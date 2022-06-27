New AP Report: Since Biden Inauguration, More Than 1 Million Democrats Officially Switch to Republican

Some party changing is always normal, but it has been decades since the migration has been so one-sided

This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, The Hill, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, Axios, and ABC Networks.

At a time when the crucial 2022 mid-term elections in November are rapidly approaching, and Democrats are already bracing to lose a large number of seats in both chambers of Congress as well as several key governorships across the country, during those mid-terms, a new report issued by the Associated Press this morning suggests that the left has a lot more to worry about than just losing control of the House and the Senate.

According to the report, released today by STEVE PEOPLES and AARON KESSLER of the Associated Press and immediately parroted by The Hill, The Los Angeles Times, ABC, Axios, and most other global news agencies who still at least try to maintain some appearance of bipartisan neutrality, in the past year, over 1 million formerly registered Democrats, across 43 different states, have officially made the switch to the GOP.

A direct quote from the new report declares:

“A political shift is beginning to take hold across the U.S. as tens of thousands of suburban swing voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party’s gains in recent years are becoming Republicans.

More than 1 million voters across 43 states have switched to the Republican Party over the last year, according to voter registration data analyzed by The Associated Press. The previously unreported number reflects a phenomenon that is playing out in virtually every region of the country — Democratic and Republican states along with cities and small towns — in the period since President Joe Biden replaced former President Donald Trump.

But nowhere is the shift more pronounced — and dangerous for Democrats — than in the suburbs, where well-educated swing voters who turned against Trump’s Republican Party in recent years appear to be swinging back. Over the last year, far more people are switching to the GOP across suburban counties from Denver to Atlanta and Pittsburgh, and Cleveland. Republicans also gained ground in counties around medium-size cities such as Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Raleigh, North Carolina; Augusta, Georgia; and Des Moines, Iowa.”

When asked directly why he was changing his political affiliation, Larimer County, Colorado suburbanite Ben Smith said he “reluctantly registered as a Republican earlier in the year after becoming increasingly concerned about the Democrats’ support in some localities for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines, the party’s inability to quell violent crime and its frequent focus on racial justice. The 37-year-old professional counselor went on to say: “It’s more so a rejection of the left than embracing the right.” Later in the interview, he admitted to having registered originally as a Libertarian some five or six years ago.

In their investigation, the Associated Press examined nearly 1.7 million voters who had switched their affiliations across 43 states which report such statistics over the past calendar year. According to L2, a firm that gathers tabulates, and interprets political data from all across the country, and uses a combination of state voter records and statistical modeling to determine party affiliation, party swapping is not at all uncommon, but the end result usually ends up pretty much even in the end. This has not been the case in the past year where L2 has determined that the data shows a definite reversal from the period while Trump was in office when Democrats enjoyed a slight edge in the number of party switchers nationwide.

Instead, over the last year, roughly two-thirds of the 1.7 million voters who changed their party affiliation shifted to the Republican Party. In all, more than 1 million people became Republicans compared to about 630,000 who became Democrats.

While it’s certain there is no single reason for the mass party defection, these details present a clear and urgent warning to Democrats who were already concerned about their likely political probabilities this November.

At this writing, we’re less than four months before the November mid-term elections and it’s no secret that Democrats Roughly four months before Election Day, Democrats have no clear strategy for compensating for President Joe Biden’s extremely weak popularity and voters’ overwhelming fear that the country is headed in the wrong direction with Democrats in charge.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel told the Associated Press: “Biden and Democrats are woefully out of touch with the American people, and that’s why voters are flocking to the Republican Party in droves,” She predicted that “American suburbs will trend red for cycles to come” because of “Biden’s gas hike, the open border crisis, baby formula shortage, and rising crime.”

When asked by the AP, The Democratic National Committee declined to comment when asked about the recent surge in voters switching to the GOP.

There’s no doubt that at least some of the new Republican converts are actually ‘Democrats in disguise’, who crossed over to vote against Trump-backed candidates in GOP primaries within states that only allow primary voting by voters who are registered with that party affiliation. Those voters will still vote Democratic again this November.

However, as the AP article explains: “the scope and breadth of the party-switching suggests something much bigger at play.” That’s because,

“Over the last year, nearly every state — even those without high-profile Republican primaries — moved in the same direction as voters by the thousand became Republicans. Only Virginia, which held off-year elections in 2021, saw Democrats notably trending up over the last year. But even there, Democrats were wiped out in last fall’s statewide elections.”

The L2 investigation goes on to explain:

“In Iowa, Democrats used to hold the advantage in party changers by a 2-to-1 margin. That’s flipped over the last year, with Republicans ahead by a similar amount. The same dramatic shift is playing out in Ohio.

In Florida, Republicans captured 58 percent of party switchers during those last years of the Trump era. Now, over the last year, they command 70 percent. And in Pennsylvania, the Republicans went from 58 to 63 percent of party changers.”

What’s more troubling for Democrats is that the current Republican advantage among this most recent batch of party changers is occurring with the fiercest vigor throughout the nation’s middle-class suburbs.

In their report, The Associated Press found, “that the Republican advantage was larger in suburban “fringe” counties, based on classifications from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, compared to smaller towns and counties. Republicans boosted their share of party changers in 168 of 235 suburban counties AP examined — 72 percent — over the last year, compared with the last years of the Trump era.

These included suburban counties across Georgia, Iowa, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington state.

Republicans also gained ground in further-out suburban counties, which the CDC lumps in with medium-size cities and calls “medium metro” — more than 62 percent of such counties, 164 in all, saw Republican growth. They range from the suburban counties north of Denver, like Larimer, to Los Angeles-area ones like Ventura and Santa Barbara in California.”

Emily Seidel, a woman who leads the Koch-backed grassroots organization Americans for Prosperity, said her network “is seeing first-hand that suburban voters are distancing themselves from Democrats who represent “extreme policy positions.””

In Larimer County, Colorado, another 39-year-old homemaker, Jessica Kroells told the AP, “she can no longer vote for Democrats, despite being a reliable Democratic voter up until 2016.”

She went on to say that there wasn’t any particular “aha moment” that occurred that convinced her to switch, but by the time the 2020 election rolled around, she declared that the Democratic Party had “left me behind” and that “The party itself in no longer Democrat, it’s progressive socialism,” she said, specifically condemning Biden’s plan to eliminate billions of dollars in student debt.

This story was reported by veteran Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!