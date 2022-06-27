New AP Report: Since Biden Inauguration, More Than 1 Million Democrats Officially Switch to Republican

The Veracity Report

Some party changing is always normal, but it has been decades since the migration has been so one-sided

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNExj_0gNWE5dA00
Image by Adobe Stock

Author’s Note

This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, The Hill, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, Axios, and ABC Networks.

At a time when the crucial 2022 mid-term elections in November are rapidly approaching, and Democrats are already bracing to lose a large number of seats in both chambers of Congress as well as several key governorships across the country, during those mid-terms, a new report issued by the Associated Press this morning suggests that the left has a lot more to worry about than just losing control of the House and the Senate.

According to the report, released today by STEVE PEOPLES and AARON KESSLER of the Associated Press and immediately parroted by The Hill, The Los Angeles Times, ABC, Axios, and most other global news agencies who still at least try to maintain some appearance of bipartisan neutrality, in the past year, over 1 million formerly registered Democrats, across 43 different states, have officially made the switch to the GOP.

A direct quote from the new report declares:

“A political shift is beginning to take hold across the U.S. as tens of thousands of suburban swing voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party’s gains in recent years are becoming Republicans.

More than 1 million voters across 43 states have switched to the Republican Party over the last year, according to voter registration data analyzed by The Associated Press. The previously unreported number reflects a phenomenon that is playing out in virtually every region of the country — Democratic and Republican states along with cities and small towns — in the period since President Joe Biden replaced former President Donald Trump.

But nowhere is the shift more pronounced — and dangerous for Democrats — than in the suburbs, where well-educated swing voters who turned against Trump’s Republican Party in recent years appear to be swinging back. Over the last year, far more people are switching to the GOP across suburban counties from Denver to Atlanta and Pittsburgh, and Cleveland. Republicans also gained ground in counties around medium-size cities such as Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Raleigh, North Carolina; Augusta, Georgia; and Des Moines, Iowa.”

When asked directly why he was changing his political affiliation, Larimer County, Colorado suburbanite Ben Smith said he “reluctantly registered as a Republican earlier in the year after becoming increasingly concerned about the Democrats’ support in some localities for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines, the party’s inability to quell violent crime and its frequent focus on racial justice. The 37-year-old professional counselor went on to say: “It’s more so a rejection of the left than embracing the right.” Later in the interview, he admitted to having registered originally as a Libertarian some five or six years ago.

In their investigation, the Associated Press examined nearly 1.7 million voters who had switched their affiliations across 43 states which report such statistics over the past calendar year. According to L2, a firm that gathers tabulates, and interprets political data from all across the country, and uses a combination of state voter records and statistical modeling to determine party affiliation, party swapping is not at all uncommon, but the end result usually ends up pretty much even in the end. This has not been the case in the past year where L2 has determined that the data shows a definite reversal from the period while Trump was in office when Democrats enjoyed a slight edge in the number of party switchers nationwide.

Instead, over the last year, roughly two-thirds of the 1.7 million voters who changed their party affiliation shifted to the Republican Party. In all, more than 1 million people became Republicans compared to about 630,000 who became Democrats.

While it’s certain there is no single reason for the mass party defection, these details present a clear and urgent warning to Democrats who were already concerned about their likely political probabilities this November.

At this writing, we’re less than four months before the November mid-term elections and it’s no secret that Democrats Roughly four months before Election Day, Democrats have no clear strategy for compensating for President Joe Biden’s extremely weak popularity and voters’ overwhelming fear that the country is headed in the wrong direction with Democrats in charge.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel told the Associated Press: “Biden and Democrats are woefully out of touch with the American people, and that’s why voters are flocking to the Republican Party in droves,” She predicted that “American suburbs will trend red for cycles to come” because of “Biden’s gas hike, the open border crisis, baby formula shortage, and rising crime.”

When asked by the AP, The Democratic National Committee declined to comment when asked about the recent surge in voters switching to the GOP.

There’s no doubt that at least some of the new Republican converts are actually ‘Democrats in disguise’, who crossed over to vote against Trump-backed candidates in GOP primaries within states that only allow primary voting by voters who are registered with that party affiliation. Those voters will still vote Democratic again this November.

However, as the AP article explains: “the scope and breadth of the party-switching suggests something much bigger at play.” That’s because,

“Over the last year, nearly every state — even those without high-profile Republican primaries — moved in the same direction as voters by the thousand became Republicans. Only Virginia, which held off-year elections in 2021, saw Democrats notably trending up over the last year. But even there, Democrats were wiped out in last fall’s statewide elections.”

