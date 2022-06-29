All About The Biden Voicemail

Image Courtesy of The New York Post

This story was broken by New York Post writers Joshua Rhett Miller and Miranda Devine

Author’s Note

This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Daily Wire, The New York Post, and The New York Times.

Most of us back up our cellphones on our computers for various reasons. Apparently, Hunter Biden is no different. The damning voicemail was discovered on a cellphone backup file found on Hunter Biden’s now infamous laptop.

This would appear to contradict President Biden’s repeated public denials. On numerous occasions, Biden has been asked by reporters if he had talked with his son Hunter regarding his business dealings in China and Ukraine.

In each of those interviews, Biden adamantly denied that he has ever talked with his 52-year-old son about his overseas business transactions.

We have provided a video representation of the voicemail below, followed by a text-written transcript of what is said. These were originally released by The Daily Wire.

“Hey pal, it’s Dad. It’s 8:15 on Wednesday night. If you get a chance, just give me a call. Nothing urgent. I just wanted to talk to you.

“I thought the article released online, it’s going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good. I think you’re clear. And anyway, if you get a chance, give me a call, I love you.”

While on the presidential election campaign trail in Iowa in September 2019, Joe Biden was quoted as saying, “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.”

Both his former press secretary, Jen Psaki, and chief of staff, Ron Klain, have parroted that statement on numerous occasions..

The existence of this revealing voice message has renewed calls for an investigation into the now-president’s knowledge of his son’s foreign business dealings as well as what other details Biden might have lied to the American people about.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) told The New York Post Monday: “Joe Biden said he ‘never spoke’ with Hunter about his business dealings. That is simply not true. We need to know what Joe Biden knew and when he knew it.”

We at The Veracity Report, emphatically concur.

Stefanik went on to say, “This voicemail is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the evidence mounting against the Biden Crime Family. When Republicans take back Congress, we will use our congressional power of oversight to uncover the truth for every American as a matter of national security.”

Image Courtesy of Chinese Times

In the voicemail, Biden is referring to a Times report on Dec. 12, 2018, which highlighted Hunter’s business dealings with Ye Jianming, a “fast-rising” Chinese oil tycoon who headed CEFC China Energy Company in 2016 before being arrested two years later amid allegations of economic crimes.

The Post reported in April that Ye, who was named No. 2 on the Forbes “40 Under 40” list in 2016, has not been seen since his arrest and many of the now-bankrupt company’s assets were seized by the government.

In October 2020, emails first obtained by The Post showed that one of Hunter Biden’s business partners, James Gilliar, outlined the proposed percentage distribution of equity in the company.

The plan included a proposed 10 percent share for Hunter for “the big guy,” an apparent reference to Joe Biden, who was then the Democratic candidate for president, according to another former Hunter Biden partner, US Navy veteran Tony Bobulinksi.

“I have heard Joe Biden say he has never discussed his dealings with Hunter,” Bobulinski has said. “That is false.”

According to the Post, files recovered from Hunter’s derelict laptop show that he entered into a deal worth millions of dollars with CEFC after trumpeting his profound and well-financially backed family connections. Patrick Ho, one of Ye’s top lieutenants, was convicted of bribing African officials in New York, in an attempt to help Iran evade oil sanctions.

The New York Times reported in 2018 that Ho called Joe’s brother James Biden following his arrest, but James told the newspaper he believed the call was meant for brother Hunter. James Biden told the Times reporter that he passed on his nephew’s contact info.

“There is nothing else I have to say,” James Biden told the newspaper in 2018. “I don’t want to be dragged into this anymore.”

Through an attorney, Hunter Biden declined to comment for the 2018 report, which indicated it was unclear whether he struck any business deals with CEFC or Ye.

But the newly discovered voicemail found on a backup of Hunter’s iPhone XS stored on his laptop that The Post first revealed, seemingly contradicts President Biden’s repeated denials.

As if that weren’t enough, the plot still thickens.

Also discovered on the hard drive of the laptop, were several messages of Hunter’s friends, busting his chops about James Biden’s comment to the Times linking him to Ho.

A former business partner of Hunter’s, a man named Devon Archer, who was also ironically sentenced to a year and a day in prison in February for defrauding a Native American tribe, texted Hunter the next day, the Daily Mail reported.

“Nice quote from uncle jimmy,” Archer texted Hunter Biden. “I hope you thanked him for that.”

Hunter replied: “Took it totally out of context [actually] the text itself that it was said in. Either way yeah I’m delighted.”

Ho himself also contacted Hunter Biden later and paid him a whopping $1 million retainer to represent him as his attorney, according to the report.

Say what?

At the time the texts were sent, federal investigators were monitoring Ho as a potential spy for China. The Daily Mail reported further that Hunter accidentally recorded himself referring to Ho as the “spy chief of China,”

“I have another New York Times reporter calling about my representation of the, literally, Dr. Patrick Ho — the f—king spy chief of China who started the company that my partner [Ye], who is worth $323 billion, founded and is now missing,” – This Hunter reportedly told a female friend in May 2018. “The richest man in the world is missing, who was my partner.”

Hunter’s laptop also offered up text messages which reveal he began panicking when the New York Times started asking questions as to why Ho called James Biden looking for him.

Other messages also showed Hunter’s attorney, George Mesires, boasting about steering Times reporter David Barboza away from Hunter and James’ involvement with CEFC.

“Barboza said that there is ‘very little about Hunter’” in the story, Mesires wrote.

There was more good news, according to Mesires.

“No reference to Joe Biden specifically relative to CFEC’s efforts,” Mesires texted.

Hunter Biden later praised Mesires for his efforts, text messages show.

“You did an incredible job of keeping this basically to a big fat nothing,” Hunter told him in one message.

“At the end of the day, I think people jadedly say, ‘This is how the world works,’” Mesires replied.

At the time of this writing, Hunter remains under federal investigation. He’s being looked at for various possible felonies including tax fraud stemming from his overseas business dealings.

Key Republicans in the House of Representatives have repeatedly maintained that they want Hunter’s longtime partner Eric Schwerin to turn over documents they believe link President Biden to those relationships.

Reported by investigative reporter Kurt Dillon - Because the Truth Matters!

Comments / 2

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

Macon, GA
11679 followers

