texas primary season concluded and this race began to heat up in earnest, there has been no shortage of temperature testing polls taken. Each of those polls has shown Governor Greg Abbott enjoying a comfortable lead over O’Rourke, though each of those polls produced drastically different margins depending on the source and sample size.

Read full story
697 comments

Opinion: 1/6 Testimony and Jumping into GOP Primaries Backfires on Dems

According to nationwide primary results, Trump-backed candidates dominate the scene. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from, and linked directly to, the following sources: CBS News, CNN, Business Insider, Politico, USA Today, Fox News, and Yahoo News.

Read full story
999 comments

Opinion: US Secret Service Testimony, if Believed, Casts Pallor of Distrust Over 1/6 Commission

Not more than 1 hour after the impromptu June 28th hearing aired, US Secret Service agents spoke out to refute what America saw and heard from former White House Staffer Cassidy Hutchinson.

Read full story
1143 comments
Georgia State

New Five Thirty Eight Polls Show Stacey Abrams Losing Ground

With just about four months until the crucial mid-term-elections, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is pulling ahead in the most recent polls. The newest batch of mid-term polling numbers are out and all but one of them show Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp beginning to separate himself from 2-time Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in the polls.

Read full story
505 comments

Latest July 1 Poll: Biden v Trump

In the latest Emerson College poll, if the 2024 presidential election were to be held today, Trump would win by 5 percentage points. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and completely unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, and Emerson College Polling.

Read full story
3592 comments

Opinion: Biden Administration Breaking Records

For the first time since this statistic has been monitored, a full 85% of Americans (80% of which are Democrats) believe America is headed in the wrong direction. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and completely unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: NBC News, Fox News, and The Associated Press.

Read full story
1841 comments

Read The Decision For Yourself Here: Understanding Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization

Get the facts about the landmark case that overturned Roe and Casey, not the emotional rhetoric of political zealots. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Supreme Court of The United States, The Associated Press, PEW Research, Gallup Polling, and Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court John Roberts.

Read full story
5 comments

New AP Report: Since Biden Inauguration, More Than 1 Million Democrats Officially Switch to Republican

Some party changing is always normal, but it has been decades since the migration has been so one-sided. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, The Hill, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, Axios, and ABC Networks.

Read full story
2500 comments

Two Dozen Morsels About the Life of Elvis Aaron Presley

In the looming shadow of the summer blockbuster motion picture “Elvis”, it occurred to us that this would be a good time to share a couple of dozen of the least known things about The King and his life.

Read full story
8 comments

Polls Indicate Public Support of the 1/6 Committee Appears Lukewarm at Best

Whether you're scouring social media or perusing the latest polls, there's no denying that much of America regards the public hearings of the largely partisan committee, as dubious at best.

Read full story
1102 comments
Savannah, GA

Do Voters Know That Warnock's Brother is a Convicted Corrupt Cop From Savannah PD?

According to Federal Court Records, Raphael Warnock's Brother, Keith Coleman, is a Convicted Felon Who Was Sentenced to Life in Prison Back in 1997 Stemming from Numerous Felony Convictions.

Read full story
93 comments

Can Anyone Consider the Jan 6th Committee to Be a Neutral Investigative Body?

In order for the results of any investigation to have merit, anyone evaluating its claims must be able to answer yes to this question. Let's look at some facts, then you can decide for yourself.

Read full story
49 comments
Georgia State

Are Warnock’s Omissions More Egregious That Herschel’s? You Decide

Recent accounts indicate that Senator Raphael Warnock, has some serious family issues hiding in his own closet which may be considerably worse than the revelation of challenger Herschel Walker’s having 4 children.

Read full story
262 comments
Alabama State

Some Little Known Facts about Sweet Home Alabama, by Lynyrd Skynyrd

As Revealed by the Band in a 2014 Twitter Posting Along with the Complete Song Lyrics and a Very Rare Lynyrd Skynyrd Live Performance Video of the Song. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon, and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Official Twitter Account of Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Associated Press, and CBS News.

Read full story
85 comments

Lost World: Dominion - a Dozen Things You Didn't Know

Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (WOMEN), the Parent Company of The Veracity Report, Presents the Latest Episode in its ‘Dozen-(P)DKs’ Series. It’s been quite a while since we’ve visited with our old friends – that is, both the modern bipedal ones and the prehistoric ones. It was great to see the original cast back together as hints that this is probably the last movie in the franchise loom largely through the plot of this film. As such, we hope you’ll enjoy this installment of A Dozen—(P)DKs.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy