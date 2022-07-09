Opinion: US Secret Service Testimony, if Believed, Casts Pallor of Distrust Over 1/6 Commission

The Veracity Report

Not more than 1 hour after the impromptu June 28th hearing aired, US Secret Service agents spoke out to refute what America saw and heard from former White House Staffer Cassidy Hutchinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lo3uZ_0gT5Vc2500
Image Courtesy of the US Secret Service

Author’s Note

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: CBS News, CNN, Business Insider, Politico, USA Today, Fox News, and Yahoo News.

This is a developing story and only partial reports and information are in at the time of this writing, so we are only publishing this brief release to make sure you, our readers know that this is a legitimate story and that we are working diligently to bring you a more complete view of the facts just as soon as we have them.

Let's begin with a recap of the events that have transpired over the past week.

  • Several days ago, in what was touted to the American people as a groundbreaking development, the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th raid on the US Capitol scheduled an impromptu hearing to be televised to the nation.
  • The exact nature or testimony to be delivered was withheld and treated with the same type of sensationalist suspense as any televised episodic season-finale.
  • Ostensibly, we were all told it was “imperative” and that this urgently natured testimony would not be able to be kept from the American people until the next set of hearings, which were scheduled to begin in late July, after the Congressional July 4th recess concludes on July 12th.
  • Like typically burgeoning reality-tv dramas, many Americans tuned in on June 28th to see what was so incredible that it just couldn’t wait. What we got, was direct testimony from former Assistant to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson.
  • Including the broadcasting of several photo ops with Former President Trump and video clips of her previous 4 depositions with Committee members, Miss Hutchinson prattled on and answered direct questions from committee members, most notably from Vice-Chairperson Liz Cheney (R-WY).
  • Among other allegations, there came a point when Miss Hutchinson revealed under direct examination by Rep. Cheney, that another White House staffer named Tony Ornato had told her later that day (January 6, 2021) that after making his speech on the Ellipse, The President returned to the armored SUV under the impression that they would be heading over to the Capitol Building, to participate in the protests going on there.
  • According to Ms. Hutchinson, she was then informed by Mr. Ornato that once in the vehicle, when the President was informed that they were heading back to the White House, and not the Capitol. After that occurred:
  • "The president said something to the effect of, 'I'm the f---ing president. Take me up to the Capitol now," Hutchinson testified, relaying what she was told later that day by another White House aide, Tony Ornato.
  • "The president reached up toward the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm and said, 'Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We're going back to The West Wing. We're not going to the Capitol.'"
  • When this testimony was offered, it sparked a virtual firestorm of media and social media condemnation of the former president and his actions inside the SUV, directed at highly respected members of the Secret Service.
  • That is, until later a few moments after Ms. Hutchinson’s testimony, when numerous sources within the US Secret Service contacted NBC news to report that Engel and the SUV driver, an unnamed Secret Service agent, are prepared to testify before the Jan. 6 committee, or anywhere eels, that the events described in Ms. Hutchinson’s testimony “simply never happened.”

The Jan. 6 committee and the Secret Service are currently in discussions regarding whether that rebuttal testimony will be aired on television or not.

As of now, the Secret Service agents who, unlike Ms. Hutchinson, were actually present in the Presidential limousine when the testified events were alleged to have occurred, are trying to testify under oath to refute Ms. Hutchinson's version of the events which occurred on January 6th in and around President Donald Trump. To do that, the committee personnel will have to allow it and make arrangements for it. If that testimony is to be televised, the committee will also have to approve that.

As always with The Veracity Report, we only present the facts and leave the rest to you to decide. Whether you choose to believe the testimony of Ms. Hutchinson or other witnesses who provided testimony within the context of these hearings, the comment by the Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Engel declaring "the Committee has made no attempt to contact the Secret Service and independently verify Ms. Hutchinson's testimony regarding the events of that day" calls into question the thoroughness of the Committee's vetting practices, particularly when witnesses offer sensational-type testimony.

This story is corroborated by similar articles published by CBS, CNN, Business Insider, Politico, USA Today, Fox News, and Yahoo News. Again, this story is fluidly developing, and you can count on The Veracity Report to publish updates and revised information as it becomes available.

Reported by Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you're also interested in learning about the recent revelation concerning the Biden Voicemail scandal, be sure to check out our piece on the topic here:

All About The Biden Voicemail

Or the Recent decision handed down by the SCOTUS and how it actually affects each of us here:

Read The Decision For Yourself Here: Understanding Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# January 6# Commission# Cassidy Hutchinson# Secret Service

Comments / 1122

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

Macon, GA
13682 followers

More from The Veracity Report

No Confidence – How Low Can Joe’s Public Confidence Level Go?

Pretty low according to the most recent Gallup poll. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and completely unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Washington Examiner, Gallup Polling Service, Rasmussen Reports, and The Mark Halperin Podcast.

Read full story
23 comments

New Texas U / YouGov Poll Shows Beto Taking a Backseat to Abbott in Lone Star Governor’s Race

Once thought to have a good shot to unseat incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott, this latest poll shows O’Rourke’s hopes dwindling. Ever since the Texas primary season concluded and this race began to heat up in earnest, there has been no shortage of temperature testing polls taken. Each of those polls has shown Governor Greg Abbott enjoying a comfortable lead over O’Rourke, though each of those polls produced drastically different margins depending on the source and sample size.

