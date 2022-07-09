Opinion: Biden Administration Breaking Records

The Veracity Report

For the first time since this statistic has been monitored, a full 85% of Americans (80% of which are Democrats) believe America is headed in the wrong direction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43kt01_0gT5G6Sd00
Image Courtesy of CNN

Author’s Note

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and completely unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: NBC News, Fox News, and The Associated Press.

In a new poll released by the Associated Press and the NORC Center For Public Affairs Research, an overwhelming majority of Americans say the U.S. is heading in the wrong direction, including nearly 8 in 10 Democrats, according to a new poll that finds deep pessimism about the economy plaguing President Joe Biden.

Eighty-five percent of U.S. adults say the country is on the wrong track, and 79% describe the economy as poor, according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Inflation has consistently eclipsed the healthy 3.6% unemployment rate as a focal point for Americans, who are dealing with high gasoline and food prices. Even among Democrats, 67% call economic conditions poor.

“He’s doing the best he can — I can’t say he’s doing a good job,” said Chuck McClain, 74. “But his opposition is so bad. I just don’t feel the Democratic Congress is doing enough.”

The Las Vegas resident is a loyal Democrat who said he doesn’t miss an election, but he said the price of gas and groceries, Russia’s war in Ukraine, and the country’s deep political divides have cased him to reassess his position and allegiance.

“My wife and I are very frustrated with where the country is headed, and we don’t have a lot of hope for the political end of it to get any better,” he said.

The poll shows that only 39% of Americans approve of Biden’s leadership, while 60% disapprove. His approval rating fell to its lowest point of his presidency last month and remains at that level. The Democratic president gets hit even harder on the economy, with 69% saying they disapprove of him on the issue. Among Democrats, 43% disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy.

Just 14% say things are going in the right direction, down slightly from 21% in May and 29% in April. Through the first half of 2021, about half of Americans said the country was headed in the right direction, a number that has steadily eroded in the past year.

Dorothy Vaudo, 66, said she voted for Biden in 2020 but plans to switch allegiance this year.

“I’m a Democrat so I had to vote Democrat, but that’s going to change,” said the Martin County, North Carolina resident.

At a time when commodity prices continue to skyrocket, the President of the United States, speaking from the conclusion of the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, said, "almost every other country has higher inflation than we do."

The Veracity Report has Fact-checked this statement and has conclusively proven it to be false.

According to PEW Research, the following chart demonstrates just how many other countries across the globe have inflation rates that are currently lower than the US' 8.6%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y1J8y_0gT5G6Sd00
Image courtesy of PEW Research Center

Meanwhile, more and more media outlets have begun to focus on talk of severe division within the Democratic party. NBC News recently published a story called: Biden Pitches Democrats on Biden for President 2024.

In that piece, joint contributors Mike Memoli, Carol E. Lee, Peter Nicholas, and Peter Alexander, are quoted as saying: "At fundraisers and on the sidelines of events in recent weeks, Joe Biden has been selling Democrats — on Joe Biden for 2024."

Then, there’s the current issue of the border crisis.

Just in the past 72 hours (at the time of this writing), more than 60 people have been found dead while being human trafficked across the Mexican-US border into Texas via 4 separate human smuggling incidents.

Here at The Veracity Report, we will never try to tell you who to believe or what to think. Our only mission is to present you with the facts as they relate to each issue so that you are informed and can make the most educated decisions possible.

Reported by Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon - Because the Truth Matters!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Joe Biden# Wrong Direction# Disapproval# The Democratic Party

Comments / 1688

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

Macon, GA
13680 followers

More from The Veracity Report

No Confidence – How Low Can Joe’s Public Confidence Level Go?

Pretty low according to the most recent Gallup poll. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and completely unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Washington Examiner, Gallup Polling Service, Rasmussen Reports, and The Mark Halperin Podcast.

Read full story
23 comments
Texas State

New Texas U / YouGov Poll Shows Beto Taking a Backseat to Abbott in Lone Star Governor’s Race

Once thought to have a good shot to unseat incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott, this latest poll shows O’Rourke’s hopes dwindling. Ever since the Texas primary season concluded and this race began to heat up in earnest, there has been no shortage of temperature testing polls taken. Each of those polls has shown Governor Greg Abbott enjoying a comfortable lead over O’Rourke, though each of those polls produced drastically different margins depending on the source and sample size.

Read full story
688 comments

Opinion: 1/6 Testimony and Jumping into GOP Primaries Backfires on Dems

According to nationwide primary results, Trump-backed candidates dominate the scene. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from, and linked directly to, the following sources: CBS News, CNN, Business Insider, Politico, USA Today, Fox News, and Yahoo News.

Read full story
903 comments

Opinion: US Secret Service Testimony, if Believed, Casts Pallor of Distrust Over 1/6 Commission

Not more than 1 hour after the impromptu June 28th hearing aired, US Secret Service agents spoke out to refute what America saw and heard from former White House Staffer Cassidy Hutchinson.

