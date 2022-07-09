Opinion: 1/6 Testimony and Jumping into GOP Primaries Backfires on Dems

According to nationwide primary results, Trump-backed candidates dominate the scene

Screen Capture by The Veracity Report

Author’s Note

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from, and linked directly to, the following sources: CBS News, CNN, Business Insider, Politico, USA Today, Fox News, and Yahoo News.

Important Note:

As far as the Senate Select Committee is concerned, Vice-Chairperson Cheney has made a statement that she supports the testimony of former aide Hutchinson. She holds that “it took a lot of courage for Ms. Hutchinson to come forward and agree to give testimony.” For her own part, Cassidy Hutchinson maintains that she “stands by her statements.”

To be sure, this is still a developing story. Numerous Secret Service agents continue to hold that they will be glad to testify, under oath, that Ms. Hutchinson’s version of events ”never occurred.” Whether or not the testimony of these agents will be televised or taken behind closed doors, remains to be seen.

However, if it turns out that the agency’s version of events ends up being more credible and accepted, a dark pallor of skepticism is likely to hover over the entire committee investigation, particularly the television production segments of it. As always, The Veracity Report will be bringing you updates as they develop.

Image by World Politics Review

There are exactly 11 states in the United States that have closed voting. This link leads to a state-by-state explanation of how differently closed voting works in each of those eleven states. To be sure, the tactic of switching is nothing new. What’s more, many of the states that practice closed voting also place time restrictions on switching back to circumvent the deceitfulness of voters changing parties just to vote in the other party’s primary.

Nevertheless, despite the SCOTUS decision on Roe, despite Dems changing parties to vote in GOP primaries within states that require party affiliation consistency, and despite the Democratic National Committee donating over 4 million dollars to what they presume to be ‘easier to beat’ GOP candidates’ campaigns, the most recent batch of nationwide primaries suggest that those efforts have failed. That's because, in all but one of those states, Trump-backed candidates dominated GOP primaries across America.

According to a Fox news report: “Conservative state Sen. Darren Bailey's convincing victory in Illinois' Republican gubernatorial primary is a big win for former President Donald Trump – and for Democrats.” The former president, who nearly a year and a half removed from the White House remains the most popular and influential politician in the GOP, endorsed Bailey on Saturday as he headlined a large rally in Illinois.

“Bailey's victory gives Trump some serious bragging rights, particularly in the middle of a deep 'blue' state,” according to that report.

In the wake of Friday's blockbuster opinion by the conservative majority of the Supreme Court overturning the landmark half-century-old Roe v. Wade ruling, abortion is expected to be a top issue in the Illinois governor's election. Bailey opposes abortion in nearly all cases, while Pritzker wants to make Illinois a safe haven for women from other states where abortion is now illegal.

"Darren Bailey is a MAGA extremist who’s threatening to drag Illinois backward. With his far-right, out-of-touch stances on critical issues from abortion to guns to COVID, a would-be Governor Darren Bailey is a danger to all Illinoisans," DGA executive director Noam Lee charged.

Pointing to far-right state lawmaker Ron Hanks of Colorado - whom Democrats unsuccessfully tried to boost in Tuesday's GOP Senate primary - a Republican strategist in Trump's political orbit told Fox News: "Ron Hanks really was unelectable. I don't think anyone sees Darren Bailey the way they saw Ron Hanks."

"I think in the right atmosphere Illinois will be competitive," added the strategist, who asked to remain anonymous to speak more freely.

Trump scored another major victory in Illinois, as Rep. Mary Miller, a first-term representative and Trump supporter, defeated fellow Republican Rep. Rodney Davis in the GOP primary in the newly drawn 15th Congressional District.

Davis, who for a decade has represented the neighboring 13th District, ran against Miller for the new, heavily red seat in the central part of the state, which contains large swaths of his current district.

Davis was one of 35 House Republicans who last year voted for a bipartisan and independent commission to investigate the Jan 6, 2021, raid on the U.S. Capitol.

In all of these Primaries, Colorado is the only state where Trump-siding Republicans lost severely, however, it does bare mentioning that each one had serious obstacles to overcome personally and none was actually endorsed by Trump himself.

The bill to create the commission was downed in the Senate and House Democrats eventually set up a select committee of mostly Democrats to investigate the storming of the Capitol. A key reason why a large percentage of America remains staunchly tone-deaf regarding the largely partisan emanations of the Committee. What waning credibility the committee had taken yet another huge hit on Monday when it called an ‘urgent’ impromptu and previously unscheduled public hearing to parade the testimony of former senior White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

Hutchinson indeed proved to be good television. Dropping what appeared to be several damaging ‘bombshells’ regarding the January 6th actions of President Donald TrumpThose reports, however, were almost immediately rebuked by several members of the United States Secret Service.

Within an hour of the end of Ms. Hutchinson’s testimony, numerous sources within the Secret Service contacted NBC News to declare that not only were the former Aide’s statements not correct, but a direct quote by the former head of the Trump Secret Service Detail was: “those events simply did not occur.” Special Agent in Charge Engal also went on to say: “the committee never contacted the Secret Service to confirm the information being presented by Ms. Hutchinson prior to the hearing.” Special Agent Engal concluded his statement by saying, “myself and other agents who were present that day will be glad to testify to these facts under oath.”

Trump took aim at Davis and praised Miller at Saturday's rally in the district. On the eve of the rally, Miller charged in an interview with Fox News that Davis "stabbed President Trump in the back multiple times and the people in the 15th district don't appreciate it. Voting for the January 6 Commission has outraged people."

Miller’s win is the second victory by a Trump-endorsed candidate in a House member-on-member matchup. In May, Republican Rep. Alex Mooney, who was backed by the former president, defeated fellow GOP Rep. David McKinley in their party’s primary for West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

As always with The Veracity Report, we only present the facts and leave the rest to you to decide. Whether you choose to believe the testimony of Ms. Hutchinson or other witnesses who provided testimony within the context of these hearings, it is now abundantly clear that the Committee does not do a very adept job of vetting the accuracy of the details being presented. This fact will undoubtedly taint the credibility of much of the 'evidence' they have presented throughout.

This story is corroborated by similar articles published by CBS, CNN, Business Insider, Politico, USA Today, Fox News, and Yahoo News. Again, this story is fluidly developing, and you can count on The Veracity Report to publish updates and revised information as it becomes available.

Reported by Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