The L2 investigation goes on to explain:

“In Iowa, Democrats used to hold the advantage in party changers by a 2-to-1 margin. That’s flipped over the last year, with Republicans ahead by a similar amount. The same dramatic shift is playing out in Ohio.

In Florida, Republicans captured 58 percent of party switchers during those last years of the Trump era. Now, over the last year, they command 70 percent. And in Pennsylvania, the Republicans went from 58 to 63 percent of party changers.”

What’s more troubling for Democrats is that the current Republican advantage among this most recent batch of party changers is occurring with the fiercest vigor throughout the nation’s middle-class suburbs.

In their report, The Associated Press found, “that the Republican advantage was larger in suburban “fringe” counties, based on classifications from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, compared to smaller towns and counties. Republicans boosted their share of party changers in 168 of 235 suburban counties AP examined — 72 percent — over the last year, compared with the last years of the Trump era.

These included suburban counties across Georgia, Iowa, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington state.

Republicans also gained ground in further-out suburban counties, which the CDC lumps in with medium-size cities and calls “medium metro” — more than 62 percent of such counties, 164 in all, saw Republican growth. They range from the suburban counties north of Denver, like Larimer, to Los Angeles-area ones like Ventura and Santa Barbara in California.”

Emily Seidel, a woman who leads the Koch-backed grassroots organization Americans for Prosperity, said her network “is seeing first-hand that suburban voters are distancing themselves from Democrats who represent “extreme policy positions.””

In Larimer County, Colorado, another 39-year-old homemaker, Jessica Kroells told the AP, “she can no longer vote for Democrats, despite being a reliable Democratic voter up until 2016.”

She went on to say that there wasn’t any particular “aha moment” that occurred that convinced her to switch, but by the time the 2020 election rolled around, she declared that the Democratic Party had “left me behind” and that “The party itself in no longer Democrat, it’s progressive socialism,” she said, specifically condemning Biden’s plan to eliminate billions of dollars in student debt.

This story was reported by veteran Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Part Affiliation# Democrats# Republicans# Voter Trends

Comments / 2376

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

Macon, GA
8756 followers

More from The Veracity Report

All About The Biden Voicemail

The voicemail the Bidens hoped we would never hear - If Joe lied about this, what else can’t we trust?. This story was broken by New York Post writers Joshua Rhett Miller and Miranda Devine.

Read full story
2 comments

Read The Decision For Yourself Here: Understanding Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization

Get the facts about the landmark case that overturned Roe and Casey, not the emotional rhetoric of political zealots. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Supreme Court of The United States, The Associated Press, PEW Research, Gallup Polling, and Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court John Roberts.

Read full story
5 comments

Two Dozen Morsels About the Life of Elvis Aaron Presley

In the looming shadow of the summer blockbuster motion picture “Elvis”, it occurred to us that this would be a good time to share a couple of dozen of the least known things about The King and his life.

Read full story
8 comments

Polls Indicate Public Support of the 1/6 Committee Appears Lukewarm at Best

Whether you're scouring social media or perusing the latest polls, there's no denying that much of America regards the public hearings of the largely partisan committee, as dubious at best.

Read full story
1100 comments
Savannah, GA

Do Voters Know That Warnock's Brother is a Convicted Corrupt Cop From Savannah PD?

According to Federal Court Records, Raphael Warnock's Brother, Keith Coleman, is a Convicted Felon Who Was Sentenced to Life in Prison Back in 1997 Stemming from Numerous Felony Convictions.

Read full story
88 comments

Can Anyone Consider the Jan 6th Committee to Be a Neutral Investigative Body?

In order for the results of any investigation to have merit, anyone evaluating its claims must be able to answer yes to this question. Let's look at some facts, then you can decide for yourself.

Read full story
49 comments
Georgia State

Are Warnock’s Omissions More Egregious That Herschel’s? You Decide

Recent accounts indicate that Senator Raphael Warnock, has some serious family issues hiding in his own closet which may be considerably worse than the revelation of challenger Herschel Walker’s having 4 children.

Read full story
73 comments
Alabama State

Some Little Known Facts about Sweet Home Alabama, by Lynyrd Skynyrd

As Revealed by the Band in a 2014 Twitter Posting Along with the Complete Song Lyrics and a Very Rare Lynyrd Skynyrd Live Performance Video of the Song. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon, and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Official Twitter Account of Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Associated Press, and CBS News.

Read full story
83 comments

Lost World: Dominion - a Dozen Things You Didn't Know

Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (WOMEN), the Parent Company of The Veracity Report, Presents the Latest Episode in its ‘Dozen-(P)DKs’ Series. It’s been quite a while since we’ve visited with our old friends – that is, both the modern bipedal ones and the prehistoric ones. It was great to see the original cast back together as hints that this is probably the last movie in the franchise loom largely through the plot of this film. As such, we hope you’ll enjoy this installment of A Dozen—(P)DKs.

