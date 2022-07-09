Opinion: US Secret Service Testimony, if Believed, Casts Pallor of Distrust Over 1/6 Commission

Not more than 1 hour after the impromptu June 28th hearing aired, US Secret Service agents spoke out to refute what America saw and heard from former White House Staffer Cassidy Hutchinson

Image Courtesy of the US Secret Service

Let's begin with a recap of the events that have transpired over the past week.

Several days ago, in what was touted to the American people as a groundbreaking development, the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th raid on the US Capitol scheduled an impromptu hearing to be televised to the nation.

The exact nature or testimony to be delivered was withheld and treated with the same type of sensationalist suspense as any televised episodic season-finale.

Ostensibly, we were all told it was “imperative” and that this urgently natured testimony would not be able to be kept from the American people until the next set of hearings, which were scheduled to begin in late July, after the Congressional July 4th recess concludes on July 12th.

Like typically burgeoning reality-tv dramas, many Americans tuned in on June 28th to see what was so incredible that it just couldn’t wait. What we got, was direct testimony from former Assistant to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson.

Including the broadcasting of several photo ops with Former President Trump and video clips of her previous 4 depositions with Committee members, Miss Hutchinson prattled on and answered direct questions from committee members, most notably from Vice-Chairperson Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Among other allegations, there came a point when Miss Hutchinson revealed under direct examination by Rep. Cheney, that another White House staffer named Tony Ornato had told her later that day (January 6, 2021) that after making his speech on the Ellipse, The President returned to the armored SUV under the impression that they would be heading over to the Capitol Building, to participate in the protests going on there.

According to Ms. Hutchinson, she was then informed by Mr. Ornato that once in the vehicle, when the President was informed that they were heading back to the White House, and not the Capitol. After that occurred:

"The president said something to the effect of, 'I'm the f---ing president. Take me up to the Capitol now," Hutchinson testified, relaying what she was told later that day by another White House aide, Tony Ornato.

"The president reached up toward the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm and said, 'Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We're going back to The West Wing. We're not going to the Capitol.'"

When this testimony was offered, it sparked a virtual firestorm of media and social media condemnation of the former president and his actions inside the SUV, directed at highly respected members of the Secret Service.

That is, until later a few moments after Ms. Hutchinson’s testimony, when numerous sources within the US Secret Service contacted NBC news to report that Engel and the SUV driver, an unnamed Secret Service agent, are prepared to testify before the Jan. 6 committee, or anywhere eels, that the events described in Ms. Hutchinson’s testimony “simply never happened.”

The Jan. 6 committee and the Secret Service are currently in discussions regarding whether that rebuttal testimony will be aired on television or not.

As of now, the Secret Service agents who, unlike Ms. Hutchinson, were actually present in the Presidential limousine when the testified events were alleged to have occurred, are trying to testify under oath to refute Ms. Hutchinson's version of the events which occurred on January 6th in and around President Donald Trump. To do that, the committee personnel will have to allow it and make arrangements for it. If that testimony is to be televised, the committee will also have to approve that.

As always with The Veracity Report, we only present the facts and leave the rest to you to decide. Whether you choose to believe the testimony of Ms. Hutchinson or other witnesses who provided testimony within the context of these hearings, the comment by the Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Engel declaring "the Committee has made no attempt to contact the Secret Service and independently verify Ms. Hutchinson's testimony regarding the events of that day" calls into question the thoroughness of the Committee's vetting practices, particularly when witnesses offer sensational-type testimony.

This story is corroborated by similar articles published by CBS , CNN , Business Insider , Politico , USA Today , Fox News , and Yahoo News . Again, this story is fluidly developing, and you can count on The Veracity Report to publish updates and revised information as it becomes available.