Read full story
1122 comments
Georgia State

New Five Thirty Eight Polls Show Stacey Abrams Losing Ground

With just about four months until the crucial mid-term-elections, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is pulling ahead in the most recent polls. The newest batch of mid-term polling numbers are out and all but one of them show Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp beginning to separate himself from 2-time Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in the polls.

Read full story
488 comments

Latest July 1 Poll: Biden v Trump

In the latest Emerson College poll, if the 2024 presidential election were to be held today, Trump would win by 5 percentage points. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and completely unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, and Emerson College Polling.

Read full story
3588 comments

Read The Decision For Yourself Here: Understanding Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization

Get the facts about the landmark case that overturned Roe and Casey, not the emotional rhetoric of political zealots. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Supreme Court of The United States, The Associated Press, PEW Research, Gallup Polling, and Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court John Roberts.

Read full story
5 comments

New AP Report: Since Biden Inauguration, More Than 1 Million Democrats Officially Switch to Republican

Some party changing is always normal, but it has been decades since the migration has been so one-sided. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, The Hill, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, Axios, and ABC Networks.

Read full story
2500 comments

Two Dozen Morsels About the Life of Elvis Aaron Presley

In the looming shadow of the summer blockbuster motion picture “Elvis”, it occurred to us that this would be a good time to share a couple of dozen of the least known things about The King and his life.

Read full story
8 comments

Polls Indicate Public Support of the 1/6 Committee Appears Lukewarm at Best

Whether you're scouring social media or perusing the latest polls, there's no denying that much of America regards the public hearings of the largely partisan committee, as dubious at best.

Read full story
1102 comments
Savannah, GA

Do Voters Know That Warnock's Brother is a Convicted Corrupt Cop From Savannah PD?

According to Federal Court Records, Raphael Warnock's Brother, Keith Coleman, is a Convicted Felon Who Was Sentenced to Life in Prison Back in 1997 Stemming from Numerous Felony Convictions.

Read full story
92 comments

Can Anyone Consider the Jan 6th Committee to Be a Neutral Investigative Body?

In order for the results of any investigation to have merit, anyone evaluating its claims must be able to answer yes to this question. Let's look at some facts, then you can decide for yourself.

Read full story
49 comments
Georgia State

Are Warnock’s Omissions More Egregious That Herschel’s? You Decide

Recent accounts indicate that Senator Raphael Warnock, has some serious family issues hiding in his own closet which may be considerably worse than the revelation of challenger Herschel Walker’s having 4 children.

Read full story
257 comments
Alabama State

Some Little Known Facts about Sweet Home Alabama, by Lynyrd Skynyrd

As Revealed by the Band in a 2014 Twitter Posting Along with the Complete Song Lyrics and a Very Rare Lynyrd Skynyrd Live Performance Video of the Song. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon, and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Official Twitter Account of Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Associated Press, and CBS News.

Read full story
86 comments

Lost World: Dominion - a Dozen Things You Didn't Know

Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (WOMEN), the Parent Company of The Veracity Report, Presents the Latest Episode in its ‘Dozen-(P)DKs’ Series. It’s been quite a while since we’ve visited with our old friends – that is, both the modern bipedal ones and the prehistoric ones. It was great to see the original cast back together as hints that this is probably the last movie in the franchise loom largely through the plot of this film. As such, we hope you’ll enjoy this installment of A Dozen—(P)DKs.

Read full story

A Dozen Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Top Gun: Maverick

Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (WOMEN), the Parent company of The Veracity Report, Presents the Latest Episode in its ‘Dozen-PDKs’ Series. By now, it’s no secret that Tom Cruise and company are setting the box office ablaze with the newly released Top Gun: Maverick. Frankly, it’s the first time in a long time that the movie industry has been set on fire by anything except empty seats and we have to admit, even though we’ve complained about the industry for decades, it’s kind of nice to see.

Read full story
33 comments

Despite Ongoing 1/6 Committee Production, New YouGov Poll Shows If Election Were Held Today, Trump Would Win

The New Poll Shows Biden’s Disapproval Amongst Americans at an All-Time High. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The New York Times, The Intelligencer, FiveThirtyEight Polling, Yahoo! News, and YouGov Polling.

Read full story
5343 comments
Texas State

Opinion: The Economic Limbo, How Low Can Joe Go?

This latest poll shows almost all of Biden’s economic policy indicators tanking to historic lows. This article was written by the accredited and degreed journalist, Veteran Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon, and is comprised of information gleaned from: Fox News Polling, NBC News, The Texas Division of elections, press releases from CBS News, and the website of the Internal Revenue Service at IRS.gov.

Read full story
12 comments
Brookhaven, GA

7 Arrested in Brookhaven Brothel Busts

Brookhaven PD Investigators raided two massage parlors which were functioning as covers for prostitution. This article was written by the accredited and degreed journalist, Veteran Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon, and is comprised of information gleaned from press releases by the Brookhaven, Ga., Police Department, and WSB 95.5 News, Atlanta, Ga.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy