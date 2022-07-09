Opinion: Biden Administration Breaking Records

For the first time since this statistic has been monitored, a full 85% of Americans (80% of which are Democrats) believe America is headed in the wrong direction

Image Courtesy of CNN

Author’s Note

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and completely unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: NBC News, Fox News, and The Associated Press.

In a new poll released by the Associated Press and the NORC Center For Public Affairs Research, an overwhelming majority of Americans say the U.S. is heading in the wrong direction, including nearly 8 in 10 Democrats, according to a new poll that finds deep pessimism about the economy plaguing President Joe Biden.

Eighty-five percent of U.S. adults say the country is on the wrong track, and 79% describe the economy as poor, according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research .

Inflation has consistently eclipsed the healthy 3.6% unemployment rate as a focal point for Americans, who are dealing with high gasoline and food prices . Even among Democrats, 67% call economic conditions poor.

“He’s doing the best he can — I can’t say he’s doing a good job,” said Chuck McClain, 74. “But his opposition is so bad. I just don’t feel the Democratic Congress is doing enough.”

The Las Vegas resident is a loyal Democrat who said he doesn’t miss an election, but he said the price of gas and groceries, Russia’s war in Ukraine , and the country’s deep political divides have cased him to reassess his position and allegiance.

“My wife and I are very frustrated with where the country is headed, and we don’t have a lot of hope for the political end of it to get any better,” he said.

The poll shows that only 39% of Americans approve of Biden’s leadership, while 60% disapprove. His approval rating fell to its lowest point of his presidency last month and remains at that level. The Democratic president gets hit even harder on the economy, with 69% saying they disapprove of him on the issue. Among Democrats, 43% disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy.

Just 14% say things are going in the right direction, down slightly from 21% in May and 29% in April. Through the first half of 2021, about half of Americans said the country was headed in the right direction, a number that has steadily eroded in the past year.

Dorothy Vaudo, 66, said she voted for Biden in 2020 but plans to switch allegiance this year.

“I’m a Democrat so I had to vote Democrat, but that’s going to change,” said the Martin County, North Carolina resident.

At a time when commodity prices continue to skyrocket, the President of the United States, speaking from the conclusion of the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, said, "almost every other country has higher inflation than we do."

The Veracity Report has Fact-checked this statement and has conclusively proven it to be false.

According to PEW Research, the following chart demonstrates just how many other countries across the globe have inflation rates that are currently lower than the US' 8.6%.

Image courtesy of PEW Research Center

Meanwhile, more and more media outlets have begun to focus on talk of severe division within the Democratic party. NBC News recently published a story called: Biden Pitches Democrats on Biden for President 2024.

In that piece , joint contributors Mike Memoli, Carol E. Lee, Peter Nicholas, and Peter Alexander, are quoted as saying: "At fundraisers and on the sidelines of events in recent weeks, Joe Biden has been selling Democrats — on Joe Biden for 2024."

Then, there’s the current issue of the border crisis.

Just in the past 72 hours (at the time of this writing), more than 60 people have been found dead while being human trafficked across the Mexican-US border into Texas via 4 separate human smuggling incidents.

Here at The Veracity Report, we will never try to tell you who to believe or what to think. Our only mission is to present you with the facts as they relate to each issue so that you are informed and can make the most educated decisions possible.

Reported by Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon - Because the Truth Matters!