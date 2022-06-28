Read The Decision For Yourself Here: Understanding Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization

Get the facts about the landmark case that overturned Roe and Casey, not the emotional rhetoric of political zealots

Image Courtesy of The Associated Press

Author’s Note

This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Supreme Court of The United States, The Associated Press, PEW Research, Gallup Polling, and Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court John Roberts.

According to a new PEW Research poll, only 8% of Americans believe abortion should be illegal in all cases. This is in contrast to only 19% of Americans who believe that abortion should be legal in all cases.

So, why has the decision in Dobbs sparked such a politically charged fervor among the public?

Based upon a long-running Gallup poll, while it’s absolutely true that a full 85% of Americans support the legalization of abortion in certain situations, it’s also equally true that the number of supporters significantly plummets when we begin looking more closely at those individual situations.

There are a slew of articles already available that dissect that minutiae, so we aren’t going to do that here. Instead, we are going to focus on the truth about the decision in Dobbs, and dispelling the panic-riddled rhetoric circulating like a tempest across the internet, particularly throughout social media, where countless people are hard at work spreading misinformation and disinformation to the masses, with the hope of influencing the opinions of others through the sheer force of their will.

There is no doubt that the effects of social media peer pressure has increased exponentially over the past several years. So much so, that we here at The Veracity Report are currently devoting much effort and resources toward researching enough specific information to produce a comprehensive report on the topic.

In the meantime, we want to focus on the facts at issue and educating our readers as to the actual ramifications to our society as a result of this latest SCOTUS decision, primarily, the most common misnomer that the issuance of the decision in Dobbs, now makes abortion illegal in America.

This is just not true, and it’s important that we all work toward making sure that we all do our best within our own individual circles of influence to help family and friends understand the facts and be able to separate them from the fictions, that many are passionately trying to spread.

The first widely circulating fiction that we need to address is that the Supreme Court of the United States just passed a law that illegalizes abortions in America. Countless memes and ignorant comments are being replicated and spread like wildfire across social media. Most prominently are the memes that express that now, 11 and 12-year-old rape and incest victims who become pregnant as a result of their attacks will now be required to carry and deliver the progeny of their attackers.

This is 100% untrue.

Following is the entire, 213-page official decision in Dobbs, in PDF form, for each of you to peruse. It is linked directly from the SCOTUS website to dispel any conspiracy theories that the elements of the case have in any way been manipulated to promote propaganda or hyperbole.

19-1392 Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (06/24/2022)

In summary, this decision is not a law. There is no law or judicial edict that was created by this decision. First, it’s important for Americans to understand that the Supreme Court does not make law. In truth, the only effect this case has on the people of America is that the ability of citizens to decide if they want to seek an abortion is no longer in any way, influenced by the federal government.

What many people are leaving out of their arguments, but which is the paramount reason this court ruled the way it did in this case, is explained in the following explanation by Chief Justice John Roberts.

In short, the principle of Stare Decisis, which is a Latin term and is defined as: “to stand by things decided”. When a court faces a legal argument, if a previous court has ruled on the same or a closely related issue, then the court will make its decision in alignment with the previous court's decision.

This is the guiding principle that most courts throughout America abide by. The most prominent exception to Stare Decisis, however, is when the previously determined legal argument is later found to have in some way violated the Constitution of the United States, which is the supremely guiding document of all legal issues in America.

This is what occurred in the case of Dobbs. In the above-referenced explanation by Chief Justice Roberts, he explains, that, among other things, The Constitution of the United States is very clear that the power to make decisions and pass laws that directly affect the “non-enumerated” rights which are inferred by the Constitution, but which are not specifically addressed.

This was an issue even during the Constitutional Convention of 1789. It’s the primary reason the original founders and framers of the Constitution created the Bill of Rights which was actually written prior the ratification of the Constitution and ratified into law as the first amendments to the Constitution immediately after it was adopted and ratified.

These documents specifically express the intention of the Framers to leave the power of governance almost exclusively with the governments of each individual state. They explain that the function of the Federal government was only intended to provide defense and protection against invasion. What’s more, at the time of the Constitutional Convention and the forming of the Federal government, many of the Framers were adamantly against installing any type of federal government at all.

For sure, this initial sentiment has not always been adhered to by the 116 Congressional bodies that have served as lawmakers for America before the existing body, since 1789, nor has it always been observed by previous Supreme Court decisions.

The present SCOTUS just determined that the 1973 Roe v Wade decision was one of those improperly administered Stare Decisis cases. As such, the only effect of this decision is that the Federal government of the United States no longer has any say in who can and who can’t have an abortion.

Demurring to the 50 individual states the power to make and pass laws regarding this hot-button issue is now what has occurred. It is now the job of each state’s individual lawmaking bodies to evaluate the values and beliefs of its own constituents and pass laws either authorizing or illegalizing various aspects of abortion on a state-by-state basis.

That’s all that just occurred.

It is also imperative to make sure Americans understand that because of this specific truth, there can be no federal laws made that make abortion illegal across all of America. This is important because it has come to our attention that certain unscrupulous political candidates have changed their individual platforms to tell potential constituents that they will oppose any federal legislation to unilaterally make abortion illegal across America. Not only is this disinformation, but it is also absolutely an impossibility for the exact same reasons Dobbs was decided, and the principle of Stare Decisis specifically prevents it.

Whatever your feelings regarding abortion regulation may be, it is now your responsibility to take those concerns and beliefs to your local and state legislative bodies and vote accordingly for candidates that share your values and beliefs.

This is in exact compliance with the US Constitution, which is why so many Americans, even many of whom identify as “pro-choice”, support this decision by the SCOTUS.

Reported by veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!