Read full story

A Dozen Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Top Gun: Maverick

Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (WOMEN), the Parent company of The Veracity Report, Presents the Latest Episode in its ‘Dozen-PDKs’ Series. By now, it’s no secret that Tom Cruise and company are setting the box office ablaze with the newly released Top Gun: Maverick. Frankly, it’s the first time in a long time that the movie industry has been set on fire by anything except empty seats and we have to admit, even though we’ve complained about the industry for decades, it’s kind of nice to see.

Read full story
33 comments

Despite Ongoing 1/6 Committee Production, New YouGov Poll Shows If Election Were Held Today, Trump Would Win

The New Poll Shows Biden’s Disapproval Amongst Americans at an All-Time High. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The New York Times, The Intelligencer, FiveThirtyEight Polling, Yahoo! News, and YouGov Polling.

Read full story
5338 comments
Texas State

Opinion: The Economic Limbo, How Low Can Joe Go?

This latest poll shows almost all of Biden’s economic policy indicators tanking to historic lows. This article was written by the accredited and degreed journalist, Veteran Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon, and is comprised of information gleaned from: Fox News Polling, NBC News, The Texas Division of elections, press releases from CBS News, and the website of the Internal Revenue Service at IRS.gov.

Read full story
12 comments
Brookhaven, GA

7 Arrested in Brookhaven Brothel Busts

Brookhaven PD Investigators raided two massage parlors which were functioning as covers for prostitution. This article was written by the accredited and degreed journalist, Veteran Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon, and is comprised of information gleaned from press releases by the Brookhaven, Ga., Police Department, and WSB 95.5 News, Atlanta, Ga.

Read full story
5 comments
Roswell, GA

This Georgia Mom Left Her Kids in A Sweltering Car to Shop in Dollar Tree

With Record-Breaking Heat Wave Stretching Across the Country, it’s Important to Protect Kids & Pets. Image Courtesy of Roswell, Ga. P.D. This article was written by the accredited and degreed journalist, Veteran Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon, and is comprised of information gleaned from press releases by the Roswell, Ga., Police Department, and Fox 5 Action News, Atlanta.

Read full story
25 comments

IRS Form CP-14 and the 30 Million Returns Destroyed

This article explains how the revelation of the 30 million destroyed IRS documents might affect the agency's sending out of these documents. This article was written by the accredited and degreed journalist, Veteran Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon, and is comprised of information gleaned from interviews with IRS employees, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, press releases from CBS News, and the website of the Internal Revenue Service at IRS.gov.

Read full story
54 comments
Wyoming State

Fractal Liz Faces a Myriad of Woes

Rep Liz Cheney of Wyoming Just got Pelted with Bad News from Every Angle. Author’s Note – This unbiased and completely fact-based article was written by the fully accredited and degreed Investigative Journalist, Kurt Dillon. All stated facts are attributed to the following sources: CNN News, The South Carolina Department of Elections, The Republican National Committee, and The United States House of Representatives, with all personal biographical information being provided by Wikipedia.org.

Read full story
1252 comments
Texas State

It Has Begun – Republicans Have Started Swiping Congressional Seats Long Held By Democrats

As Expected from Recent Polling Indicators, as Biden’s Approval Amongst Americans Drops, So Does the Number of Congressional Positions Held by Democrats. Author’s Note – This unbiased and completely fact-based article was written by the fully accredited and degreed Investigative Journalist, Kurt Dillon. All stated facts are attributed to the following sources: NBC News, The Texas Department of Elections, The Republican National Committee, and The United States House of Representatives, with all personal biographical information being provided by Wikipedia.org.

Read full story
849 comments

30 Million Documents Destroyed By The IRS

Everything You Need to Know in a Painstakingly In-depth, Fact-finding Report Conducted by Veteran Investigative Reporter, Kurt Dillon. Author’s Note – This unbiased and completely fact-based article was written by the fully accredited and degreed Investigative Journalist, Kurt Dillon. All stated facts are attributed to the following sources: The United States Senate Committee on Finance, United States Senator Mike Crapo (R) Idaho, The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA), and the Internal Revenue Service, (IRS).

Read full story
252 comments

Democrats Distancing Themselves as Confidence in Biden and a Second Term Dwindles

For the first time since the 2020 election, Democrats are beginning to distance themselves from Joe Biden. The following unbiased article was written by the fully accredited and degreed professional journalist, Kurt Dillon. It is fully sourced and linked to direct reports from: The New York Times, The Associated Press, Former Deputy White House Cabinet Secretary Cristobal Alex, and Florida gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried.

Read full story
435 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy