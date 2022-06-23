Can Anyone Consider the Jan 6th Committee to Be a Neutral Investigative Body?

In order for the results of any investigation to have merit, anyone evaluating its claims must be able to answer yes to this question. Let's look at some facts, then you can decide for yourself

This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Newsweek, The Office of the United States Attorney General, Yahoo! News, Title 18 US Code, and Title 40 US Code.

Who else remembers when Rep. Adam Schiff promised the American people, "People are going to be surprised. The American people know a great deal already," he said, but there is a "great deal they haven't seen yet."

This promise comes on the back of Schiff’s earlier promise to “prove” Russian collusion by the Trump campaign, and we all now know how factually bereft that promise turned out to be.

As with all things that The Veracity Report journalists report, we leave it to you to decide how much weight to give each piece of evidence or the credibility of individuals with less than a stellar track record of honesty. Our sole mission is, and will always remain, to reveal the facts and provide all the information you need to make educated choices and decisions about who and what to believe.

We, as an investigative body in our own right, can’t ignore prior misgivings of persons once those misstatements have been factually established. For that reason, we do exercise an element of caution in all future dealings with persons who previously presented those misgivings. This is particularly true when the subject matter of the accusations being made coalesces around the same person or persons for which the accuser is personally conflicted.

Such is the case with regard to Rep. Adam Schiff and former President Donald Trump. Two people who have made no attempt to mask their deep disdain for one another.

As such, the mere fact that Rep. Schiff is actively involved in the January 6th committee, and that the committee’s clear and deliberate intent seems to be affixing blame for the events of the January 6th Capitol incident squarely on the former President should give any reasonable citizen pause regarding any conclusions the committee makes.

Add to that the fact that Rep. Schiff is far from alone in his disdain for Mr. Trump among the committee members, and that the two Republican members of the allegedly bipartisan committee are both among the Republican minority that voted to impeach the former president, and the credibility and legitimacy of this panel, as well as this entire proceeding, seems to us, to be questionable at best.

Mr. Schiff also said, “Our goal is to present a narrative of what happened in this country, how close we came to losing our democracy. What led to the violence." The irony of this statement is not lost on us, here at The Veracity Report. That irony stems from the fact that this quote by Mr. Schiff, just so happens to be an almost verbatim recitation of the title of Mr. Schiff's book Midnight in Washington - How We Almost Lost Our Democracy And Still Could. A book that was written about the events of January 6th and published in October 2021.

If this seems like a bit of a conflict of interest to some of you reading this, you aren't alone.

For some reason this stated goal appears to have been abandoned in favor of the much more popular topic among committee members, attacking then-President Trump, even though they have admitted publicly already that the breach of the Capitol building began prior even to any knowledge of Mr. Trump’s.

In fact, when original committee member Jim Jordan asked some pertinent and relevant questions about significant factors such as why there were no extra capital security officers or National Guard presence authorized, his questions were never answered, and he was promptly removed from the committee.

This despite Democratic Representative from Maryland Jamie Raskin’s solemn pledge that “the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, will not make former President Donald Trump the sole focus of its upcoming hearings.”

These facts make it necessary to at least consider the possibility that this January 6th Committee is actually more dangerous to America than the raid itself was. Committee Chairperson Bennie Thompson (D-MD) has also already made it clear that “it is beyond the scope of this committee to recommend any criminal charges be filed against anyone.” He even added that “it would be beyond our legally authorized ability, even if it was a goal.”

We here at The Veracity Report have watched every minute of the televised hearings and we, along with many other Americans who email us and comment on our various articles have noticed some disturbing trends.

First, we have yet to see any persons come under scrutiny for possible responsibility for the events of January 6, other than former President Donald Trump. This is in direct opposition to the stated purpose of this committee.

Next, while there has been no shortage of ‘witnesses’ taking part in the proceedings, we have yet to see even one present anything resembling factual evidence to support their opinions. What’s more, the questions asked of the witnesses do not even request facts or proof of any kind. Most questions are even phrased to ask those offering testimony specifically “what do you think about…”, “how does that make you feel?” “What were you thinking when….” “What was your initial reaction to…”.

These are not fact-finding questions, they are personal impact statements, which, if watch any amount of Court TV proceedings, you know are only ever allowed after someone is found guilty of some offense.

There’s also the fact that again despite early claims, this committee is singularly obsessed with trying to focus blame on Donald Trump, seemingly at any cost. Quite literally, the committee has yet to do anything except parade a seemingly endless list of Trump-haters in front of the cameras, give them a microphone, and ask them to air their grievances regarding the former President.

Also, many of the Jan. 6th defendants who have been languishing in jail for the past year are being charged under 40 U.S. Code § 5104, which says no one may "parade, demonstrate, or picket in any of the Capitol Buildings" and 18 U.S. Code § 1512, which bans protest that "obstructs, influences, or impedes any official proceeding, or attempts to do so."

Meanwhile, the protesters circling the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh or threatening clinics that offer alternatives to abortion appear to be acceptable, and their demonstrations continue even in the wake of the attempted assassination of the Justice, and despite the fact that a federal law with nearly identical language prohibits this activity.

That law, 18 U.S.C. § 1507, bans "picket[ing] or parad[ing] in or near a building housing a court of the United States, or in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer" when the protests have the intent "of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice."

Does this double standard contradict their repeated claims and lust for their brand of ‘democracy”? Again, only you can decide.

Perhaps most importantly, we must ask ourselves, how can a congressional committee focused on Jan. 6th not care about what actually happened that day?

Some seriously important questions about Jan. 6th, 2021, which remain unanswered:

1. Did cops open doors at the Capitol to allow protesters to enter?

2. Did somebody move barriers for people to enter the restricted zone around the Capitol? If so, who?

3. Did the police beat anyone in the tunnel?

4. Did FBI informants encourage and/or organize violence or lawbreaking?

5. How extensively were federal agencies geotracking people in connection to Jan. 6th?

6. Why does the committee refuse to subpoena and release 14,000 hours of video footage from Jan. 6th?

7. Why won't the committee subpoena the communication between Nancy Pelosi, the FBI, the DCCP, and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser?

8. Why was the Capitol left unprotected?

9. How long will the Jan. 6th defendants be subject to solitary confinement and deprivation of due process rights?

But perhaps the biggest question in all of this is simply, why aren’t any of these questions being asked and answered publicly during the hearings? Is there any possible rationality that might suggest the answers to these questions are not urgently important if the actual goal of the investigation is to understand what happened that day?

Perhaps most dangerous of all, the Jan. 6th committee appears to be trying to criminalize free speech. Dubbing concerns about election integrity "the big lie."

Accusing people who are questioning the integrity of an election in America is our right as citizens. Trying to berate, belittle and cast disdain upon citizens who exercise that right is in fact the criminalization of free speech. Free speech is a bedrock value of our constitutional republic.

Does it appear to you that the goals of the January 6th Committee are really something other than what they originally claimed?

Do you feel like it might really be their intent to criminalize free speech, and convict President Donald Trump of a crime (at least in the public opinion if nowhere else) so he can't run in 2024 or stands no chance of winning in a fair and honest election if he does?

Again, these are questions each of you must answer for yourselves. We would be just as biased and just as guilty of spewing propaganda as the rest of the mainstream media if we tried to tell you what you should think. Instead, we just focus on bringing you the facts, which is what we hope we’ve done here, by linking you directly to our facts so that you can do the research for yourselves and decide how much weight, if any, to give each point.

