Polls Indicate Public Support of the 1/6 Committee Appears Lukewarm at Best

The Veracity Report

Whether you're scouring social media or perusing the latest polls, there's no denying that much of America regards the public hearings of the largely partisan committee, as dubious at best

Image Courtesy of CNN

Author’s Note

This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: CNN, The YouGov Polling Authority, Reuters/Ipsos Polling, The United States Department of Justice, Fox News, The Office of the US Attorney, Newsweek, and Time Magazine.

We can't repeat here the kind of language most often associated with the televised hearings pertaining to the events of January 6, 2021, as we peruse social media looking to take the temperature of the public reaction to what they're seeing.

As you might expect, the hardline Trump-hating portion of the population thinks these hearings are akin to Watergate, 2022. However, that's not even close to the majority of sentiment we see as we scour the internet looking for opinions.

But, of course, this is not about opinions. We are not about opinions, and neither is NewsBreak. We're about facts. So instead of sharing what we see across the virtual sea that is the internet and the court of public opinion, we will look instead to the polls. Not the little-known, never before heard of polls, either, but some of the most enduring and reputable polls in existence.

We will use these polls, specifically the ones that have been conducted since the onset of the public hearings, to check the pulse of society. Our goal is to see how, if at all, these proceedings have affected public opinions regarding the issues and, perhaps more importantly, in the middle of a hot-topic mid-term election year, regarding the individuals in play.

Since we at The Veracity Report will never try to sway or influence your opinion one way or another, a big part of this process will also be to share with you the comments that you, and others like you who have read our various investigative pieces, have posted on our other politically-themed articles.

We will do that by linking the articles below. This will allow you to read them for context, but also to click on and read the public comments to the articles so you can gauge for yourselves the nature of the perception the public has developed regarding these hearings and many of the people involved.

Inside those articles are links to the specific news sources, and quotes, as well as direct links to the polls themselves, so that you can see what the numbers say instead of just taking ours, or anyone else's word for it.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, raid on the U.S. Capitol is now adding additional publicized hearings and delaying them until after the congress recesses—a break that ends on July 12th. The group claims that this is because it is receiving "a deluge" of new evidence.

This evidence has now been confirmed to be hours of footage from filmmaker Alex Holder's upcoming three-part documentary series, “Unprecedented.”

Holder, a British filmmaker who worked outside of official channels as he filmed the family, has also testified in front of the committee, but it is unclear if that testimony will be part of the nationally broadcast commercial production of the 1/6 committee’s public proceedings when they resume in late July.

The upcoming series is supposedly based on about 11 hours of interviews with the former president and his family, along with hours of footage captured on the Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6, incident.

Holder appeared for a private deposition before the committee on Thursday.

Of particular interest to The Veracity Report, as well as to many of our readers who have expressed their concerns in the comments of our articles, is the apparently one-sided nature of the committee’s focus. Further, many of our readers have openly mocked how, after watching the televised production for hour after hour, not a single witness has presented anything that would amount to, or which could be allowed as evidence in a court of law.

Most people on social media that have expressed themselves to us, share a similar perspective. This is important as the flock of omnipresent Trump detractors continue to vent their frustration at the lack of criminal indictments or even of recommendations from the committee to the Department of Justice regarding formal criminal charges. It is unclear if this is because they are unaware of the legal standard of evidence in America, or if they simply hope that enough pressure will force the hand of the DOJ.

None of this however changes the fact that every legal expert we have consulted unanimously agrees -- that nothing presented to the committee so far even closely resembles what could be considered or even more, prosecuted, as a criminal act.

One of our lawyers, who wished to remain anonymous so as not to have to deal with any public hecklers, said:

"To date, the direct public testimony has been almost exclusively pertaining to each witness’s ‘feelings’, ‘beliefs’, ‘interpretations’, and ‘observations’ of the conduct and comments of the people in and around then President Donald Trump. So far, there hasn't been a single instance of testimony indicating any overt, or deliberate act. Nor has there been any indication of deliberate intent on the part of the Pesident or anyone else to commit any overt act that could be deemed an act displaying the characteristics of criminal intent."

