Opinion: January 6th Committee Evidence Comes Under Fire

The Veracity Report

Committee leadership scrambles to discredit potentially explosive contradictory testimony

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jNw6Y_0gV9au9800
Image Courtesy of CNN

Not too long ago, the House Select Committee for the January 6th investigation rushed to put the former White House Aide for Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, in the national headlines by having her publicly drop a series of earthshattering, last-minute, ‘bombshell-type’ revelations regarding behind-the-scenes insights from inside the Trump White House on January 6, 2021.

However, ever since that testimony aired via an impromptu, previously unscheduled, nationally televised hearing, amidst no small whirlwind of dramatic and suspenseful promises of ‘bombshell’ testimony that “just came to light,” many people, from media to social media, have questioned whether the sensationally damning nature of Ms. Hutchinson’s testimony, might just be too pointed and too perfectly damning to be authentic.

That was also before US secret service agents Bobby Engel, Tony Ornato, and the unnamed driver of President Trump’s January 6th Suburban came forward and publicly cried foul.

Media outlets are heralding the injustice of rebutting Ms. Hutchinson’s testimony. Like this piece that appeared in the Los Angeles Times: The Campaign To Discredit Cassidy Hutchinson Has Begun. While we at The Veracity Report don’t believe in writing these kinds of one-sided pieces, we do understand why many broadcast platforms are taking up the cause.

If, when all the smoke clears and all is said and done, Cassidy Hutchinson is proven to be ‘somewhat less than honest’ in her very public portrayal of the events which transpired around her on January 6, 2021, then immediately more urgent questions rise into the realm of perception.

What it means if Cassidy Hutchinson is found to have given misleading testimony:

1. While committee members are quick to repeatedly remind everyone that those being deposed are ‘under oath’, the fact remains that so was Hutchinson. If it is found out that she lied in her testimony, the committee and the DOJ will be under intense pressure to prosecute her for perjury. Short of the committee prosecuting her, you can be sure the Republicans will if they take control of either or both chambers of Congress come November.

2. Because these are Congressional hearings, the public at large has a naturally preconceived understanding that witnesses being called have previously been deposed and the information they are to present has been thoroughly verified and vetted before determining if that witness is credible and should therefore be used in the direct proceedings. If it is later discovered that Ms. Hutchinson lied under oath then clearly the public perception is wrong and the committee, all its representatives, and more importantly, all of the testimony presented, becomes inherently tainted. This “fruit of the poisonous tree” analogy is beaten to death in television police procedurals but it’s quite real and as constitutionally devastating as DNA evidence in any type of hearing or court proceeding.

3. As you can imagine, if the committee’s vetting process and witness screenings come under fire for not even trying to corroborate vital testimony being offered live on national television, the entire bailiwick, the committee, the witnesses, their testimony, everything becomes tainted. And while this doesn’t disprove anything else that was presented, it demonstrates that there was no effort made to independently verify any of the testimony. That fact, in and of itself, makes all of the testimony evidentiarily worthless.

This seems to be the track where this story was headed before the long 4th of July holiday weekend came into play. Indeed, several stories began circulating from various reputable sources – not pertaining to Hutchinson’s testimony, or even whether it was true or not.

Instead, stories like this one in The Washington Examiner: Secret Service Wasn’t Contacted by Jan. 6 Committee Before Hutchinson Testimony are focusing on the tactics of the committee as a whole and summarily calling into question the ethics and neutrality of a congressional committee that claims to be searching for the truth, yet doesn’t seem interested in finding any evidence which might contradict its preconceived narrative – that Donald Trump was both an instigator, and an active participant in the events of January 6th.

If this is true, and we, as an unbiased and neutral media outlet cannot make that determination for you, it seriously diminishes the credibility of the committee to present evidence with the aplomb of being a neutral arbiter of facts. This is what has the House Select Committee in full-scale panic mode after the spontaneous declarations of numerous secret service agents, refuting Ms. Hutchinson’s testimony as “never having happened.”

Combined with their added insistence that they will testify ‘under oath’ to further validate those claims, these developments have the committee, and all those who support it, reeling. Many Democratic legislators and even a couple of Republicans have staked their political futures on the ability of this committee to achieve its goal of effectively and convincingly linking Donald Trump in some significantly meaningful, and hopefully indictable way.