Read full story
688 comments

Opinion: Biden Administration Breaking Records

For the first time since this statistic has been monitored, a full 85% of Americans (80% of which are Democrats) believe America is headed in the wrong direction. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and completely unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: NBC News, Fox News, and The Associated Press.

Read full story
1696 comments

Opinion: 1/6 Testimony and Jumping into GOP Primaries Backfires on Dems

According to nationwide primary results, Trump-backed candidates dominate the scene. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from, and linked directly to, the following sources: CBS News, CNN, Business Insider, Politico, USA Today, Fox News, and Yahoo News.

Read full story
903 comments
Georgia State

New Five Thirty Eight Polls Show Stacey Abrams Losing Ground

With just about four months until the crucial mid-term-elections, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is pulling ahead in the most recent polls. The newest batch of mid-term polling numbers are out and all but one of them show Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp beginning to separate himself from 2-time Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in the polls.

Read full story
488 comments

Latest July 1 Poll: Biden v Trump

In the latest Emerson College poll, if the 2024 presidential election were to be held today, Trump would win by 5 percentage points. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and completely unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, and Emerson College Polling.

Read full story
3588 comments

Read The Decision For Yourself Here: Understanding Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization

Get the facts about the landmark case that overturned Roe and Casey, not the emotional rhetoric of political zealots. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Supreme Court of The United States, The Associated Press, PEW Research, Gallup Polling, and Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court John Roberts.

Read full story
5 comments

New AP Report: Since Biden Inauguration, More Than 1 Million Democrats Officially Switch to Republican

Some party changing is always normal, but it has been decades since the migration has been so one-sided. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, The Hill, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, Axios, and ABC Networks.

Read full story
2500 comments

Two Dozen Morsels About the Life of Elvis Aaron Presley

In the looming shadow of the summer blockbuster motion picture “Elvis”, it occurred to us that this would be a good time to share a couple of dozen of the least known things about The King and his life.

Read full story
8 comments

Polls Indicate Public Support of the 1/6 Committee Appears Lukewarm at Best

Whether you're scouring social media or perusing the latest polls, there's no denying that much of America regards the public hearings of the largely partisan committee, as dubious at best.

Read full story
1102 comments
Savannah, GA

Do Voters Know That Warnock's Brother is a Convicted Corrupt Cop From Savannah PD?

According to Federal Court Records, Raphael Warnock's Brother, Keith Coleman, is a Convicted Felon Who Was Sentenced to Life in Prison Back in 1997 Stemming from Numerous Felony Convictions.

Read full story
92 comments

Can Anyone Consider the Jan 6th Committee to Be a Neutral Investigative Body?

In order for the results of any investigation to have merit, anyone evaluating its claims must be able to answer yes to this question. Let's look at some facts, then you can decide for yourself.

Read full story
49 comments
Georgia State

Are Warnock’s Omissions More Egregious That Herschel’s? You Decide

Recent accounts indicate that Senator Raphael Warnock, has some serious family issues hiding in his own closet which may be considerably worse than the revelation of challenger Herschel Walker’s having 4 children.

Read full story
257 comments
Alabama State

Some Little Known Facts about Sweet Home Alabama, by Lynyrd Skynyrd

As Revealed by the Band in a 2014 Twitter Posting Along with the Complete Song Lyrics and a Very Rare Lynyrd Skynyrd Live Performance Video of the Song. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon, and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Official Twitter Account of Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Associated Press, and CBS News.

Read full story
86 comments

Lost World: Dominion - a Dozen Things You Didn't Know

Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (WOMEN), the Parent Company of The Veracity Report, Presents the Latest Episode in its ‘Dozen-(P)DKs’ Series. It’s been quite a while since we’ve visited with our old friends – that is, both the modern bipedal ones and the prehistoric ones. It was great to see the original cast back together as hints that this is probably the last movie in the franchise loom largely through the plot of this film. As such, we hope you’ll enjoy this installment of A Dozen—(P)DKs.

Read full story

A Dozen Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Top Gun: Maverick

Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (WOMEN), the Parent company of The Veracity Report, Presents the Latest Episode in its ‘Dozen-PDKs’ Series. By now, it’s no secret that Tom Cruise and company are setting the box office ablaze with the newly released Top Gun: Maverick. Frankly, it’s the first time in a long time that the movie industry has been set on fire by anything except empty seats and we have to admit, even though we’ve complained about the industry for decades, it’s kind of nice to see.

Read full story
33 comments

Despite Ongoing 1/6 Committee Production, New YouGov Poll Shows If Election Were Held Today, Trump Would Win

The New Poll Shows Biden’s Disapproval Amongst Americans at an All-Time High. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The New York Times, The Intelligencer, FiveThirtyEight Polling, Yahoo! News, and YouGov Polling.

Read full story
5343 comments
Texas State

Opinion: The Economic Limbo, How Low Can Joe Go?

This latest poll shows almost all of Biden’s economic policy indicators tanking to historic lows. This article was written by the accredited and degreed journalist, Veteran Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon, and is comprised of information gleaned from: Fox News Polling, NBC News, The Texas Division of elections, press releases from CBS News, and the website of the Internal Revenue Service at IRS.gov.

Read full story
12 comments
Brookhaven, GA

7 Arrested in Brookhaven Brothel Busts

Brookhaven PD Investigators raided two massage parlors which were functioning as covers for prostitution. This article was written by the accredited and degreed journalist, Veteran Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon, and is comprised of information gleaned from press releases by the Brookhaven, Ga., Police Department, and WSB 95.5 News, Atlanta, Ga.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy