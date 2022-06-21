Lost World: Dominion - a Dozen Things You Didn't Know

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZ8kq_0gHPfjTv00
Image Courtesy of Deadline.com

It’s been quite a while since we’ve visited with our old friends – that is, both the modern bipedal ones and the prehistoric ones. It was great to see the original cast back together as hints that this is probably the last movie in the franchise loom largely through the plot of this film. As such, we hope you’ll enjoy this installment of A Dozen—(P)DKs.

1. Jurassic World: Dominion will be released nearly 29 years after Jurassic Park (1993), 25 years after The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), nearly 21 years after Jurassic Park III (2001), nearly 7 years after Jurassic World (2015), and nearly 4 years after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

2. When asked if she was ready for the popular Universal movies to be ending yet, Bryce Dallas Howard said she would really prefer if there were more, noting: "To be going into a third movie and to feel just as much excitement and support and kind of wonder and awe as I did the first time, that says a lot. I love [co-star] Chris Pratt. He's my brother, you know, I just love him. I love [director] Colin Trevorrow so much, and [executive producer] Steven Spielberg certainly doesn't suck."

3. Director Colin Trevorrow kept Spielberg updated on the movie's progress. As it turns out, there's one particular scene that Spielberg got emotional about when Trevorrow shared it with him: the reunion of Jurassic Park's original starring trio. Colin Trevorrow laid out during an interview with Empire: "The moment everybody shows up for the first time together, they're all packed into a Jeep. And I took a picture of it and I sent it to Steven [Spielberg]. He got very emotional. I don't think even he was prepared for how moving it would be to see all of those characters that he loves, and people that he loves, looking incredible and on an adventure together." During the months production was paused due to the pandemic, Trevorrow was able to figure out the balancing act of ensuring these two generations of Jurassic heroes all had a significant amount of screen time. As the filmmaker put it: "A movie like this, with our legacy characters playing as large a role as our modern characters, it's challenging to bring it all together in a way that has momentum, and also isn't a five-hour-long movie. It was nice to have the time to make sure that every character is honored in the way that they need to be."

4. Alan Grant names Giganotosaurus "the biggest carnivore the world has ever seen.". But this is not true, The Spinosaurus is the Largest Land Predator and towers both Giganotosaurus and Tyrannosaurus Rex. It was believed that Spinosaurus was 60 feet long while Giganotosaurus was only 40 feet long.

5. The baby velociraptor's name is "Beta", a reference to what Owen called Blue in Jurassic World (2015) that she's the beta of the raptor pack.

6. This is the second Jurassic World movie, to be shot in Univisium 2.00:1, a middle ground between 1.85:1, which was used throughout the original Jurassic Park trilogy, and 2.39:1, which was used in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

7. While neither Chris Pratt nor Bryce Dallas Howard, shared if they had taken anything from the set, Pratt shared the video to his Instagram story, adding: "Well, nobody asked me, but I'll tell ya right now that I took the raptor training clicker, my knife, my boots, the pants, the vest, my Isla Nublar ID, and a raptor tooth."

8. In a 2020 interview, Jeff Goldblum revealed the first details of his scenes that he has filmed with returning cast members Sam Neill and Laura Dern. Goldblum, speaking to Insider, confirmed that they're filming in London and he, Neill, and Dern will be confronting never-before-seen "prehistoric creatures." "The first thing that we shot it was a scene with me and Laura Dern and Sam Neil and we were I can't tell you much but we were all day in a very tight, enclosed space. You'll see it's a mystery you'll solve when you see [the movie.]," Goldblum teased. Expanding upon the squashed scene, Goldblum said it'll introduce a new pack of something. He didn't specifically namecheck any dinosaurs, which is interesting in itself, but the creatures will certainly be new to the franchise. "The three of us were in a tiny little space and we were being menaced by I can't even tell you a surprising faction of prehistoric creatures that you've never seen before," Goldblum said.

9. When Jeff Goldblum found out he was appearing with his two co-stars from the original film, he wrote on Instagram about Colin Trevorrow a line he said in the original, "You did it, you crazy son of a bitch, you did it." He also added, "happy as a clamasaurus to be reunited with my brilliant costars from the original Jurassic Park Laura Dern and Sam Neil for the next installment of Jurassic World... Coming soon!!"

10. Veteran character actor Campbell Scott has joined the cast of Jurassic World: Dominion as a key character from the original Jurassic Park, Collider has exclusively learned. Sources say that Scott will play Lewis Dodgson, the mysterious man in the red shirt and sunglasses who provided Wayne Knight's Dennis Nedry with a fake can of Barbasol shaving cream to store the stolen dinosaur embryos. In Michael Crichton's original Jurassic novel, Dr. Lewis Dodgson was the head of product development at genetics company BioSyn, a rival of InGen. BioSyn is not mentioned in Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park, which finds actor Cameron Thor playing Dodgson. Thor is now a convicted sex offender, which is why the role has been recast. Dodgson also played a large part in Crichton's sequel, The Lost World, though the character did not appear in Spielberg's 1997 movie. In Jurassic World: Dominion, Dodgson has been promoted to CEO of Biosyn Genetics.

11. Colin Trevorrow has revealed that this film is actually going to have more animatronics than its predecessors. As he put it: "We've actually gone more practical with every Jurassic movie we've made since the first one, and we've made more animatronics in this one than we have in the previous two."

12. Jeff Goldblum is the same age in this film that Richard Attenborough was in Jurassic Park (1993).

We hope you enjoyed this episode of the Dozen-PDKs series. Please stay on the lookout for others, and let us know in the comments if there are any topics you would like to see a Dozen-PDKs episode about. If it’s at all possible we will try to accommodate.