Many of our readers have asked if this type of ‘gut feeling’ testimony can be used in a criminal court. After speaking with numerous attorneys, we have unanimously been told that the answer is very simple;

"No, such comments are inadmissible in any court in the United States."

She then went on to say:

"Despite being the apparent focus of this committee, absolutely no evidence that has been presented so far points to any direct involvement by the president, nor does it suggest any knowledge of the events that were transpiring in the Capitol. In particular, there certainly has been nothing to remotely suggest that then-President Donald Trump in any way helped plan or orchestrate the events that transpired at the Capitol that day, and ultimately, those are the things any court of law would look at."

Even the most recent ‘fake electors’ allegations, don’t lend any hint of direct involvement by former President Trump, if they ultimately turn out to be substantiated.

What’s perhaps most intriguing though, is that the public hearings, even when combined with the continuous flow of online and biased-media anti-Trump rhetoric, don’t seem to be adversely affecting public opinions regarding either the rapidly approaching mid-term elections or the looming 2024 presidential race.

As demonstrated in several of our previous stories: (Pay close attention to the direct links to polls within them)

https://newsbreakapp.onelink.me/2115408369?pid=mp_1593155&msource=mp_1593155&docid=0gF18A9r&af_dp=newsbreak%3A%2F%2Fopendoc%3Fdocid%3D0gF18A9r&af_web_dp=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsbreak.com%2Faf-landing%3Fdocid%3D0gF18A9r

https://newsbreakapp.onelink.me/2115408369?pid=mp_1593155&msource=mp_1593155&docid=0gEHIFnV&af_dp=newsbreak%3A%2F%2Fopendoc%3Fdocid%3D0gEHIFnV&af_web_dp=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsbreak.com%2Faf-landing%3Fdocid%3D0gEHIFnV

https://newsbreakapp.onelink.me/2115408369?pid=mp_1593155&msource=mp_1593155&docid=0gBzFSZg&af_dp=newsbreak%3A%2F%2Fopendoc%3Fdocid%3D0gBzFSZg&af_web_dp=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsbreak.com%2Faf-landing%3Fdocid%3D0gBzFSZg

https://newsbreakapp.onelink.me/2115408369?pid=mp_1593155&msource=mp_1593155&docid=0gBmmzgZ&af_dp=newsbreak%3A%2F%2Fopendoc%3Fdocid%3D0gBmmzgZ&af_web_dp=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsbreak.com%2Faf-landing%3Fdocid%3D0gBmmzgZ

https://newsbreakapp.onelink.me/2115408369?pid=mp_1593155&msource=mp_1593155&docid=0g9MhnXF&af_dp=newsbreak%3A%2F%2Fopendoc%3Fdocid%3D0g9MhnXF&af_web_dp=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsbreak.com%2Faf-landing%3Fdocid%3D0g9MhnXF

https://newsbreakapp.onelink.me/2115408369?pid=mp_1593155&msource=mp_1593155&docid=0g7wL7j8&af_dp=newsbreak%3A%2F%2Fopendoc%3Fdocid%3D0g7wL7j8&af_web_dp=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsbreak.com%2Faf-landing%3Fdocid%3D0g7wL7j8

https://newsbreakapp.onelink.me/2115408369?pid=mp_1593155&msource=mp_1593155&docid=0g342Yi9&af_dp=newsbreak%3A%2F%2Fopendoc%3Fdocid%3D0g342Yi9&af_web_dp=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsbreak.com%2Faf-landing%3Fdocid%3D0g342Yi9

As you've just seen, the baseline public support of President Trump seems to be remaining resolute while support for Joe Biden, this administration, and the Democratically controlled dual chambers of Congress seem to be waning -- drastically according to some polls.

Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said Wednesday that two more hearings are likely to be held in July. This is after the Committee received “additional information" from Holder, the documentary filmmaker, and committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin said Wednesday that while the committee wanted to have all the hearings in June, there has been a "deluge of new evidence since we got started." For their sakes, it had best be more substantive and directly accusatory than we’ve seen so far.

As always, we here at The Veracity Report will never try to tell you what to think, how to feel, or who to believe. But it is our mission to make sure you know and understand all the facts, not just the ones being reported by biased mainstream media outlets. We hope this article has furthered that mission.

Reported by Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

8756 followers