From the slant and angle of this article by The Los Angeles Times: The Campaign to Discredit Cassidy Hutchinson has Begun, and this one by Fox News: January 6 committee's Kinzinger: Secret Service agent who may dispute Hutchinson claim 'likes to lie', it appears that those invested in the success of the committee are adopting a commonly employed narrative.

This is the same narrative often used by prosecuting attorneys in rape cases where the defense attorney calls into question the moral character of the ‘victim’ and suggests that the victim might not be a ‘victim’ at all.

In this analogous situation, one side is assuming the role of the prosecutors and ‘victim’s advocates.’ In this example featured in The National Review: Cheney ‘Absolutely Confident’ in Hutchinson’s Testimony after Anonymous Sources Question Her Credibility, Committee Vice-Chairperson Liz Cheney (R-WY), declares “…It took a lot of courage for Ms. Hutchinson to come forward and tell the truth.”

Whether or not Cassidy Hutchinson told the truth or not remains to be seen, but that statement, as well as other statements from other former White House Aides insisting Hutchinson is an ‘honest person,“ and fervently declaring that she would “never lie about something like this,” bear a striking resemblance to emanations often issued by rape victim advocates.

Several now are even attempting to suggest that Secret Service Agent Tony Ornato “has a history of lying,” like the previously cited Fox News article and the statement made by committee member Kitzinger.

Logic, however, requires a pause in accepting the implications which we are required to embrace if the narrative of the committee and its supporters is true. Several of them have come out and made statements to the effect that Ms. Hutchinson has no reason to lie.

What sort of incentives might a young, up-and-coming go-getter, hot for the political scene and career notoriety be tempted by? We can think of no less than a million. How much would she really have to lose if she got caught? In reality, not that much. Nowhere near as much as the 4 Secret Service agents would, and therein lies our deepest dilemma in believing the narrative of the committee and its supporters.

As always, here at The Veracity Report, we will not try to connect the dots for you, draw any definitive conclusions, or suggest to you what you should and should not believe. We are here for one reason and that is to make sure our readers understand both sides of an issue and all of the facts that are involved. We do this so that you can make informed and educated decisions about topics, and not base your opinions on emotional outcries, sensationalism, rumors, hyperbole, or political propaganda.

Author’s Note

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and completely unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Washington Examiner, Fox News, The New York Post, The Los Angeles Times, and The National Review

Brought to you by Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# January 6# Secret Service# Hutchinson# Testimony

Comments / 1988

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

Macon, GA
14685 followers

More from The Veracity Report

Opinion: July 11 NY Times Poll - Biden Sets New Lows

A new low for job approval, a new high for job disapproval, and a new low percentage of people who believe the country is headed in the right direction, give us a look at the current state of discord in America.

Read full story
256 comments

New York Times Poll Reveals 64% of Democrats Don’t Want Biden to Run in ‘24

Besides the latest NYT/Siena College poll featuring record-low approval ratings, The Times also reveals a record-high percentage of Democrats publicly declare they do not want Biden to run for re-election.

Read full story
22 comments

No Confidence – How Low Can Joe’s Public Confidence Level Go?

Pretty low according to the most recent Gallup poll. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and completely unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Washington Examiner, Gallup Polling Service, Rasmussen Reports, and The Mark Halperin Podcast.

Read full story
30 comments
Texas State

New Texas U / YouGov Poll Shows Beto Taking a Backseat to Abbott in Lone Star Governor’s Race

Once thought to have a good shot to unseat incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott, this latest poll shows O’Rourke’s hopes dwindling. Ever since the Texas primary season concluded and this race began to heat up in earnest, there has been no shortage of temperature testing polls taken. Each of those polls has shown Governor Greg Abbott enjoying a comfortable lead over O’Rourke, though each of those polls produced drastically different margins depending on the source and sample size.

Read full story
697 comments

Opinion: 1/6 Testimony and Jumping into GOP Primaries Backfires on Dems

According to nationwide primary results, Trump-backed candidates dominate the scene. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from, and linked directly to, the following sources: CBS News, CNN, Business Insider, Politico, USA Today, Fox News, and Yahoo News.

