Some Little Known Facts about Sweet Home Alabama, by Lynyrd Skynyrd

The Veracity Report

As Revealed by the Band in a 2014 Twitter Posting Along with the Complete Song Lyrics and a Very Rare Lynyrd Skynyrd Live Performance Video of the Song

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PwqWv_0gGKaH8Y00
Image Courtesy of CBS News

Author’s Note

This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon, and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Official Twitter Account of Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Associated Press, and CBS News.

1. Members of the band were familiar with Alabama because, from 1970-'72, they recorded at the famous Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Sheffield. However, the song was actually recorded at Studio One in Doraville, Ga.

2. It's "Swampers," not "swamplands." People have been known to incorrectly sing the line: "Now Muscle Shoals has got the swamplands." Although the city does lie on the banks of the Tennessee River, it is called the "shoals" because of its sandy, silty makeup.

3. "Swampers" was the nickname given to the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, a group of studio musicians who initially played at FAME Studios before leaving in 1969 to form Muscle Shoals Sound Studio. They were the first rhythm section to own a studio and operate publishing and production companies. The musicians and their stories are the subjects of the documentary "Muscle Shoals." The Sheffield studio is now a museum.

4. The "1, 2, 3" count-in at the beginning of the song is done by guitarist Ed King, which was a signature of his.

5. Much has been written about members of Lynyrd Skynyrd and the "feud" with Neil Young. The song includes the lines: "Well, I hope Neil Young will remember, A Southern man don't need him around anyhow." While the lyrics of "Sweet Home Alabama" do take Young to task for bashing the entire South as racist in his songs "Southern Man" and "Alabama," band members reportedly had a good-natured relationship with Young and were fans. Ronnie Van Zant is even wearing a Neil Young T-shirt on the cover of Street Survivors, the last Lynyrd Skynyrd album before his death in a 1977 plane crash.

6. Neil Young performed "Sweet Home Alabama" only one time: at a memorial event for the three members of Lynyrd Skynyrd who died in a plane crash in 1977: singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines and vocalist Cassie Gaines.

7. The now-famous moment at the beginning of the song when Ronnie Van Zant says, "Turn it up," was not planned. He was telling an engineer to turn up the volume in his headset but it sounded good so it was left in the final recording.

8. Immediately following the line, "Well, I heard Mr. Young sing about her," a voice can be heard lightly singing in the background: "Southern Man." Although some people think this was a recording of Neil Young, it is actually the voice of Lynyrd Skynyrd producer, Al Kooper, impersonating Young.

9. The reference to Watergate in a song about the South mystifies some people: "Now Watergate does not bother me, Does your conscience bother you?" Although it is open to interpretation, says if taken to mean northerners have their own problems and therefore shouldn't throw stones, this reference might be heard this way: "Van Zant ...wasn't judging all individual northerners to be bad people because their president had committed bad acts; they shouldn't judge him for the things George Wallace did either."

10. When the song was released, the governor of Alabama was George Wallace, best known for his "stand in the schoolhouse door" to oppose integration. The line "In Birmingham, they love the governor," along with negative remarks about Neil Young, led many people to believe band members were racist. However, most people overlook the words that follow: "Boo! Boo! Boo!" and the line, "We all did what we could do." Some people believe that is a reference to those who tried to vote Wallace out of office. Funnily enough, reports Wallace loved the song and made band members honorary lieutenant colonels in the state militia.

11. In 2009, when Bob Riley was governor, the state of Alabama began printing the words "Sweet Home Alabama" on its car license plates.

12. The song appears in numerous movies, including "Forrest Gump," 2003's "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," "Crimson Tide," "Con Air," "Joe Dirt," "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Despicable Me."

13. The band’s name came from one of Ronnie Van Zant’s High School teachers and basketball coaches named ‘Leonard Skinner.’ The man had such a profound effect on Ronnie, that he decided to at least somewhat immortalize him by using a play on his name to title the band.

https://youtu.be/izDF26wqI0M

"Sweet Home Alabama" lyrics

1, 2, 3

Turn it up

Big wheels keep on turning,

Carry me home to see my kin

Singing songs about the Southland

I miss Alabama once again,

And I think it's a sin, yea

Well, I heard Mr. Young sing about her

Well, I heard ol' Neil put her down,

Well, I hope Neil Young will remember

A Southern man don't need him around anyhow

Sweet home Alabama

Where the skies are so blue;

Sweet home Alabama

Lord, I'm coming home to you;

In Birmingham they love the governor, boo boo boo

Now we all did what we could do;

Now Watergate does not bother me

Does your conscience bother you? Tell the truth;

Sweet home Alabama

Where the skies are so blue

Sweet home Alabama,

Lord, I'm coming home to you

Here I come, Alabama

Ah ah ah

Alabama, ah ah ah

Alabama, ah ah ah

Alabama, ah ah ah

Alabama

Now Muscle Shoals has got the Swampers,

And they've been known to pick a song or two

(Yes, they do!)

Lord, they get me off so much,

They pick me up when I'm feeling blue, now how about you?

Sweet home Alabama

Where the skies are so blue,

Sweet home Alabama

Lord, I'm coming home to you

Sweet home Alabama, oh, sweet home baby;

Where the skies are so blue and the governor's true

Sweet home Alabama, Lord.

Lord, I'm coming home to you, yeah yeah...

Montgomery's got the answer

