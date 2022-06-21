Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (WOMEN), the Parent company of The Veracity Report, Presents the Latest Episode in its ‘Dozen-PDKs’ Series

By now, it’s no secret that Tom Cruise and company are setting the box office ablaze with the newly released Top Gun: Maverick. Frankly, it’s the first time in a long time that the movie industry has been set on fire by anything except empty seats and we have to admit, even though we’ve complained about the industry for decades, it’s kind of nice to see.

Now, without further ado, here are a dozen things you probably didn’t know about Top Gun: Maverick!

1. The World War II P-51 Mustang seen in this movie is actually Tom Cruise's own airplane; he is an accomplished pilot in real life.

2. At the insistence of Tom Cruise, there are minimal green screen and CGI aerial shots in the film, and even the close-up cockpit shots are taken during real in-flight sequences. This meant that much of the cast had to undergo extensive G-force training sessions, to withstand the physical demands of the G-force pressures during flights.

3. According to Miles Teller, the cast got to choose their own call signs. He chose "Rooster" because it was in the same family as "Goose".

4. The actors playing pilots not only had to film themselves, turning the camera on and off, they also had to touch up their own makeup, adjust their lighting and handle their own sound. The director had to wait on the ground for hours sometimes for the actors to come back with the footage. Adjustments would be made after viewing the footage and the actors would have to go back up for another take.

5. According to Miles Teller, 3 of the 6 new actors threw up every day of filming in the jets.

6. Tom Cruise's involvement in this movie was predicated on the condition that real aircraft be used in the aerial sequences, not CGI.

7. The shirtless beach football montage had to be shot twice because Tom Cruise did not find the first version good enough. The re-shoot placed additional pressure on the actors to get their ripped bodies back to re-shoot the scene. Cast member Glen Powell recounted, "We shot it and that night we all went out for milkshakes and tater tots. Just like splurge and everybody grabbed a beer. And a week later Tom's like, "We gotta shoot it again. It wasn't good enough. We're gonna shoot it again. And then everybody's back in the gym again, day and night." The sequence is being used very heavily to promote the movie after a similar scene in the original film became iconic and an audience favorite. The original film showed an intense beach volleyball game.

8. Val Kilmer's dialog was all AI since he can no longer speak A company named Sonantic developed the voice AI that Kilmer uses. It essentially learned how to mimic Kilmer's voice, including the iconic way that he himself talks. The revelation that Kilmer used voice AI came during a New York Post interview with his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer. In the interview, she explained how they dubbed the voice AI over Kilmer's acting to bring his scenes to life. "They were able to dub him with his own voice, which is amazing," Mercedes explained in the interview. "It's such a technical feat, being able to engineer his voice that way, that it's an extension of the technical feat of the film."

9. The opening text matches that of the original movie, ("On March 3, 1969, the United States Navy established an elite school for the top one percent of its pilots. Its purpose was to teach the lost art of aerial combat and to insure that the handful of men who graduated were the best fighter pilots in the world.") except the typo "insure" has now been corrected to "ensure" and women were added.

10. Both 'Goose' in Top Gun (1986) and 'Rooster' in the sequel tell Maverick, "Come on Mav. Let's see some of that pilot shit."

11. The aircraft carrier in the movie is the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71).

12. The Darkstar that Maverick test flies appears to be based on an actual concept for a Mach 6 un-crewed airplane which was tentatively referred to as the SR-72 and revealed by Lockheed Martin Skunk Works in the Nov 4, 2013 issue of Aviation Week and Space Technology. The airplane was projected to enter service no earlier than 2030. The overall configuration of Darkstar in the movie looks very similar to the SR-72 concept, as well as the use of a turbine engine at low speed and a scramjet at high speed. Both the Skunk Works skunk logo and the Lockheed Martin corporate logo are clearly visible in multiple shots of Darkstar in the film.