Read full story
1004 comments

Opinion: US Secret Service Testimony, if Believed, Casts Pallor of Distrust Over 1/6 Commission

Not more than 1 hour after the impromptu June 28th hearing aired, US Secret Service agents spoke out to refute what America saw and heard from former White House Staffer Cassidy Hutchinson.

Read full story
1143 comments
Georgia State

New Five Thirty Eight Polls Show Stacey Abrams Losing Ground

With just about four months until the crucial mid-term-elections, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is pulling ahead in the most recent polls. The newest batch of mid-term polling numbers are out and all but one of them show Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp beginning to separate himself from 2-time Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in the polls.

Read full story
508 comments

Latest July 1 Poll: Biden v Trump

In the latest Emerson College poll, if the 2024 presidential election were to be held today, Trump would win by 5 percentage points. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and completely unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, and Emerson College Polling.

Read full story
3596 comments

Opinion: Biden Administration Breaking Records

For the first time since this statistic has been monitored, a full 85% of Americans (80% of which are Democrats) believe America is headed in the wrong direction. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and completely unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: NBC News, Fox News, and The Associated Press.

Read full story
1946 comments

Read The Decision For Yourself Here: Understanding Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization

Get the facts about the landmark case that overturned Roe and Casey, not the emotional rhetoric of political zealots. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Supreme Court of The United States, The Associated Press, PEW Research, Gallup Polling, and Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court John Roberts.

Read full story
5 comments

New AP Report: Since Biden Inauguration, More Than 1 Million Democrats Officially Switch to Republican

Some party changing is always normal, but it has been decades since the migration has been so one-sided. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, The Hill, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, Axios, and ABC Networks.

Read full story
2504 comments

Two Dozen Morsels About the Life of Elvis Aaron Presley

In the looming shadow of the summer blockbuster motion picture “Elvis”, it occurred to us that this would be a good time to share a couple of dozen of the least known things about The King and his life.

Read full story
8 comments

Polls Indicate Public Support of the 1/6 Committee Appears Lukewarm at Best

Whether you're scouring social media or perusing the latest polls, there's no denying that much of America regards the public hearings of the largely partisan committee, as dubious at best.

Read full story
1103 comments
Savannah, GA

Do Voters Know That Warnock's Brother is a Convicted Corrupt Cop From Savannah PD?

According to Federal Court Records, Raphael Warnock's Brother, Keith Coleman, is a Convicted Felon Who Was Sentenced to Life in Prison Back in 1997 Stemming from Numerous Felony Convictions.

Read full story
92 comments

Can Anyone Consider the Jan 6th Committee to Be a Neutral Investigative Body?

In order for the results of any investigation to have merit, anyone evaluating its claims must be able to answer yes to this question. Let's look at some facts, then you can decide for yourself.

Read full story
49 comments
Georgia State

Are Warnock’s Omissions More Egregious That Herschel’s? You Decide

Recent accounts indicate that Senator Raphael Warnock, has some serious family issues hiding in his own closet which may be considerably worse than the revelation of challenger Herschel Walker’s having 4 children.

Read full story
271 comments
Alabama State

Some Little Known Facts about Sweet Home Alabama, by Lynyrd Skynyrd

As Revealed by the Band in a 2014 Twitter Posting Along with the Complete Song Lyrics and a Very Rare Lynyrd Skynyrd Live Performance Video of the Song. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon, and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Official Twitter Account of Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Associated Press, and CBS News.

Read full story
86 comments

Lost World: Dominion - a Dozen Things You Didn't Know

Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (WOMEN), the Parent Company of The Veracity Report, Presents the Latest Episode in its ‘Dozen-(P)DKs’ Series. It’s been quite a while since we’ve visited with our old friends – that is, both the modern bipedal ones and the prehistoric ones. It was great to see the original cast back together as hints that this is probably the last movie in the franchise loom largely through the plot of this film. As such, we hope you’ll enjoy this installment of A Dozen—(P)DKs.

Read full story

A Dozen Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Top Gun: Maverick

Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (WOMEN), the Parent company of The Veracity Report, Presents the Latest Episode in its ‘Dozen-PDKs’ Series. By now, it’s no secret that Tom Cruise and company are setting the box office ablaze with the newly released Top Gun: Maverick. Frankly, it’s the first time in a long time that the movie industry has been set on fire by anything except empty seats and we have to admit, even though we’ve complained about the industry for decades, it’s kind of nice to see.

Read full story
33 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy